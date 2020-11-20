Featured
Buhari Pours Encomiums On Jonathan At 63
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday, declaring that his was a life of service that had brought honour and goodwill to the country.
Jonathan, Buhari’s immediate predecessor, clocks 63, today.
The President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, quoted Buhari as noting with appreciation, the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former president on Nigeria’s political ladder.
The president also noted with delight Jonathan’s dedication that had kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.
Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.
Before he became President in 2010, Jonathan had served as Vice President to his predecessor, President Umaru Yar’Adua, succeeding him after his death on May 5, 2010.
Until his nomination as Yar’Adua’s running mate for the 2007 presidential contest, Jonathan had served as governor of Bayelsa State, after he succeeded his impeached boss, the late Diepreye Alamieyesiegha.
Don’t Let Your Quest For Presidency Destroy S’East, Wike Tells Umahi
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi, not to allow his quest to become president of Nigeria, destroy the South-East politically.
Wike, said while no one will deny Umahi the right to pursue his political aspiration, which is the primary reason for his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), he should be mindful of the political future of the South-East zone.
The Rivers State governor, who stated this in a live television programme, yesterday, said Umahi has shown himself as an ungrateful man for insisting that he left PDP to protest the injustice the party meted to the South-East zone since 1999.
Wike stated that one reason why Umahi was unhappy with the PDP was because Peter Obi, was chosen to run the joint Presidential ticket with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019.
“When we had the 2018 convention that produced the Waziri of Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as PDP presidential candidate, he consulted widely, and came up with Peter Obi, to be his vice, Umahi was livid because he wanted to produce or he wanted to be vice president. You don’t choose who would be the vice presidential candidate of anybody. Umahi was livid. What disturbs me, why do you think that if anything comes to South-East, it must be you? Why do you think so?”
The governor pointed out that Umahi cannot talk of injustice when he practices injustice against the South-East zone by single-handily installing his two younger brothers; one as the zonal vice chairman of PDP, and the other as the state deputy chairman of the party.
“If he believes in equity and justice, will he be doing such? It is because he has planted these people that the state House of Assembly had such effrontery to give the National Working Committee (NWC) ultimatum to zone presidency to the East. Where does such thing happen? No other party has done any zoning. You can imagine the level of selfishness”, Wike quipped.
He also described as untrue the claim by Umahi that he made PDP what it is in the South-East zone as the only financier of all of its activities.
Such claim, according to Wike, suggests that other governors of Anambra, Abia, and Enugu states were not doing anything to ensure the success of the party in the zone.
“I know it’s not correct. If not for Pius Ayim that impressed it on former Governor Elechi, would Umahi have become governor? So, he can’t say he’s the one who has built PDP.
“The party made him what he is, and if he denies it, it only tells you the kind of person he is. What’s even his contribution at the national level of the party to support his claim? Where was he when people like Alex Ekwueme fought General Sani Abacha and built the party? I distaste such arrogance”, he asserted.
Wike dismissed the allegation against him by Umahi that he was a dictator who imposed Prince Uche Secondus as PDP national chairman and his will on the party.
He described the allegation as spurious as evidence abound that Secondus was elected at the national convention of the PDP.
The governor accused his Ebonyi State counterpart of being treacherous.
To buttress this, Wike stated that when the caucus of the party decided that Hon Kingsley Chinda, should be elected minority leader of the House of Representatives, Umahi told his state representatives at the Green Chamber to work against it.
Wike further stated that when committed members of the PDP tried to rescue the party from the destructive tendencies of Modi Sheriff, Umahi was one of those who was frolicking with him.
“We fought and won, and Modi Sheriff left. I can say that I am one of those who made sure that PDP never died. I feel comfortable with my performance in my state. Rivers people are comfortable with me too”, the governor noted.
The governor disclosed that all PDP governors and committed members of the party have never been oblivious of the fact that Umahi had been an APC mole in the PDP.
According to him, the Ebonyi governor’s claim that the South-East was marginalised in PDP was diversionary.
“For the first time before PDP left office, they (South-East) have never had Chief of Army Staff. They have had Senate Presidents. They have had national chairman of the party; they have had Secretary to the Government of the Federation. They have had minister of finance. Now, tell me, what has APC given to the people of South-East since 2015? Minister of Labour, Minister of Science and Technology, and Minister of Foreign Affairs!
“Three senators from his state said they have seen the need for South-East to produce president. However, it is not the way our governor is going about. This is not a personal thing. Your ambition should not destroy the entire South-East.”
FG, States, LGs Share N604bn In Oct, FAAC Confirms
The three tiers of government shared a total of N604billion in the month of October, 2020, the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has said.
FAAC disclosed this in a communique it issued in Abuja, after its meeting chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Aliyu Ahmed, yesterday.
Out of the N604billion, the Federal Government received N220.751billion, states got N161.8billion, while the local government areas got N120.58billion.
The communique stated that the oil-producing states received N31.9billion as 13 per cent derivation.
It further stated that the gross revenue that available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) for October was N126.46billion.
This was against the N141.85billion that was distributed in September, 2020, hence VAT in October dropped by N15.39billion when compared to what was recorded in September.
A distributed statutory revenue of N378.14billion was received for the month of October and this was higher than the N341.5billion received in September by N36.64billion.
The communique stated that from this amount, the Federal Government received N166.19billion; states, N84.29billion; local government areas, N64.98billion: while 13 per cent derivation was put at N21.58billion.
From this amount, inclusive cost of collection to NCS, DPR and FIRS, the Federal Government received N220.751billion, the states received N161.825billion, local governments got N120.588billion, while the oil-producing states received N31.902billion as derivation (13% of Mineral Revenue) and Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refunds got N48.939billion.
The communique indicated that the gross revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) for October was N126.463billion as against N141.858billion distributed in the preceding month of September, resulting in a decrease of N15.395billion.
The distribution is as follows: Federal Government got N17.642billion, states received N58.805billion, local governments got N41.167billion, while Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refund got N5.059billion and allocation to NEDC project received N3.794billion.
The distributed Statutory Revenue of N378.148billion received for the month was higher than the N341.501billion received for the previous month by N36.647billion.
From that amount, the Federal Government received N166.195billon, states got N84.296billion, local governments, N64.989billion, derivation (13% mineral revenue) got N21.581billion and Cost of Collection/Transfer and Refund got N40.086billion.
The communique also revealed that Oil and Gas Royalty, Companies Income Tax (CIT) increased substantially.
According to the communiqué, Import Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax (VAT), and Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), recorded decreases.
The communiqué further disclosed that the total revenue distributable for the current month was augmented with the sums of N72billion, and N7.392billion from Forex Equalisation and government’s intervention, respectively.
It also included augmentation of N20billion from the Stabilization Account because of low revenue which is to be shared accordingly to the three tiers of government, bringing the total Distributable Revenue to N604.004billion.
The balance in the Excess Crude Account on November 18, stands at $72.409million.
Lopsided Appointments: NASS Gets 30 Days To Respond To Suit Against Buhari
The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Wednesday, gave the National Assembly, 30 days to respond to the suit that elder statesmen and leaders of socio-cultural groups in the Southern and Middle Belt regions of the country, filed to challenge alleged lopsided appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The sixteen elder statesmen told the court that most appointments Buhari made since the inception of his administration in 2015, were in breach of the 1999 Constitution and the Federal Character Principle.
The plaintiffs, led by Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Dr. John Nnia Nwodo, Dr Pogu Bittus, Chief Ago Adebanjo, Alaowei Bozimo, Mrs Sarah Doketri, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Air Commodore Idongsit Nkanga, alleged that the Southern and Middle Belt regions have been deliberately marginalized by the Buhari-led government.
They are praying the court to among other things, determine whether it was not “reckless and adverse to the interest of Nigeria”, for President Buhari to obtain a loan facility from the Islamic Development Bank, African Development Bank, the World Bank, China, Japan and Germany amounting to $22.7billion, for infrastructural development, only to allocate the bulk of the fund to the Northern region.
They are seeking a declaration that the loan facility purportedly for infrastructural development wherein less than 1% of the amount is to be allocated to the South-East Zone of Nigeria for specific infrastructural development, violates Section 16 (1) (a) (b) and S16 (2) (a) (b) (c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as, “A declaration that the 1st Defendant’s procurement of any loan which would increase Nigeria’s outstanding debt by up to 30% of its GDP or which would increase its interest payment above 50% of government revenue is unconstitutional”.
Other plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/595/2020, are Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Prof Julie Umukoro, Elder Stephen Bangoji, Alhaji Tijani Babatunde, Mrs Rose Obuoforibo, Mr Adakole Ijogi and Dr. Charles Nwakeaku.
Aside from Buhari, also listed as 2nd to 4th Defendants in the matter are the Attorney-General of the Federation, Clerk of National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission.
When the matter came up on Wednesday, Justice Okon Abang, gave the NASS which has been included as the 5th Defendant the leave to file its response.
The court also directed the AGF to regularize his own process which it noted was filed out of time, even as the case was adjourned till January 13, 2021, for hearing.
