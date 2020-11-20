Arts/Literary
Books On Shaka, The Zulu
All it took and still counting were 11 authors including a poet to write 11 books on Shaka,the Zulu warrior and King who lived and reigned in the 19th century in South Africa.
They include the pioneer writer, Thomas Mofolo 1925, E A Ritter 1955, Donald R Morris 1965, Mazizi Kunene 1979, Diane Stanley 1988, Carolyn Hamilton 1998, Dan Wylie 2006,Walton Golightly 2011, Joshua Sinclair 2013, Luke Molver 2019 and Lynn Bedford.
The novels are all on one subject…King Shaka and tell of the origins of the Zulu nation ,his birth, trials,rise to power, victories and death.
The first author, Thomas Mofolo from Lesotho who started the series took about three years to do his research between 1907 to 1910. The write-up was supported by the Paris Evangelical Missionary Society.However, the novel was not published until 1925 in the Sotho language of the author. The English translation was done in 1931.
The delay in the publication by 15 years was due to the publisher’s being disturbed by the author”s refusal to condemn what is interpreted as pagan customs potrayed in the novel. According to research, some vital chapters on Zulu traditions deemed to be too fetish were removed from the completed manuscript submitted for publication. This were some of the reasons that frustrated Mofolo from writing more books. But despite all these setbacks, the novel became a regional and international bestseller and in 2002, Shaka was named as one of the 12 best works of African literature by a panel organized by Professor Ali Mazrui as part of the Zimbabwe international book fair.
Mofolo’s approach and style is totally different from others as his use of oral tradition is unique. His narrative flows easily and reminds one of the moonlight settings of the real African environment where a grandmother will gather little children and tell them of the happenings of the years of of old. Although some critics might be of the view that his version was too harsh on the shaka story is really entertaining and if seen through the lens of the 19th century, there is nothing wrong with it. The story tells of events as they ought to be in the then Zulu society.
A careful look at the history of Shaka shows that he had a troubled childhood which made him to be fearless in life.
Shaka is also said to be emotionally attached to his mother who was his Chief adviser and her early death later led to his erratic behavior few years before he was killed by his half-brothers.
Although he could be described as merciless, he had soft spot for his brothers which was his undoing.
Almost all the authors agree that Shaka between the ages of 12 and 18 had battled hyenas and lions and emerged victorious while his age mates were yet to venture into the wilderness on their own.
Although where the narratives differ from the various authors is not too worrisome they basically agree that he was a war genius. He could be described as cruel, sadistic or tyrannical .It is like telling an Arab slave trader in the 9th century that what he is doing is evil.
While E A Ritter, Joshua Sinclair and Luke Molver have some similar approach in there narratives, Diane Stanley, Lyn Bedford Hall and Carolyn Hamilton styles are a bit different as their writeup range from the political system to modern interpretation of what happened in the 19th century.
The novels on King Shaka no matter who is the author remains one of the best narratives of African story telling ranging from the moonlight styles of traditional societies to entertain new ways of story telling by using illustration and films.
I will recommend lovers of African literature to read any of the versions that catches their fancy.
The Writer, Culture And Society
The reading culture in Nigeria seems to have dwindled drastically as a result of the introduction of the internet but this observation is not quite out of place as most youths and adults no longer have interest in books (novels), apart from the normal reading to pass examinations and to sign contractual agreements.
Present day youths have not even heard of popular Nigerian authors and poets like Chinua Achebe; Cyprian Ekwensi; T.M. Aluko; Nkem Nwankwo; Wole Soyinka; Flora Nwapa; Elechi Amadi; Buchi Emecheta; John Munonye; Gabriel Okara; John Pepper Clark; and a host of others. This is not to mention modern day writers like Uwem Akpan, Lesly Nneka Arimah, Jude Dibia; and Chimamanda Aliche; among others.
So, eventually when it comes to a situation where ignorance takes the centre stage in the life of the society, intellectual discourse especially in understanding and resolving conflicts becomes a problem.
Indeed, novelists and poets have a special place in any society as they not only educate but also entertain individuals and the larger society; and again, in some situations, they are also seen as threats to the established order through their writings or works.
If we reflect back to the immediate post independence period, a group of pioneer novelists, poets and playwrights not only confronted the ruling class with their works but played active roles in the fight for a better society. Some of them could also be described as men with the gift of prophecy as their novels and plays eventually became a true reflection of what the society is, the reality as it were.
If there is rampant corruption and conflicts in the larger society, the likes of T. M. Aluko, Chinua Achebe and Cyprian Ekwensi amply captured that in their works before they came to the fore, thus, their works could be described as the mirror of the society.
However, this genre of literary works in modern day Nigeria has moved from pre-colonial, immediate past colonial protest writing, to entertainment and not too much against societal conflicts.
As this culture of non- reading becomes a daily trend, a visit to state libraries shows that indeed, what interests most youths are sports pages of newspapers, cable television, the internet and the cinema houses.
Troubling questions that need to be asked are: are novels no longer relevant in the contemporary Nigerian society? Where are the school libraries? Are our universities still stockpiled with good novels of renowned Nigerian authors? If our society should grow beyond what it is today, can we still grasp anything useful from the works of such intellectual giants especially today that the society has been torn-apart by greed, corruption and dishonesty?
In the early 60s and 70s up to the 80s, apart from the libraries where someone could borrow a book (novel) to read, a group of friends who had established a reading culture could be seen exchanging novels and as well had time to discuss the plots, twists and why they favoured one author over another.
Reflecting back to my growing up years, I would easily recall authors I found their novels quite interesting not just Nigerians but others from Kenya like Ngungi Wa Thiongo; Camara Laye from Guinea-Conakry; Francis Sarloomy and Ayi Kwei Armah both from Ghana.
List of books which made impact in the 70s included Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart; Cyprian Ekwensi’s Jagua Nana; T. M. Aluko’s Man of the People; Francis Sarloomy’s The Narrow Path; and Ayi Kwei Armah’s The Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born.
By: Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye
Last Laugh
Title: Beyond Expectations
Author: Reward Akwu
Publisher: Ollybell Printing Resources, Port Harcourt
Pages: 136
Reviewer: Boye Salau
Whatever instigated Reward Akwu to engage in literary prose writing cannot, with the extreme form of clarity, be dismissed as inconsequential. Like every other journalists, Akwu is one man whose profession and the hurricane of economic survival in Nigeria would hardly permit to venture into a literary expedition.
What then is the driving force? Could it be his personal childhood experience, or the chequered experience of someone dear to him? Certainly, it could not have been his own memorabilia. The author of Beyond Expectation is still one of millions of Nigerians yearning for better life. Otherwise, he would not have remained in the hollow of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation as a Chief Correspondent till now.
Whatever the reasons are, one is not in doubt that the various chequered experiences of life’s discomfiting paradoxes are the afflatus that make the zephr of history a reality.
In a country where many people are not sure of the next meal, Beyond Expectations clearly captures the reality of hailing from poor background.
The book is somewhat nostalgic about the fate of an average Nigerian man in the village and relieves the heart of the common man with the age long cliché: when there is life, there is hope.
The theme of the book can be located in the fortune of many people who rose from the creek and bottomless pit of life to stardom. The Abiolas, Jonathans, Amaechis fall in this category.
Written in simple narrative form with sublime simplicity, devoid of nebulous words and oratorical fancy, the 136 page novel thematises the pains and hopelessness of a brilliant secondary school boy whose intoxicating puissance and gluttonous appetite for sexual love with his classmate and child of an unforgiving gladiator with huge lubris, became his albatross. It is equivalent of the story of Adam who was sent out of the Garden of Eden for his inability to resist the apple in Eve.
