Group Harps On N’Delta Dev

The country home of former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP for the rescheduled December 5 Senatorial bye-election for the state’s Western Senatorial District, Henry Seriake Dickson was yesterday invaded by a yet to be identified gunmen.

Information reaching The Tide sources from Yenagoa has it that the attackers who came in their numbers unleashed terror on residents at home as at when they unsuspectingly gained entry into the former Governor’s country home in his Toru-Orua home town, in the Sagbama council area of the state.

The Tide learnt from the Nigerian Police public relations officer,Bayelsa command,SP Asinim Butswatt that though officers stationed at the resident over powered the criminals,but that however one police officer lost his life while repelling the dastardly act.

Similarly,the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has strongly condemned the Thursday’s attack on the Toru-Orua country home of his predecessor, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson.

The governor said in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, that it is unthinkable that an illustrious son of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation as Chief Dickson could be the target of such a mindless attack.

He said his government would work with the police and other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of the dastardly act are apprehended and brought to book.

While commending the gallantry of the security personnel that repelled the attackers, Governor Diri however commiserated with the family of the police officer who unfortunately died as a result of the attack.

He also extended his condolences to the Inspector General of Police and the police authorities over the loss.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the unfortunate departure of such a gallant officer.The country home of former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP for the rescheduled December 5 Senatorial bye-election for the state’s Western Senatorial District, Henry Seriake Dickson was yesterday invaded by a yet to be identified gunmen.

Information reaching The Tide sources from Yenagoa has it that the attackers who came in their numbers unleashed terror on residents at home as at when they unsuspectingly gained entry into the former Governor’s country home in his Toru-Orua home town, in the Sagbama council area of the state.

The Tide learnt from the Nigerian Police public relations officer,Bayelsa command,SP Asinim Butswatt that though officers stationed at the resident over powered the criminals,but that however one police officer lost his life while repelling the dastardly act.

Similarly,the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has strongly condemned the Thursday’s attack on the Toru-Orua country home of his predecessor, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson.

The governor said in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, that it is unthinkable that an illustrious son of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation as Chief Dickson could be the target of such a mindless attack.

He said his government would work with the police and other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of the dastardly act are apprehended and brought to book.

While commending the gallantry of the security personnel that repelled the attackers, Governor Diri however commiserated with the family of the police officer who unfortunately died as a result of the attack.

He also extended his condolences to the Inspector General of Police and the police authorities over the loss.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the unfortunate departure of such a gallant officer.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa