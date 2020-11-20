News
#EndSARS: FG Threatens To Sanction CNN Over Lekki Toll Gate Report
The Federal Government has threatened to sanction a foreign media outlet, Cable News Network (CNN), over its report on the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Plaza on October 20, 2020.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who made this known at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, described the report by the foreign news medium as “irresponsible journalism”.
He described the event of October 20, 2020, as a “massacre without bodies.”
Mohammed also insisted that not a single body has been produced or a single family has come out to claim their family member was killed at the Lekki Toll Gate.
The minister also alleged that CNN relied on social media video without verification to produce its report.
“Like everyone else, I watched the CNN report. I must tell you that it reinforces the disinformation that is going round, and it is blatantly irresponsible and a poor piece of journalistic work by a reputable international news organization.
“CNN engaged in incredible sensationalism, and did a great disservice to itself and to journalism.
“In the first instance, CNN, which touted its report as an exclusive investigative report, sadly relied on the same videos that have been circulating on social media, without verification.
“This is very serious and CNN should be sanctioned for that.
“CNN merely said the videos were ‘obtained by CNN’, without saying wherefrom and whether or not it authenticated them.
“Were CNN reporters and cameramen at the Lekki Toll Gate that evening? If the answer is no, on what basis were they reporting?
“If CNN had done its investigation properly, it would have known how fake news and disinformation were trending during the #EndSARS crisis.
“The BBC even did a report on this, and we recommend that report to CNN. Talking about the BBC, a reporter with the BBC’s Pidgin Service, Damilola Banjo, was at Lekki Toll Gate protest ground that night.
“She was quoted as saying soldiers were indeed at the Toll Gate but they shot ‘sporadically into the air’ and not at the protesters. CNN that was not at the scene reported otherwise.
“In its jaundiced reporting, CNN was blind to the fact that six soldiers and 37 policemen were killed in unprovoked attacks.
“Obviously, CNN did not consider the security agents human enough,” he said.
In reaction, the International Cable News Network (CNN) said its report on the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020, was “carefully and meticulously researched”.
CNN stated this in a report, yesterday, in response to comments by the Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, that the news platform practised “irresponsible journalism” by relying on fake videos sourced from social media to produce its report.
CNN had published an investigative report this week claiming soldiers fired live ammunition directly at protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, a claim which Mohammed denied, yesterday.
Reacting, yesterday in another story titled, ‘Nigeria threatens CNN with sanctions but provides no evidence Lekki Toll Gate investigation is inaccurate’, the cable news network says it stands by its earlier report on the Lekki incident.
“Our reporting was carefully and meticulously researched, and we stand by it,” CNN stated.
It added, “The report was based on testimony from dozens of witnesses, and photos and video obtained and geo-located by CNN. It painted a picture of how members of the Nigerian Army and the police shot at the crowd, killing at least one person and wounding dozens more.
“CNN verified photos and videos acquired from multiple eyewitnesses and protesters using timestamps and other data from the video files. Video footage shows soldiers who appear to be shooting in the direction of protesters. And accounts from eyewitnesses established that after the army withdrew, a second round of shooting happened later in the evening.
“Prior to publishing the report, CNN tried multiple times to elicit comment from the Nigerian army and police. A Lagos State police spokesman declined to comment because of an ongoing investigation. While a statement from the Lagos State government said that there would be no comment while a judicial tribunal was underway.”
The Lekki incident has been condemned locally and internationally by civil rights organisations.
Nigeria Sliding Into Bankruptcy, Secondus Alerts
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said Nigeria under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari was going bankrupt, saying in almost six years in the saddle, the President has demonstrated gross inability to steer the wheel of the state.
Secondus, who stated this at the 90th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, yesterday, in Abuja, also berated government’s handling of security in the land, adding that the helplessness of the President has become too glaring for the world to see.
The PDP boss also came hard on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government for incessant borrowings even as he warned the Federal Government against mortgaging the future of the country.
“This country is sliding into bankruptcy but the government is instead embarking in endless borrowing with no accountability on the already borrowed ones.
“Federal Government themselves just reported last week that 428 agencies would not be able to pay salaries this November because of underfunding.
“At the last count, Nigeria debt profile is showing over N31trillion, a lot of it misappropriated.
“While borrowing in economics is not bad, it depends on what the borrowed resources is being channelled for. With the unprecedented corruption in the system under APC watch, it would be difficult to see this borrowed funds properly deployed,” he said.
According to Secondus, “President Muhammadu Buhari- led APC government, under whose watch the situation got worsened and complicated has remained clearly helpless and incapable of providing the needed leadership.
“The consequences of all these came to the fore when the youths, last month poured out their anger on the country through a nationwide protest.
“Even though the protest was triggered off by accumulated police brutality, particularly by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), it developed into a wider rebellion against injustice and poor leadership in the country.”
He urged the Federal Government to address the fundamental issues raised by the youths, rather than “the counterproductive strategy of seeking to hound and intimidate perceived leaders of the peaceful protest by seizing their travel documents, freezing their accounts and arrests.
