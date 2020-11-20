Niger Delta
Diri Condemns Unknown Gunmen’s Attack On Ex-Gov’s Home
The country home of former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party,PDP for the rescheduled December 5 Senatorial bye-election for the state’s Western Senatorial District, Henry Seriake Dickson was yesterday invaded by a yet to be identified gunmen.
Information reaching The Tide sources from Yenagoa has it that the attackers who came in their numbers unleashed terror on residents at home as at when they unsuspectingly gained entry into the former Governor’s country home in his Toru-Orua home town, in the Sagbama council area of the state.
The Tide learnt from the Nigerian Police public relations officer,Bayelsa command,SP Asinim Butswatt that though officers stationed at the resident over powered the criminals,but that however one police officer lost his life while repelling the dastardly act.
Similarly,the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has strongly condemned the Thursday’s attack on the Toru-Orua country home of his predecessor, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson.
The governor said in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, that it is unthinkable that an illustrious son of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation as Chief Dickson could be the target of such a mindless attack.
He said his government would work with the police and other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of the dastardly act are apprehended and brought to book.
While commending the gallantry of the security personnel that repelled the attackers, Governor Diri however commiserated with the family of the police officer who unfortunately died as a result of the attack.
He also extended his condolences to the Inspector General of Police and the police authorities over the loss.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
MOSIEND Mulls Leadership Retraining
The Leadership of the movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality of the Niger Delta,MOSIEND, says it is necessary for its members across various clans and zones to go for leadership training and retraining exercise.
This MOSIEND said was borne out of the desire for the Ijaw group to be different from other ethnic based organizations.
Speaking with The Tide yesterday shortly after a meeting with zonal and clan executives, MOSIEND president, Comrade Kenneth Tonjo-West reiterated the group’s quest of becoming a pacesetter among sister ethnic based groups in and around the Niger Delta and beyond.
Tonjo-West said to this end,MOSIEND under his leadership would be organising periodic leadership training for members in a bid to inculcating in them up-to- date trends in leadership as well as managerial know-how.
The Tide learnt that Tonjo-West is about the 9th president of MOSIEND.
The group,The Tide sources also learnt has regularly been in the vanguard of advocacy for justice and proper treatment of the Ijaw people by the Federal government and multinationals operating in Ijaw land.
Meanwhile,from the fallout of the stakeholders summit organised in Yenagoa Tuesday by the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty coordinator,Col.Miland Dixon Dikio,MOSIEND has again called on the Amnesty handlers to give account of how much has been approved, budgeted and expended on the programme.
MOSIEND stated that by letting the people of the Niger Delta know how much has been released and expended in prosecuting the programme,the rumours making the rounds on the various sums of monies which were alleged to have been approved but diverted for personal ends by management of the programme will be put to rest.
According to the MOSIEND leadership, the failure of successive management of the presidential Amnesty programme,PAP was a direct neglect of stakeholders who have been in the fore front of bringing lasting peace in the Niger Delta region by the office.
Following this,MOSIEND has advised the interim management of the programme to prevail on the appropriate Federal offices to relief all civil servants currently working in the presidential Amnesty office of their responsibilities, saying the bane of the programme was the corrupt practices by the unprofessional civil servants staffs of the office who are bent on undoing the programme.
Niger Delta
Group Harps On N’Delta Dev
The Vice Chairperson of Niger Delta Reports Magazine International (NDRMI), Mrs Echrinverere Doris Gharoro, has said that it has made necessary adjustments in an attempt to encourage development in the Niger Delta region.
Gharoro, who said this on Wednesday during a media lunch in Port Harcourt noted that, the time has come for the Niger Deltans to speak in unison in order to achieve their age long dreams of development.
She assured that the NDRMI would create jobs for Niger Delta youths, with a view to pulling them out of the streets.
She pointed out that the body would also engage the people of the region in different skills through information dissemination so as to keep them abreast of activities in the area.
She also pointed out that the era of arm struggle was gone, but a non-violence means such as collaboration with professional bodies in the region.
The Vice-chairperson of NDRMI vowed to change the negative narratives associated with Niger Delta and added that all hands must be on deck to achieve the target.
On the group’s Magazine, she said, it not established to stand against Federal Government, but to fill the gap between it and the Niger Delta region in professional way in order to balance the erroneous believe of some people about the oil rich zone of the country.
Also speaking, the entertainment editor, Magazine, Mr Remeo I. Remeo said that they were prepared to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region through their medium.
Remeo pointed out that the culture of Niger Delta people had been killed, but promised to reawaken it via its entertainment unit.
Niger Delta
CRSG Meets Victims Of #EndSARS Vandalism
Following the resolve of the Cross River State Government to Rebuild Calabar, the representatives of the government has met with affected organizations and individuals to fashion out the way forward for the development and rebuilding of the state capital.
In his remarks, the representative of the Governor Ben Ayade and the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development, Mr. Eric Anderson, expressed his heartfelt concerns and extended apologies for the inconveniences caused by the crisis while also praying for a better Cross River State.
Anderson lauded Governor Ben Ayade’s move of taking inventory as a great step towards healing the wounds caused by the hoodlums, saying that the government is genuinely concerned for all those affected.
Giving details on the direction and process the inventory exercise would go, the Commissioner said after the submission of documents, which should include, a list of vandalized/looted items, pictorial evidence, police report extract, and any other information that will aid the inventory and in soft copy, verification and evaluation assessments will follow after which a comprehensive report will be submitted to the Governor, who will then direct further.
On the already recovered items, Anderson said the state of some items are disheartening but that a few good ones are up for identification and collection.
Thanking the attendees for an overwhelming turn out to the meeting, the Commissioner called for their participation in developmental governance, adding that good governance cannot be done by Government alone.
The inventory of vandalized properties meeting which was intensively interactive had private individuals, organizations, State and Federal Agencies representatives in attendance.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
