News
FG Budgets N250m For Foreign Media, Influencers, Others
The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has budgeted N250million for engagements with foreign media, influencers, bloggers, local media practitioners and public relations in 2021.
This is according to the 2021 budget proposal which is before the National Assembly.
According to the budget proposal, N79.2million will be spent on “quarterly interaction with foreign media and PR lobby”.
About N70.3million was also earmarked for the facilitation of ministerial media appearances for the “36 ministers, influencers and analysts on radio and television as well as social media and print media.”
The ministry also set aside N94.4million for institutional interactions with stakeholders such as Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), bloggers, online publishers and weekly ministerial briefings.
Meanwhile, the ministry also earmarked N168million for touring infrastructural projects to “showcase the achievements of the Federal Government” while N75million was set aside for an opinion poll.
The ministry has also set aside N97million for the production of calendars.
News
Nigeria Sliding Into Bankruptcy, Secondus Alerts
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigeria under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari was going bankrupt, saying in almost six years in the saddle, the President has demonstrated gross inability to steer the wheel of the state.
Secondus, who stated this at the 90th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, yesterday, in Abuja, also berated government’s handling of security in the land, adding that the helplessness of the President has become too glaring for the world to see.
The PDP boss also came hard on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government for incessant borrowings even as he warned the Federal Government against mortgaging the future of the country.
“This country is sliding into bankruptcy but the government is instead embarking in endless borrowing with no accountability on the already borrowed ones.
“Federal Government themselves just reported last week that 428 agencies would not be able to pay salaries this November because of underfunding.
“At the last count, Nigeria debt profile is showing over N31trillion, a lot of it misappropriated.
“While borrowing in economics is not bad, it depends on what the borrowed resources is being channelled for. With the unprecedented corruption in the system under APC watch, it would be difficult to see this borrowed funds properly deployed,” he said.
According to Secondus, “President Muhammadu Buhari- led APC government, under whose watch the situation got worsened and complicated has remained clearly helpless and incapable of providing the needed leadership.
“The consequences of all these came to the fore when the youths, last month poured out their anger on the country through a nationwide protest.
“Even though the protest was triggered off by accumulated police brutality, particularly by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), it developed into a wider rebellion against injustice and poor leadership in the country.”
He urged the Federal Government to address the fundamental issues raised by the youths, rather than “the counterproductive strategy of seeking to hound and intimidate perceived leaders of the peaceful protest by seizing their travel documents, freezing their accounts and arrests.
“We have refused to join issues with him in any way but we cannot bow to any blackmail. What I can report to NEC is that the strength of our party in Ebonyi State and South-East is intact and the NWC has taken necessary steps to protect and guard it. The real season that informed this decision will soon be exposed,” he added.
“May I declare to you that the party is also being futuristic, drawing experience from the past. We know as a fact that transparent election under the watch of APC is not feasible with the current Electoral Act.
“We are liaising with our very reliable members in the National Assembly to ensure that a fraud-free law is put in place ahead of 2023. Within our family also, we are putting all hands on deck to ensure we enter the next election stronger as one united and harmonious family, and to achieve this, I solicit the full and undiluted cooperation of NEC.
Similarly, the governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, yesterday, reiterated their loyalty and commitment to strengthening the party.
The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, spoke on behalf of his colleagues at the ongoing 90th NEC meeting of the party holding at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata House, Abuja.
He said, “All 15 of us are here present. We are individually committed to good governance in our various states in order to make our party strong.
“This is a clear statement that we are united and working towards strengthening our party for the future.”
Also, the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, told the gathering that the PDP remains strong in Ebonyi State despite the exit of Governor David Umahi.
He faulted reasons adduced by Umahi for leaving for the All Progressives Congress but said it was a thing of joy that the PDP structure in the state remains intact.
Jibrin expressed delight that the party’s National Working Committee took proactive steps to ensure that Umahi did not take undue advantage of the PDP structure in the state.
Also, speaking on behalf of the PDP caucus in the National Assembly, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, assured the party leadership that the caucus was prepared to fight against anti-media legislation “with every drop of our blood.”
