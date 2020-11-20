Sports
Duru Wants NPFL Players In S’Eagles
Lobi Stars and home-based Super Eagles defender, Ebube Duru, has called on the Nigeria Football Federation to work together with the League Management Company of Nigeria for an improved domestic league without which players from the league in Nigeria will continue to at best be training materials in the national team.
Duru speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the current situaion of things in the league does not command the due respect and consideration the players in the Nigerian league should command, hence, the continuous neglect for important national assignments.
Austin Urges Teammates To Look Beyond Names
Captain of Rivers United, Festus Austin, has charged his teammates to look beyond their names and work harder ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup games.
Austin told brila.net that, they should look beyond the achievements and the names they all have created for the club and also for themselves but to work harder to ensuring the task in the continent is achieved.
“Rivers United this time is a strong side and what we need is just for us to forget our names and play football. Let’s think of now and not what we have achieved in the past.”
“Being with this set of players, we are going to go a long way if we work so hard. I will play my role to see how I push everybody to work positively for the team”.
Rivers United will travel to Equatorial Guinea to confront Futuro Kings FC in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round 1st leg tie scheduled for 27th-29th November and the return leg in Nigeria between 4th-6th December, 2020.
Elechi Becomes Go Round FC’s Technical Director
The President of Go Round FC of Omoku in Rivers State, Charity Obuah, has appointed the former coach of the club, Ngozi Elechi, as technical director.
His appointment was with the view to improve the technical department and ensure the return of the club to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
The management made it clear that technical director is not there to partake in the daily coaching of the team or determine who gets into match day squad.
Consequently, Abiye Tamuno Iyalla, still retained his position as head coach of the club.
“By definition, a Technical Director is not there to partake in the daily coaching of the team or to determine who gets into the matchday squad.
He is to work with the head coach on an advisory role. He advises on players to sign and to put on transfer, as well as training style and tactics” Obuah said.
She explained that, Elechi is basically to provide assistance to the head coach in person of Abiye Tamuno Iyalla whilst taking on other short-term duties.
Ngozi Elechi led Go Round FC to the Nigeria Professional Football League two years ago and then left after one season in the top flight to join Yobe Dessert Stars. He also coached Warri Wolves before his return to Omoku.
He has already been part of the current recruitment process as the team prepares for another season in the Nigeria National League.
By: Tonye Orabere
Kogi United’s Player Laments Uncertain NNL Commencement
Kogi United and Super Sand Eagles player, Victor Talle, has lamented the current uncertain situation of things as regards the commencement of the new Nigeria National League season.
Talle stated that players are just hopeful of the league starting as planned for the third week of the commencement of the NPFL.
In a chat with Tidesports source, the Sand Eagles player revealed that his club hassince resumed for preparation ahead of the new season but no one knows exactly when the season will kick-off other than hoping that the league starts three weeks into the new top-flight season which has also suffered series of postponements.