How Chinedu came out of his quandary is what readers of Beyond Expectations should find out themselves.
As expected of a book that has its anthropology in local setting, communal love, family and filial affection are persuasive in this literary enterprise. The author proves that in a society where family bond is in short supply and where the only thing the rich harbours for the poor is hatred, the milk of kindness still flows in some peoples’ vein.
At the same time, the book inveighs the age – long conundrum of ersatz social class and unintentionally illustrates the yawning hiatus that exists between the Teflon rulers and the hoipolloi.
Akwu’s good understanding of the village life and his ability to capture the life and time of the ordinary people in graphic details further enriches the delivery of the book. Though sometimes too elaborate in details, the author succeeds in sending his message to the readers by employing simple diction and local parlance where necessary.
Unlike many books that are often built on hyperbole and far-fetched imagery, Beyond Expectations is convincingly obsessed with imageries that are deeply affecting and the realities of life that are both alluring and perplexing. By my assessment, the book is a fascinating nugget that addresses itself to all classes, age and gender.
Very well as the author tries to make the book flow from page to page, the book could not resist the temptation of unnecessary details, repetition and avoidable typographical errors.
Again, the book is most deficient, or better still not sufficient in suspense. A better application of literary suspense with regards to what befall Chinedu at last would have made the book more intriguing and interesting.
These few ‘slips of the pen’ can, however, be excused being Reward’s first literary expedition in the world of literature.
Without obsessive sense of sheer criticism, Beyond Expectations lives up to its name. It is sufficient for what it is meant to achieve, namely to fortify the forlorn hope, to encourage the poor not to be deterred by their poor background, while at the same time reminding the rich that no condition is permanent in life.
And until one reads the book from page to page, and from chapter to chapter, one may not be able to appreciate well the intrigue and metaphor of this heart-throbbing reality woven as fiction.
Boye Salau
The Uncommon Truth
Contrary to what you think or what you have been told, you are wiser, better and smarter than what you think you are. You are more powerful than you may ever imagine. Inside you dwells the very power, wisdom or intelligence that controls this very world. Thus, the answer to all your problems and challenges is, and always will be within you. It’s in you! In reality, you can never be helpless in this world, and the reason is very simple: “The help is in you, the only true and lasting help.”
We live in a world where people offer us advice, even before we ask for it. There is nothing wrong with that, but the only problem is that most people are failures, and without direction. They are still trying to figure out how to get their own lives together. How can they tell you how to fish when they don’t even know the path to the river? What does that tell you? Be careful whose advice you act upon. The good news, though, is that all the wisdom and direction you need in life is within you. Success, greatness, wealth and happiness are not found outside you, they are resident in you. The day you become conscious of that truth will mark the beginning of your freedom, for then you will be free from the manipulation of others. Therefore, I wish that you may come to that point in your life where you know beyond doubt that your wealth and riches are not in the hands of any person, company or organisation, but in you. When that consciousness is established in you, then shall you come to terms with this powerful truth: “There is no future in any job, the future is in you; there is no future in any country, the future lies in you” That which you seek “without,” can only be found “within.”
The only secret capable of freeing you from the manipulation of others, and the frustration caused by adverse circumstances lies within you.
You were created to be self-reliant, and to decide your own destiny. Embrace that truth. Never let anyone control or manipulate your destiny. You must believe in yourself, trust yourself, think for yourself and act for yourself. Remember, no one can ever let you down or frustrate you if you are not leaning on them. No one can control your life selfishly if you are not seeking for their approval, and you are not intimidated by their disapproval. And no one can hurt your feeling, make you feel angry or disappointed if you are not depending on them for your help, success and satisfaction.
Self-reliance is a necessity should you desire to live a happy and successful life. But self-reliance is only possible when you become conscious of the fact that everything you need for your success and happiness is within you.
Nwibeke, an inspirational writer lives in Port Harcourt.
ThankGod Nwibeke