News
FG, Govs Blame #EndSARS Protests, Others For Food Prices’ Hike
The Federal Government and state governors, yesterday, blamed EndSARS protests which stalled food transportation, banditry in the North-West, Covid-19 pandemic, for hike in food prices across the country.
They pointed out that the protest not only stalled delivery but in some instances destroyed food stores; while banditry in the North-West effectively preventing farmers from harvesting fields cultivated; farmers/herders conflict destroyed farm produce in some states; and increased cost of transportation.
They, therefore, resolved to put measures in place to address the food hike.
The resolution was reached at a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, where they examined the trend of food prices and concluded that these factors were responsible for the rising cost.
The council, chaired by the vice president, is made up of all state governors and relevant ministers as members.
These conclusions were reached after a presentation made to NEC by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Kwasari.
According to a statement by the spokesman to the VP, Laolu Akande, in the presentation by Kwasari, the council noted that food prices have changed between September and November, involving commodities in Lagos and a few randomly selected states.
On the resolutions, Akande said: “Council received the presentation on the above subject matter with current food price situation analysis showing that: Food prices have changed between September and November involving commodities in Lagos and a few randomly selected states.
“The hike in prices is due to the following factors; delay in going out to farm, which translates to delay in harvesting courtesy of Covid-19 pandemic.
“The #EndSARS protests stalled food transportation and delivery and in some instances destroyed food stores.
“Banditry in the northwest effectively preventing farmers from harvesting fields cultivated.
“Farmers/herders conflict destroyed farm produce in some states and increased cost of transportation.”
NEC, therefore, resolved that states and Federal Government should adopt urgent measures, including social protection schemes to deal with the situation.
The Federal Government was also enjoined to pursue the implementation of its Economic Sustainability Programme (ESP) – Agric plan and others to positively improve the situation in the sector.
News
Power Crisis: End Blame Game Now, NERC Tells DISCOs, TCN
The management of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has advised electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs), to deploy modern technologies and equipment that would guarantee network stability in order to improve the quality of electricity supply to the teeming consumers.
The Chairman of NERC, Prof James Momoh, who gave the advice during a facility tour of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in Abuja, told the management of the company to concentrate more on the deployment of emerging technology in order to ensure customer satisfaction.
Momoh also challenged key stakeholders in the power sector, especially that between the DISCOs and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to end the blame game, which according to him has impacted the sector negatively.
The NERC boss while responding to a presentation by the Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, said, “I have seen everything, one, what I want to say is sustainability, that what he has started must be sustained. We cannot afford to solve old problems with old technologies and expect change. Or new problems with old technologies and expect change.
“The growing sector called NESI, in Nigeria is becoming a new challenge. And unless we need to think out of the box, we cannot handle it. And I believe what I have heard this afternoon, is daily efforts by AEDC to address the new challenge, whether it is in a short term, whether it is in the medium-term or in a long term, using out-of-the-box critical thinking.
“And they are many other DISCOs in the country doing just what it is doing but today is AEDC day, and I must concentrate on AEDC. For AEDC, you have shown that our power sector will very soon compete with world-class Distribution Companies anywhere.
Earlier, the Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, had through his presentation, acquainted the management of the regulatory agency with the challenges the company was facing in the areas of ATC/C losses, reconfiguration of the network, and revenue collections, especially from the unmetered customers.
While revealing the numbers of customers metered under the CAPMI and MAP, Mupwaya, however, commended the Federal Government’s efforts over the ongoing National Mass Metering Programme, which according to him, would usher in a lot of stability in the system.
Trending
- Rivers4 days ago
… Meets Tompolo, Ateke, Boyloaf, Others
- Politics4 days ago
Secondus Wants PDP To Take Over Anambra
- Sports4 days ago
Striker Promises More Goals For Rangers Intl
- Editorial4 days ago
Lessons From US Election
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Community Policing: 288 Officers Pass Out In C’River
- Editorial4 days ago
Enough Of IPOB’s Nuisance
- Sports4 days ago
Boboye Urges Rivers United’s Players To Step Up Game
- Politics4 days ago
Yuletide: Lawmaker Tasks FG On Int’l Flights