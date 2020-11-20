Nation
Dangote Group Partners Research Institutions For National Dev
The Dangote Group says it will continue to partner with research institutions for advancement of indigenous technology and national development.
Group Executive Director, Dangote Group, Mr Mansur Ahmed, made the pledge on Thursday in Lagos.
He spoke during a study tour of the Research and Development Steering Committee of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to the Dangote Refinery, Petrochemicals and Fertiliser projects in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.
That the delegation, comprising top academicians and researchers, was led on tour by the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro.
Ahmed said collaboration between the government, academia and industry was needed to set Nigeria on the path of industrial development.
He said :”The Dangote Group believes that there needs to be a synergy between the researchers in the universities and the industries, like what is found in advanced economies.
“The industry and the academia need to work together to identify issues and problems that are looking for solutions and the researchers will now come back with their findings and proposed solutions.
“ If the solution meets the expectations of the industry, you will get the two working together to find home grown solutions to our problems.
“I think the idea initiated now by TETFUND is a welcome development and we should make sure that whatever research that is going on in our universities is research that is useful and can be practicalised in our industries.
“ This will expand the scope of indigenous technology.”
Ahmed emphasised that the Dangote Refinery project would generate over 250, 000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians when completed.
According to him, part of the collaboration is to ensure that Nigerian graduates are equipped with the set skills to immediately fit into the industry upon employment, instead of wasting more years in training them.
Earlier, Bogoro said the visit was aimed at bridging the gap between the industry and the academia, adding that the committee was made up of over 100 eminent scholars and researchers.
“This committee has 13 sub-committees and today four of them are here on this visit.
‘We have the Engineering, Bio-resource and Environment, Energy as well as Petroleum, Mining and Extraction sub-committees.
“ We couldn’t have started this tour better than visiting Dangote Group which is the most innovative indigenous company.
“We believe that through researches and collaboration with the industry, we will be able to apply science and technology to improve our country, “ Bogoro said.
Nation
2023: PDP Set To Review Manifesto
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would in the days ahead, set up a committee to review its manifesto to align with current realities.
This was part of the resolution reached at the end of the party’s caucus meeting which ended in the early hours of yesterday in Abuja.
The party is also looking at the registration of new members nationwide as well as reaching out to those who left the party for one reason or the other in a bid to swell up to its ranks.
Similarly, the Bala Mohammed Committee set up to review the performance of the party in the 2019 general election submitted its report to the national leadership of the party in Abuja, yesterday.
A highly-placed party source who pleaded anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to go public with what transpired at the meeting told newsmen that the time was indeed right to review the party’s manifesto.
“We are looking at a number of things including setting up a committee to review the PDP manifesto.
“You recall that we set up a committee chaired by the governor of Bauchi State to look at our performance in the 2019 general elections. The importance of this is to see what went wrong, what we did right, and ways of avoiding mistakes of the past. That report is ready.
“By and large, we are working at repositioning the PDP ahead of the task ahead and I can assure you that we are leaving no stone unturned to make sure the party is stronger,” he said.
Emerging from the meeting, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who initially declined to field questions from journalists, said the meeting discussed a wide range of issues affecting the health of the nation.
“We deliberated on a number of issues on the state of the nation. We are telling this government to wake up and do more for the people,” he said.
On his part, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State said PDP would get better even as he described the party as the most nationalistic party in the country.
The meeting held at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, and was attended by Governors Udom Emmanuel, Aminu Tambuwal, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Bala Mohammed, of Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Delta, and Bauchi states, respectively.
Others included Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa), Ishaku Darius (Taraba) as well as immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Chairman of the PDP Disciplinary Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, as well as former Minister of Defense, Haliru Bello Mohammed, amongst others.
Meanwhile, the 90th National Executive Council meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party began in Abuja, yesterday.
In his opening remarks, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, called for a minute silence for all those who lost their lives due to the poor leadership of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.
He said, “We had cause to cry out that the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari was doing nothing about the socio-economic situation in the country“.
Secondus explained that the #EndSARS protest championed by Nigerian youths was direct fallout of not just police brutality but also the mismanagement of our collective wealth by the current regime.
Those at the meeting include Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Aminu Tambuwual (Sokoto), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), and Ben Ayade (Cross River).
The former Senate Presidents: Iyorchia Ayu, David Mark, and Bukola Saraki, among others, also attended the meeting.
Nation
Boko Haram: Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Rescue Women, Children In Borno …Track Down Bandits’ Collaborators
Troops of Operation Fireball have killed three Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in different clearances they conducted in Borno State.
In a statement, yesterday, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, indicated that the troops also rescued two women and three children kidnapped by the terrorists.
He recounted that, on November 17, 2020, troops of 251 Task Force Battalion deployed in Strong Response Area Molai while acting credible intelligence intercepted some Boko Haram criminals and relations of some kidnapped persons making efforts to pay a ransom of N2million to the terrorists.
“In a swift reaction, the gallant troops engaged the Boko Haram criminals forcing them to abort the collection of the payment as well as abandon their captives.
“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, one Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist was neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds. One AK-47 rifle and one motorcycle were recovered.
“The victims, including two women and three children were all rescued unhurt”, he said.
In another development, Onyeuko noted that on November 17, 2020, troops of 151 and 202 Battalions conducted an aggressive fighting patrol to clear Boko Haram criminals’ hideout in the general area of Zaye Ngusa Village and other crossing points neutralised two terrorists.
