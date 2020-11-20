Elechi Becomes Go Round FC’s Technical Director

The President of Go Round FC of Omoku in Rivers State, Charity Obuah, has appointed the former coach of the club, Ngozi Elechi, as technical director.

His appointment was with the view to improve the technical department and ensure the return of the club to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The management made it clear that technical director is not there to partake in the daily coaching of the team or determine who gets into match day squad.

Consequently, Abiye Tamuno Iyalla, still retained his position as head coach of the club.

“By definition, a Technical Director is not there to partake in the daily coaching of the team or to determine who gets into the matchday squad.

He is to work with the head coach on an advisory role. He advises on players to sign and to put on transfer, as well as training style and tactics” Obuah said.

She explained that, Elechi is basically to provide assistance to the head coach in person of Abiye Tamuno Iyalla whilst taking on other short-term duties.

Ngozi Elechi led Go Round FC to the Nigeria Professional Football League two years ago and then left after one season in the top flight to join Yobe Dessert Stars. He also coached Warri Wolves before his return to Omoku.

He has already been part of the current recruitment process as the team prepares for another season in the Nigeria National League.

By: Tonye Orabere