Specifically, the Plaintiffs, in the suit they filed through a consortium of lawyers comprising of 10 Senior Advocates of Nigeria led by Chief Solomon Asemota, SAN, and Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, are further praying the court to determine: “Whether the power to appoint designated public officers, including permanent secretaries, principal representatives of Nigeria abroad, which is vested in the 1st Defendant has been lawfully exercised by him since the inception of his administration from 2015 till date and Whether his actions are in breach of Sections 171(5), 814(3) (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
“Whether the power to appoint Nigeria’s Armed Services Chiefs, other Commanders or top officials of the respective Armed Forces Higher and High Commands’ General Staff; namely the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and Chief of Airforce Staff (CA8); the other statutorily established Nigerian National Security agencies or services , namely: The Inspector General of the Nigerian Police (1GP), the Directors General (DGs) of the State Security Service (SSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA); the Heads of National Security Associated Federal Government (FG) establishments, namely the Nigerian Civil Defense and Security Corps (NCDSC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Customs and Excise Service, the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), the National Youth Service corps (NYSC), the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Ministers of Defense, Interior, Police and the respective National Security ministries’ Permanent Secretaries’ which is vested in the 1st Defendant, has been lawfully exercised by the 1st Defendant since the inception of his administration and whether these appointments are in compliance with 81(2), 814(3)(4), 8217(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
“Whether by virtue of Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which vests the Executive arm of government with a constitutional responsibility and obligation to execute and uphold the tenets of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), particularly the country’s national interest, sovereignty and security is not violated by the lopsided nature of the current appointments into federal agencies are parastatals made by the 1st Defendant.
“Whether the 1st Defendant’s frequent arbitrary extension/elongation of appointment tenure beyond statutory prescription is not unconstitutional and inimical to the wellbeing, morale and harmony within the government workforce?
“Whether the 1st Defendant’s frequent appointment of retired persons instead of the most senior staff, is unconstitutional and tantamount to an abuse of office and threat to national unity?”
Upon determination of the questions, the plaintiffs prayed the court to declare, “That the present composition of the government of the federation, and most of its agencies, especially as regards the composition of its security and quasi-security architecture do not reflect the Federal Character of Nigeria but rather there is a predominance of persons from a few states and sectional groups dominating the opportunities and threatening national unity and integration.
“A declaration that the various appointments into positions in government, especially into strategic government agencies such as NNPC, NIA and other strategic infrastructural and regulatory institutions are ethnically discriminatory and lopsided and these violate the express provisions of the constitution as contained in Sections 14, 171 (1), 171 (5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)and therefore unconstitutional, illegal and ultra vires.
“A declaration that the country’s security architecture is in substantial, noncompliance, nonconformity and violation of Sections 217 (3), 218(2), 219 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and is therefore unconstitutional and ultra vires.
“A declaration that the 1st Defendant’s exercise of his power to make appointments as contained in S171 is not only governed by S171 (5) but also by the Public Service Rules, 2008.
“Consequently, the 1st Defendant’s indiscriminate and unlawful elongation of tenure of persons due for retirement and wanton extension of the tenure of heads of various government departments and agencies is also a violation of S14 (2), S15 (5) of the Constitution which prohibits abuse of power and promotes social justice.
“A declaration that the Defendants deliberate misinterpretation, misapplication and/ or non-application of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other extant laws herein enumerated have marginalized, discriminated against, and treated citizens that the Plaintiffs represent as second class and inferior citizens in their own country.
“A declaration that Section 10 CFRN prohibits the government from passing laws, legislation or engaging in activities, programmes, and projects seen as establishing an official religion or preferring one religion over another in Nigeria.
“A declaration that the Defendants derive their powers from the Nigerian Constitution, and must act within the ambit of the supreme provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Consequently, actions taken by the respective organs of government in violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) are unconstitutional, ultra vires and null and void. “A declaration that because the 1999 Constitution (as amended)is not suspended; it must be obeyed and adhered to.
“A declaration that Nigeria is a federal system of government, with federating states, and a Federal Capital Territory in accordance with Section 2(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). Therefore, any system of governance operated contrary or inconsistent with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) shall be deemed unconstitutional or illegal.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, whether by themselves, servants, agents and/or privies, howsoever, from further appointing persons from only favoured sections of the country as Heads of key government positions and security and quasi security agencies of Nigeria to the detriment and exclusion of other sections of the country.
“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, whether by themselves, servants, agents and their privies howsoever, from further violating the Public Service Rules 2008 and Armed Forces Act 2004 by extending tenures of personnel who have reached retirement age in accordance with the law.
“An order directing the 1st Defendant to forthwith revert the lopsided appointments complained about in the security and quasi security agencies and immediately take steps to appoint persons from other states and geopolitical zones, in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.
“An order directing the 1st Defendant to forthwith reverse the lopsided appointments made in the public service, diplomatic service and other principal Representatives of Nigeria abroad.
“An order suspending any further admission of Africans into Nigeria without e-visas, the requisite visas or e-migrant visas, until the adequate border control guidelines, training and bilateral reciprocity and waivers are agreed upon”.
Besides, the court was urged to award N50billion against the Defendants to represent punitive, aggravated and exemplary damages to the constituents of the Plaintiffs for the illegal, wrongful discriminatory and unconstitutional acts committed by the 1st Defendant against the people of the Plaintiffs’ states and geopolitical zones.
