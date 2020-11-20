Expectations From NAWOJ’s New Exco

It is no longer news that the national executive members of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, led by Ifeyinwa Omowole, have bowed out of office after serving the umbrella association for two consecutive tenures.

Of course, this is strictly in compliance with the Constitution of the body of women journalists which provides that every three years, members of NAWOJ from all states of the federation vote in national officers anticipated to propel the activities of the association for another tenure

One striking attribute of this exercise is that it is democratically conducted to ensure that the leaders who emerge at the end of the voting execise are true representatives of the entire or the majority of members of the body. Nevertheless, the proof of the pudding as often said, is in the eating. The eventual manifestation of the acts of these national officials at the long run, presses home the validity of their representation.

With no thanks though to insinuations and various biased judgements from both players within the NAWOJ circle and observers around them, it is feared that the great NAWOJ at the national level has nose-dived into unspeakable oblivion in most recent times. This has led some writers to conclude that the body is in “complete slumber and needs total overhauling”.

Bulus Gambo, in The Nigeria Standard, succinctly described it as “a body presently in a state of complete comatose, disoriented and needs urgent attention in the interest of the entire members across the nation”.

Remember, it is a body of enlightened women, viewed by Juliana K. Tauna, a female writer, as a “vehicle that drives the society to good governance,” that is at stake. Therefore, while it is believed that members of this respected body are not unaware of their challenges, there is every reason to conclude that delegates must have looked and analysed beyond obvious familiarities to ensure that the elected executives at the 10th Triennial Conference of NAWOJ held in Minna, Niger State tagged, ‘Minna 2020’, were indeed the right and competent combination, the body desires and deserves at this moment.

But before giving time the privilege to prove our action and decision at ‘Minna 2020’, right or otherwise, lam glad that Mrs Ladi Bala, the incumbent president with her team, acknowledge the fact that journalists are saddled with the responsibility of impacting humanity positively and, that, the NAWOJ platform provides women the opportunity to serve as well as contribute their quota to the development of the society.

In the course of her campaign, promises were made, which include, provision of mentorship training that will drive young girls in the profession to greater heights, sustaining training and retraining of NAWOJ members, and also providing ICT training, in order to develop their ability to enable them meet up with the demands of today’s society.

Carrying of advocacy visits on issues that affect women in the profession as well as empowering women, among other related issues, she said would also top her agenda when given the mandate to serve as president of the association.

Luckily, Mrs Bala now has the sceptre of power, the victory should be seen as a challenge to foster better relationships among female journalists and the society at large. A central platform that can unite all female journalists in Nigeria is imperative for the new leadership to prove its sincerity and dependability.

In the words of the national president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, “Nawojians across Nigeria have spoken and the only way you will justify this overwhelming confidence reposed in all of you is for you not to disappoint them”.

For a more feasible and rebranded NAWOJ, members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists cannot waite to see this current team of NAWOJ leadership do the needful. No doubt, time was, when NAWOJ was active in all states of the federation, it is our expectation that this cream of leaders would settle down and work tirelessly and doggedly to see that NAWOJ goes back to those glorious days and even more.

Members expect an air of creativity among leaders, with emphasis on human capital development so the era of going abeging for financial assistance whenever there is a need, would be a thing of the past.

Above all, a strong determination to change the narrative in NAWOJ as well as conscious efforts to promote professionalism and build sisterhood among Nawojians remain key expectations of members.

By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi