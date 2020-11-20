Nation
922,463 Get Yellow Fever Vaccination In Enugu
No fewer than 922,463 residents in Enugu State will be vaccinated in the ongoing massive yellow fever vaccination in three local government council areas, where there is confirmed yellow fever outbreak.
The Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr George Ugwu, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.
Ugwu listed the council areas to include Igboeze North 333,551 residents, Nsukka 398,094 residents, and Isi-Uzo 190,818 residents, adding that the numbers mentioned in each council area represented 85 per cent of the entire population.
According to him, the state government has gotten enough stock of the yellow fever vaccines for the ongoing vaccination as well as fully trained and mobilised the vaccinators to fixed Primary Health Centres (PHCs), special outreach centres and house-to-house approach.
He further said that the massive vaccination was meant for people between the ages of nine months and 44 years; adding that everyone within this mentioned age range is expected to receive the vaccination in the three council areas.
The executive secretary went on to say that after the ongoing massive vaccination in the affected council areas; there would be escalation of mass vaccination to about 10 neighbouring council areas, before the entire state yellow fever vaccination would arrive.
His words, “There is no need to panic or send the wrong information, the government is in control of the yellow fever outbreak clinically and has taken right and appropriate steps to see that our people are protected.
“Already, the Agency has continued to engage in robust community mobilisation, sensitisation, health education and promotion.
“We have adequate supplies of yellow fever vaccines and accessories to all health facilities and outreach centres as well as properly trained, oriented and deployed all cadres of health workers and teams.
“We are also doing mass reactive vaccination for eligible and most susceptible persons aged nine months to 44 years as well as monitoring the outbreak response activities in the council areas” he said.
He, therefore assured that the state government had fully mobilised and had continued with fumigation of Ette community and its environs as well as all other communities directly affected in the outbreak.
Ugwu, however, appreciated Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his personal concern and timely intervention, which had led to the control and robust capacity to tackle the dreaded yellow fever outbreak.
Continuing, Ugwu added, “We also thank the Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, for support and supervisory guidance to issues that concern the health of the rural people and residents of Enugu state in general.
He noted that the Wife of the Governor, Mrs Monica Ugwuanyi, had greatly assisted in providing medical consumables, drugs as well as health awareness and education programmes to the rural people.
“I quite appreciate the technical and other support of the state Ministry of Health; Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), NCDC, UNICEF, WHO, among others.
Going forward, the executive secretary called for technical, material and financial assistance from relevant institutions such as national and international agencies and partners, adding; “Government cannot do it alone’’.
“We are also requesting for more funding and support for effective containment of the outbreak as well as request and receipt of more yellow fever vaccines for our expanded programme from the NPHCDA’’.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
2023: PDP Set To Review Manifesto
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would in the days ahead, set up a committee to review its manifesto to align with current realities.
This was part of the resolution reached at the end of the party’s caucus meeting which ended in the early hours of yesterday in Abuja.
The party is also looking at the registration of new members nationwide as well as reaching out to those who left the party for one reason or the other in a bid to swell up to its ranks.
Similarly, the Bala Mohammed Committee set up to review the performance of the party in the 2019 general election submitted its report to the national leadership of the party in Abuja, yesterday.
A highly-placed party source who pleaded anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to go public with what transpired at the meeting told newsmen that the time was indeed right to review the party’s manifesto.
“We are looking at a number of things including setting up a committee to review the PDP manifesto.
“You recall that we set up a committee chaired by the governor of Bauchi State to look at our performance in the 2019 general elections. The importance of this is to see what went wrong, what we did right, and ways of avoiding mistakes of the past. That report is ready.
“By and large, we are working at repositioning the PDP ahead of the task ahead and I can assure you that we are leaving no stone unturned to make sure the party is stronger,” he said.
Emerging from the meeting, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who initially declined to field questions from journalists, said the meeting discussed a wide range of issues affecting the health of the nation.
“We deliberated on a number of issues on the state of the nation. We are telling this government to wake up and do more for the people,” he said.
On his part, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State said PDP would get better even as he described the party as the most nationalistic party in the country.
The meeting held at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, and was attended by Governors Udom Emmanuel, Aminu Tambuwal, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Bala Mohammed, of Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Delta, and Bauchi states, respectively.
Others included Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa), Ishaku Darius (Taraba) as well as immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Chairman of the PDP Disciplinary Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, as well as former Minister of Defense, Haliru Bello Mohammed, amongst others.
Meanwhile, the 90th National Executive Council meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party began in Abuja, yesterday.
In his opening remarks, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, called for a minute silence for all those who lost their lives due to the poor leadership of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.
He said, “We had cause to cry out that the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari was doing nothing about the socio-economic situation in the country“.
Secondus explained that the #EndSARS protest championed by Nigerian youths was direct fallout of not just police brutality but also the mismanagement of our collective wealth by the current regime.
Those at the meeting include Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Aminu Tambuwual (Sokoto), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), and Ben Ayade (Cross River).
The former Senate Presidents: Iyorchia Ayu, David Mark, and Bukola Saraki, among others, also attended the meeting.
Nation
Boko Haram: Troops Kill Three Terrorists, Rescue Women, Children In Borno …Track Down Bandits’ Collaborators
Troops of Operation Fireball have killed three Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in different clearances they conducted in Borno State.
In a statement, yesterday, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, indicated that the troops also rescued two women and three children kidnapped by the terrorists.
He recounted that, on November 17, 2020, troops of 251 Task Force Battalion deployed in Strong Response Area Molai while acting credible intelligence intercepted some Boko Haram criminals and relations of some kidnapped persons making efforts to pay a ransom of N2million to the terrorists.
“In a swift reaction, the gallant troops engaged the Boko Haram criminals forcing them to abort the collection of the payment as well as abandon their captives.
“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, one Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist was neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds. One AK-47 rifle and one motorcycle were recovered.
“The victims, including two women and three children were all rescued unhurt”, he said.
In another development, Onyeuko noted that on November 17, 2020, troops of 151 and 202 Battalions conducted an aggressive fighting patrol to clear Boko Haram criminals’ hideout in the general area of Zaye Ngusa Village and other crossing points neutralised two terrorists.
“Similarly, on November 15, 2020, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade in Strong Response Area Pulka in a well coordinated ambush operation along Pulka – Sabon Gari – Kirawa road intercepted Boko Haram criminals’ logistics convoy.
“On sighting the terrorists, the troops engaged the criminals with gun fire forcing them to flee abandoning their consignments.
“Items recovered were: eight bicycles, several bags of grains, assorted packets of drugs and other food items”, he disclosed.
The Acting Director, however, commended troops of Operation Fireball for their resilience, gallantry and professionalism exhibited since the beginning of the operation, while also assuring the entire populace of the North-East region of Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of BHT/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves in the zone.
Similarly, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations. Maj-Gen. John Enenche, has said that the Armed Forces were intensifying operations to track down and arrest those collaborating with bandits in parts of the country.
Enenche said that the military was devising and deploying new strategies daily to address insecurity, noting that once it was able to crack down on the collaborators, banditry would be curbed.
Addressing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, during his weekly briefing, Enenche also disclosed that a number of collaborators had been arrested at different locations by troops, adding that three bandits’ accomplices were arrested in the North-West between November 12 and 18, 2020.
He noted that the bandits also suffered heavy casualties as several of them were killed while many others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.
Enenche said, “Based on credible information that a suspected bandit was sighted at Kukar Samu village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, troops mobilised to the scene and arrested two suspected bandits’ collaborators named Nura Ibrahim and Abdullahi Yusuf while trying to escape with motorcycle belonging to bandits who fled on sighting troops.
“One Sabe Iliya from Muniya village in Safana LGA was also apprehended while pretending to be a farmer but was identified by locals as an informant,” Enenche added.