“We have refused to join issues with him in any way but we cannot bow to any blackmail. What I can report to NEC is that the strength of our party in Ebonyi State and South-East is intact and the NWC has taken necessary steps to protect and guard it. The real season that informed this decision will soon be exposed,” he added.
“May I declare to you that the party is also being futuristic, drawing experience from the past. We know as a fact that transparent election under the watch of APC is not feasible with the current Electoral Act.
“We are liaising with our very reliable members in the National Assembly to ensure that a fraud-free law is put in place ahead of 2023. Within our family also, we are putting all hands on deck to ensure we enter the next election stronger as one united and harmonious family, and to achieve this, I solicit the full and undiluted cooperation of NEC.
Similarly, the governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, yesterday, reiterated their loyalty and commitment to strengthening the party.
The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, spoke on behalf of his colleagues at the ongoing 90th NEC meeting of the party holding at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata House, Abuja.
He said, “All 15 of us are here present. We are individually committed to good governance in our various states in order to make our party strong.
“This is a clear statement that we are united and working towards strengthening our party for the future.”
Also, the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, told the gathering that the PDP remains strong in Ebonyi State despite the exit of Governor David Umahi.
He faulted reasons adduced by Umahi for leaving for the All Progressives Congress but said it was a thing of joy that the PDP structure in the state remains intact.
Jibrin expressed delight that the party’s National Working Committee took proactive steps to ensure that Umahi did not take undue advantage of the PDP structure in the state.
Also, speaking on behalf of the PDP caucus in the National Assembly, the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, assured the party leadership that the caucus was prepared to fight against anti-media legislation “with every drop of our blood.”
FG, Govs Blame #EndSARS Protests, Others For Food Prices’ Hike
The Federal Government and state governors, yesterday, blamed EndSARS protests which stalled food transportation, banditry in the North-West, Covid-19 pandemic, for hike in food prices across the country.
They pointed out that the protest not only stalled delivery but in some instances destroyed food stores; while banditry in the North-West effectively preventing farmers from harvesting fields cultivated; farmers/herders conflict destroyed farm produce in some states; and increased cost of transportation.
They, therefore, resolved to put measures in place to address the food hike.
The resolution was reached at a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, where they examined the trend of food prices and concluded that these factors were responsible for the rising cost.
The council, chaired by the vice president, is made up of all state governors and relevant ministers as members.
These conclusions were reached after a presentation made to NEC by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Kwasari.
According to a statement by the spokesman to the VP, Laolu Akande, in the presentation by Kwasari, the council noted that food prices have changed between September and November, involving commodities in Lagos and a few randomly selected states.
On the resolutions, Akande said: “Council received the presentation on the above subject matter with current food price situation analysis showing that: Food prices have changed between September and November involving commodities in Lagos and a few randomly selected states.
“The hike in prices is due to the following factors; delay in going out to farm, which translates to delay in harvesting courtesy of Covid-19 pandemic.
“The #EndSARS protests stalled food transportation and delivery and in some instances destroyed food stores.
“Banditry in the northwest effectively preventing farmers from harvesting fields cultivated.
“Farmers/herders conflict destroyed farm produce in some states and increased cost of transportation.”
NEC, therefore, resolved that states and Federal Government should adopt urgent measures, including social protection schemes to deal with the situation.
The Federal Government was also enjoined to pursue the implementation of its Economic Sustainability Programme (ESP) – Agric plan and others to positively improve the situation in the sector.
Power Crisis: End Blame Game Now, NERC Tells DISCOs, TCN
The management of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has advised electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs), to deploy modern technologies and equipment that would guarantee network stability in order to improve the quality of electricity supply to the teeming consumers.
The Chairman of NERC, Prof James Momoh, who gave the advice during a facility tour of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in Abuja, told the management of the company to concentrate more on the deployment of emerging technology in order to ensure customer satisfaction.
Momoh also challenged key stakeholders in the power sector, especially that between the DISCOs and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to end the blame game, which according to him has impacted the sector negatively.
The NERC boss while responding to a presentation by the Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, said, “I have seen everything, one, what I want to say is sustainability, that what he has started must be sustained. We cannot afford to solve old problems with old technologies and expect change. Or new problems with old technologies and expect change.
“The growing sector called NESI, in Nigeria is becoming a new challenge. And unless we need to think out of the box, we cannot handle it. And I believe what I have heard this afternoon, is daily efforts by AEDC to address the new challenge, whether it is in a short term, whether it is in the medium-term or in a long term, using out-of-the-box critical thinking.
“And they are many other DISCOs in the country doing just what it is doing but today is AEDC day, and I must concentrate on AEDC. For AEDC, you have shown that our power sector will very soon compete with world-class Distribution Companies anywhere.
Earlier, the Managing Director of AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, had through his presentation, acquainted the management of the regulatory agency with the challenges the company was facing in the areas of ATC/C losses, reconfiguration of the network, and revenue collections, especially from the unmetered customers.
While revealing the numbers of customers metered under the CAPMI and MAP, Mupwaya, however, commended the Federal Government’s efforts over the ongoing National Mass Metering Programme, which according to him, would usher in a lot of stability in the system.
