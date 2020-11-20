Football Academy’s Growth Excites Proprietor

Proprietor and manager of Greater Tomorrow Football Academy, Tony Chuku, has confirmed that the progress of the academy is beyond expectation and the players are flourishing in their chosen career as well.

Coach Chuku who is also the head coach, Rivers State Football Association, disclosed this yesterday, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the players are doing well and the growth level of the academy is really encouraging, saying that the academy has always produced notable players that have represented the state in the annual football competition tagged: Zenith Future Super Eagles National Under13/15 Football Tournament.

“The academy has come to stay, and it is flourishing well. The academy has progressed to that standard, where l can say the players are doing real good and will make waves in the future, if well motivated,” Chuku said

He further disclosed that the Academy is located at Rumuodumaya in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and has its training sessions at the Odumaya Model Primary School Field.

He explained that the Zenith Future Super Eagles National Under 13/15 Football competition is being organised by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Youth Football Development (Catch Them Young).

It would be recalled that the tournament could not hold this year, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic that put everything on hold.

Coach Chuku said the Rivers State Football team would not participate in the forthcoming 20th edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) christened “Edo 2020,” scheduled to hold next month in Edo State.

“Team Rivers Football will not participate in this edition of the fiesta, due to its inability to take part in the zonal elimination for team sports which was held early this year.

By: Nancy Briggs