The CDMO further explained that a large cache of arms and ammunition and other items were captured by troops during the operations in the North-West while identified bandits’ camps were also destroyed.
Speaking on the activities of the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and other subsidiary operations, Enenche said that they have sustained their operations aggressively with noticeable successes.
He disclosed that the troops within the period carried out series of clearance operations, ambushes and aerial patrols, adding that on November 15, troops of Operation Accord while on night patrol at Yar Tasha village engaged some bandits in a fire-fight.
“During the encounter, three bandits were neutralized while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. Three AK-47 rifles were recovered during the operation.
“Same day, troops deployed at Ungwan Doka rescued one kidnapped victim named, Adamu Yahaya. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was kidnapped at Unguwar Sa’ida village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. The victim has been reunited with his family,” the DHQ disclosed.
Nation
Civil War: ECOWAS Court Adopts Victims’ Compensation Terms, Nov 30
The ECOWAS Court of Justice has fixed November 30, 2020, to adopt the terms of settlement in a third party proceeding brought by representatives of some communities and victims of mines and explosives’ remnants of Nigeria’s Civil War.
On the reconstituted panel for the case are Justices Edward Amoako Asante (presiding), Dupe Atoki (judge rapporteur) and Januaria Moreira Costa.
Justice Dupe Atoki said the court was amenable to settlement while emphasising the need for diligence in the process to avoid time-wasting.
The judge added that the court adjourned for a period longer than requested by the parties to enable them conclude the settlement, and file the terms of settlement.
The rapporteur warned that failure to do this before the adjourned date would cause the court to hear the preliminary objection filed by the plaintiffs, Vincent Agu and 19 others.
The plaintiffs had filed an application challenging the propriety of the third party applicants’ suit.
At the resumed hearing, they informed the court of an ongoing discussion of the parties that had reached a substantive agreement stage.
In the initial suit no. ECW/CCJ/APP/06/12, Vincent Agu and others, claimed the violation of their rights by the Federal Republic of Nigeria and five others.
They are the Ministry of Defence, Minister of Defence, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and two companies the government used to undertake the demining exercise.
In the present suit no. ECW/CCJ/APP/06/12TP consolidated by 10 of the 11 third party claimants (TP1, TP2, TP4, TP5, TP6, TP7, TP8, TP9, TP10, TP11), excluding the third applicant TP.3, the applicants sought to be joined as parties to guarantee the adequate and equitable distribution of the benefits of the Court’s Consent Judgment no. ECW/CCJ/JUD/14/17 of October 30, 2017.
The third party applicants comprise traditional leaders of all impacted communities, sites and settlements as well as victims of mines and explosives’ remnants of war in the country’s Rivers, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Ebonyi, Cross River, Abia, Enugu, Anambra and Benue states.
In their application filed as representatives of the victims and affected communities, the third party applicants are seeking an amendment and variation of the court’s judgment to reflect their names.
They averred that the first defendant, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has consented to settle the plaintiffs and affected communities, but they filed the suit so that the court can order a variation of the mode of payment of compensation to include hundreds of other communities impacted.
They are demanding that the monies and compensation be disbursed through the solicitors of all parties, including those of the third party applicants, to ensure equity, fairness, transparency, probity and justice for all affected victims and communities.
Trending
- Rivers4 days ago
… Meets Tompolo, Ateke, Boyloaf, Others
- Politics4 days ago
Secondus Wants PDP To Take Over Anambra
- Sports4 days ago
Striker Promises More Goals For Rangers Intl
- Editorial4 days ago
Lessons From US Election
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Community Policing: 288 Officers Pass Out In C’River
- Editorial4 days ago
Enough Of IPOB’s Nuisance
- Sports4 days ago
Boboye Urges Rivers United’s Players To Step Up Game
- Politics4 days ago
Yuletide: Lawmaker Tasks FG On Int’l Flights