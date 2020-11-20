Connect with us

Expectations From NAWOJ’s New Exco

3 hours ago

It is no longer news that the national executive members of  the Nigerian  Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, led by Ifeyinwa Omowole, have bowed  out of office after serving the umbrella  association for  two consecutive tenures.
Of course, this is strictly in compliance with the Constitution of the  body of women journalists which provides that every three years, members of  NAWOJ from all states of the federation  vote in  national officers anticipated to propel the activities of the association for another tenure
One striking attribute of this exercise is that it is democratically conducted  to ensure that the leaders who emerge at the end of the voting execise are true representatives of the entire  or the majority of  members of the body. Nevertheless, the proof of the pudding as  often said, is in the eating. The eventual manifestation of the acts of these national officials at the long run, presses home the validity of their representation.
With no thanks though to insinuations and various biased judgements from both players within the NAWOJ circle and observers around them,  it is feared that the great NAWOJ at the national level has nose-dived into unspeakable oblivion in most recent times. This has led some writers to conclude  that the body is in “complete slumber and needs total overhauling”.
 Bulus Gambo,  in The Nigeria Standard, succinctly described it as “a body presently in a state of  complete comatose, disoriented and needs urgent attention in the interest of the entire members across the nation”.
Remember, it is  a body of enlightened women, viewed by  Juliana K. Tauna, a female writer, as a “vehicle that drives the society to good governance,” that is at stake. Therefore, while it is believed that members of this respected body are not unaware of their challenges, there is every reason to conclude that delegates must have looked and analysed beyond obvious familiarities to ensure that the elected executives at the 10th Triennial Conference of NAWOJ held in Minna, Niger State tagged, ‘Minna 2020’, were indeed the right and competent combination, the body desires and deserves at this moment.
But before giving time the privilege to prove our action and decision at ‘Minna 2020’, right or otherwise, lam glad that Mrs Ladi Bala, the incumbent president with her team, acknowledge the fact that journalists are saddled with the responsibility of impacting humanity positively and, that, the NAWOJ platform  provides women the opportunity to serve as well as contribute their quota to the development of the society.
In the course of her campaign, promises were made, which include,  provision of mentorship training that will drive young girls in the profession to  greater heights, sustaining training and retraining of NAWOJ members, and also providing ICT training, in order to develop their  ability  to enable them meet up with the demands of today’s society.
Carrying of advocacy visits on issues that affect women in the profession as well as empowering  women, among other related issues, she said would also top her agenda when given the mandate to serve as president of the association.
Luckily, Mrs Bala now has the sceptre of power, the victory should be seen as a challenge to foster better relationships among female journalists and the society at large. A central platform that can  unite all female journalists in Nigeria is imperative for the new leadership to prove its sincerity and dependability.
In the words of the national president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, “Nawojians across Nigeria have spoken and the only way you will justify this overwhelming confidence reposed in all of you is for you not to disappoint them”.
 For a more feasible and rebranded NAWOJ, members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists cannot waite to see this current team of NAWOJ leadership do the needful. No doubt, time was, when NAWOJ was active in all states of the federation, it is our expectation that this cream of leaders would settle down and work tirelessly and doggedly to see that NAWOJ goes  back to those glorious days and even more.
Members expect an air of creativity among leaders, with emphasis on human capital development so the era of going abeging for financial assistance whenever there is a need, would be a thing of the past.
Above all, a strong determination to change the narrative in NAWOJ as well as conscious efforts to promote professionalism and build sisterhood among Nawojians remain key expectations of members.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Risky Adventure: Boy Rescued From Inter-State Trekking

1 week ago

November 13, 2020

By

It is typical of children to always get involved in adventures that are grievous in nature yet unknown to them. They in their innocence and novice state engage in these activities with boldness and confidence being oblivious of the danger such could pose to their lives.
And it is moreso, when they feel annihilated in their environment.
Such was the decision of little Wisdom Timo. The 11- year-old orphan who made the news some days ago took to his adventure when he decided to trek from Ahoada, in Ahoada-East Local Government Area of Rivers State to his residence, Power line in Onitsha, Anambra State.
Little Timo saw the journey as one of the errands children run when they move from one end and side of the road/path to the other, jumping and catching the air until they get to their destinations.. Little did he know that this was different from the usual.
How could he have made it?
Considering that it was not just the distance but also the dangers on the roads and highways, it was unimaginable, yet, Timo dared it.
TheTide SOCIALS/KIDDIES lens gathered that Timo was rather prevented from emberking on his adventure when he was found by a Good Samaritan while wandering around Rumuekpe Junction in Rumuji, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Also, the only son of his late parents, Timo stayed with his grandmother who sells retail food condiment under the Onitsha overhead bridge. Right there, his grandmother handed him over to a woman who lives in Ahoada, Rivers State.
After a few days with the woman, Timo decided to escape from the woman under the guise that he was not well fed. The only place he could go to was to his grandmother in Onitsha and the only means is by trekking.
He was however saved from the hazardous adventure when picked up by a Samaritan who returned him to Ahoada Police Station.
While it was obvious that the child was exposed to moral dangers, efforts to reach his relatives were to no avail.