“Similarly, on November 15, 2020, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade in Strong Response Area Pulka in a well coordinated ambush operation along Pulka – Sabon Gari – Kirawa road intercepted Boko Haram criminals’ logistics convoy.
“On sighting the terrorists, the troops engaged the criminals with gun fire forcing them to flee abandoning their consignments.
“Items recovered were: eight bicycles, several bags of grains, assorted packets of drugs and other food items”, he disclosed.
The Acting Director, however, commended troops of Operation Fireball for their resilience, gallantry and professionalism exhibited since the beginning of the operation, while also assuring the entire populace of the North-East region of Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of BHT/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves in the zone.
Similarly, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations. Maj-Gen. John Enenche, has said that the Armed Forces were intensifying operations to track down and arrest those collaborating with bandits in parts of the country.
Enenche said that the military was devising and deploying new strategies daily to address insecurity, noting that once it was able to crack down on the collaborators, banditry would be curbed.
Addressing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, during his weekly briefing, Enenche also disclosed that a number of collaborators had been arrested at different locations by troops, adding that three bandits’ accomplices were arrested in the North-West between November 12 and 18, 2020.
He noted that the bandits also suffered heavy casualties as several of them were killed while many others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.
Enenche said, “Based on credible information that a suspected bandit was sighted at Kukar Samu village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, troops mobilised to the scene and arrested two suspected bandits’ collaborators named Nura Ibrahim and Abdullahi Yusuf while trying to escape with motorcycle belonging to bandits who fled on sighting troops.
“One Sabe Iliya from Muniya village in Safana LGA was also apprehended while pretending to be a farmer but was identified by locals as an informant,” Enenche added.
The CDMO further explained that a large cache of arms and ammunition and other items were captured by troops during the operations in the North-West while identified bandits’ camps were also destroyed.
Speaking on the activities of the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and other subsidiary operations, Enenche said that they have sustained their operations aggressively with noticeable successes.
He disclosed that the troops within the period carried out series of clearance operations, ambushes and aerial patrols, adding that on November 15, troops of Operation Accord while on night patrol at Yar Tasha village engaged some bandits in a fire-fight.
“During the encounter, three bandits were neutralized while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. Three AK-47 rifles were recovered during the operation.
“Same day, troops deployed at Ungwan Doka rescued one kidnapped victim named, Adamu Yahaya. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was kidnapped at Unguwar Sa’ida village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. The victim has been reunited with his family,” the DHQ disclosed.
Nation
Civil War: ECOWAS Court Adopts Victims’ Compensation Terms, Nov 30
The ECOWAS Court of Justice has fixed November 30, 2020, to adopt the terms of settlement in a third party proceeding brought by representatives of some communities and victims of mines and explosives’ remnants of Nigeria’s Civil War.
On the reconstituted panel for the case are Justices Edward Amoako Asante (presiding), Dupe Atoki (judge rapporteur) and Januaria Moreira Costa.
Justice Dupe Atoki said the court was amenable to settlement while emphasising the need for diligence in the process to avoid time-wasting.
The judge added that the court adjourned for a period longer than requested by the parties to enable them conclude the settlement, and file the terms of settlement.
The rapporteur warned that failure to do this before the adjourned date would cause the court to hear the preliminary objection filed by the plaintiffs, Vincent Agu and 19 others.
The plaintiffs had filed an application challenging the propriety of the third party applicants’ suit.
At the resumed hearing, they informed the court of an ongoing discussion of the parties that had reached a substantive agreement stage.
In the initial suit no. ECW/CCJ/APP/06/12, Vincent Agu and others, claimed the violation of their rights by the Federal Republic of Nigeria and five others.
They are the Ministry of Defence, Minister of Defence, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and two companies the government used to undertake the demining exercise.
In the present suit no. ECW/CCJ/APP/06/12TP consolidated by 10 of the 11 third party claimants (TP1, TP2, TP4, TP5, TP6, TP7, TP8, TP9, TP10, TP11), excluding the third applicant TP.3, the applicants sought to be joined as parties to guarantee the adequate and equitable distribution of the benefits of the Court’s Consent Judgment no. ECW/CCJ/JUD/14/17 of October 30, 2017.
The third party applicants comprise traditional leaders of all impacted communities, sites and settlements as well as victims of mines and explosives’ remnants of war in the country’s Rivers, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Ebonyi, Cross River, Abia, Enugu, Anambra and Benue states.
In their application filed as representatives of the victims and affected communities, the third party applicants are seeking an amendment and variation of the court’s judgment to reflect their names.
They averred that the first defendant, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has consented to settle the plaintiffs and affected communities, but they filed the suit so that the court can order a variation of the mode of payment of compensation to include hundreds of other communities impacted.
They are demanding that the monies and compensation be disbursed through the solicitors of all parties, including those of the third party applicants, to ensure equity, fairness, transparency, probity and justice for all affected victims and communities.
Trending
- Rivers4 days ago
… Meets Tompolo, Ateke, Boyloaf, Others
- Politics4 days ago
Secondus Wants PDP To Take Over Anambra
- Sports4 days ago
Striker Promises More Goals For Rangers Intl
- Editorial4 days ago
Lessons From US Election
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Community Policing: 288 Officers Pass Out In C’River
- Editorial4 days ago
Enough Of IPOB’s Nuisance
- Sports4 days ago
Boboye Urges Rivers United’s Players To Step Up Game
- Politics4 days ago
Yuletide: Lawmaker Tasks FG On Int’l Flights