 

Lady Godknows Ogbulu

Give Your Home A Natural Treat

3 weeks ago

October 30, 2020

It was a full hall recently, at the post-natal wing of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital Health Centre in Omoko-Aluu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, not even a baby’s cry in the vicinity, could distract the keenly attentive mothers who had fixed their gaze at the guest speaker in the hall.
While mothers took turns to check the weight of their babies and presented them for immunization as the case may be, Mrs Prince-Obe Queen, a graduate of Business Administration and Management, and mother of four, took the stage, to stress the importance of natural food for mothers and chidlren. Her exhibition was basically on Tom-Brown, a mixture of cereals ; corn, guinea corn, millet, unripe plantain, soybeans and groundnuts.
Mrs Prince-Obe’s emphasis on natural food devoid of artificial inclination, was best explained in her preparation of this all-important meal before the nursing mothers.
While the meal was still cooking, its aroma swept through the mothers and caught their attention as none of them contemplated stepping out of the hall until a taste of the meal was achieved. Against the numerous junks in the market, branded as canned food which are blended with preservative agents or artificial properties inimical to our health, she presented Tom-Brown as a food without any chemical substance, good for a healthy body development.
Away from our knowledge of Tom-Brown as food for babies, this mother of four had come up with a brand of Tom-Brown, not limited to babies consumption, but for the entire family. She said her desire for a perfect nutrition had lured her into a research that birthed the Queen’s Healthy Tom-Brown brand.
Although, determined to make a fortune from natural food, she said it was her own way of giving back to the society first and foremost, as she emphasised the need for good food for a healthy living.
Those who have tested it, she said, liked it, and many children who were malnourished, when exposed to the food, looked healthier. She recommended it to diabetics, stating that a man who had a low sugar level of 0.3 had the meal introduced to him for a month after which, his sugar level was boosted.
According to her, those that undergo mental activities, those that work round the clock, need Tom-Brown meal to stay healthy. With Tom-Brown, coupled with a meal a day, the body’s diet demand for the day is met.
Tom-Brown is a perfect food to wean your baby with, Tom-Brown is nutritious and filling. While mothers were told of where they can buy Tom- Brown mix, they were also obliged the knowledge of how to make it at home.
Below is a step by step guide on how to make your own Tom-Brown mix from scratch. First and foremost, what makes up Tom brown mix is a mixture of cereals (yellow corn, guinea corn and millet) and legumes (soybeans and groundnuts). The cereals and legumes add a variety of nutrients beneficial to the baby’s good health to the meal.

 

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi

The Making Of Tom-Brown

Published

3 weeks ago

October 30, 2020

Ingredients:
Millet, Guinea corn, Yellow corn, Soybeans, Groundnut
How to prepare:
1. Roast your preferred quantity of dried corn on fire until it turns brown and just before it starts popping like popcorn, remove it, leave to cool (You can mix the two different types of corn together).
2. Fry your groundnut (1 Derica is okay depending on how much cereals you’re using)
3. Separately fry the millet and the soya beans.
4. After frying the soya beans, grind softly with mortal and pestle to remove the shaft, blow the shaft away.
5. Leave everything to cool
6. Combine all the ingredients together, if you have a high powered blender you can blend the mixture with your blender but if not, take it to the local mill to blend. The mixture should be blended dry.
7. Your Tom Brown mixture is ready! Pour it inside a dry container and prepare it
Method of preparing Tom Brown porridge
It’s one thing to make the powder, it’s another to know how to prepare it so it doesn’t turn out lumpy, the key to achieving a silky smooth porridge is to stir it constantly especially at the beginning of the cooking (just like semo).
Place a small pot on fire, pour small water into it, then make a thick mix of tom brown and pour it into the pot.
Using a turning stick, turn till there’s no lump in the mixture, continue turning it until it becomes thick like custard and looks cooked
The fire should be on a medium heat, cook for about 7 minutes until it becomes firm, cooked and smooth.
You can serve with baby milk or breast milk, for babies, or serve with milk and honey for adults.

