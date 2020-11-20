Politics
4,000 APC Members Join PDP In Ogbomoso
No fewer than 4,000 members of the leading opposition party in Oyo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
They have picked up membership forms of PDP in Surulere and Ogo Oluwa local government areas in Ogbomoso political division of the state, ahead of the forthcoming local government polls and 2023 general elections in the state.
The defectors were received by chairmen of the two local government area, Adegbite Isaiah (Surulere) and Ojo Oluwaseun (Ogo Oluwa), as well as other party leaders at Iresaadu Town Hall in Surulere Local Government Area.
“This is a great achievement seeing top stakeholders joining the political party and come 2023, it is victory for PDP in Ogo Oluwa and Surulere local government areas. These people actually started with this party before moving to APC due to misunderstanding and we’re happy to be back together as a family and we’re ready to start working together to ensure we’re stable to win the next election, which we’re sure of winning due to the fact that many are coming in to join us and we are counting numbers every day.
“They have seen the difference between the administration of the PDP and that of the rival as the current administration in Oyo State under the leadership of Seyi Makinde is focused on how to ensure that Oyo State is under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party,”Isaiah said.
A former member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Peter Oyetunji, who has also dumped APC for PDP, said: “I started PDP in Surulere local government and there was never a time I left the party. We only had disagreement”. Now, we’re back to the party to push forward in terms of development.” I am keen to the development of the state and so far I am impressed with the current administration of the state.”
Another former member of the House of Assembly, Sunday Makanjuola, that just defected to PDP, promised to ensure electoral victory of the ruling PDP in Ogo Oluwa and Surulere local government areas.
Politics
LG Chairmen And Re-Election Fever
With the inauguration of a new Rivers State Electoral Commission forthnight ago, it is now clear that local government election will hold next year.
Among the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) led states, Rivers State seems to be in the lead in constitution of local councils. This posture exemplifies the posture of the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who has given attention to grassroot governance and ensuring that democracy flourishes at all levels of government.
He told the eight member RSIEC- led by Justice George Omereji, to ensure that the LG election was done in compliance with the Local Government Law as amended.
The law provides that LG elections will be conducted every three years.
By June next year, the current local government chairmen and councillors will complete their first tenure. And with the pursuit of the elections there might be caretaker committee in the various councils for the transition period.
It’s against this backdrop that the governor counselled the new RSIEC to ensure there were no loopholes, as he reminded them that , “ some people will be looking for loopholes but do your work first.”
Mindful of antics and possible distraction by the opposition , especially the All Progressives Congress(APC), the governor urged the State Electoral body to be transparent and firm.
His charge is to ensure that all logistics and shortcomings of previous LG elections are curbed and at the same time make sure , the election is credible.
Against this backdrop, Chief Wike challenged them to be committed and focused to deliver on their mandate.
But while primaries are yet to be conducted by the parties, the major challenge now from The Tide investigations is the area of controversies surrounding the de- registration of some political parties.
Recall that shortly after 2019 elections some parties were de-registered.
Before now there used to be over 90 political parties. But the parties were trimmed down to 18. About 22 political parties affected by the axe of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) went to court.
The parties lost at the High Court but got judgement at the Court of Appeal which called for status quo.
According to the Rivers State Chairman of the Young Democratic Party(YDP), Ronarth Dappa, that is a big challenge.
“Currently only 18 parties are recognised, but the controversy is, will INEC accept the Court of Appeal’s ruling? ”Dappa querried.
Already, it was learnt that INEC has appealed the matter at the Supreme Court, “ and we are expecting a favourable outcome,” said the YDP chairman.
“Since RSIEC most times works with INEC template, it’s likely that it’s the 18 recognised political parties that will be in the ballot next year”, Dappa added.
Dappa’s YDP was de-registered, including 21 others who had participated in the last LG elections.
Another area of concern for stakeholders is in the selection of candidates and other internal party matters.
With this in view, the ruling PDP has announced its template for candidates who will qualify for primaries.
Though the primaries are yet to commenced the state chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said that only performing LG chairmen might have the chance to contest for second term.
Though he said that would be determined by the people, he told a delegation led by Ikwerre LG Chairman, Engr Samuel Nwanosike during a courtesy call in his office in Port Harcourt, in September, that performance in the first tenure was key.
Akawor reiterated the same view when the leadership of a pro- PDP group, “Wike for Positive Change” visited him earlier this month.
He stressed that only local government chairmen with proven records of performance would be given a second chance and urged members of the party to await the decision of the party leadership before deciding on who to support during the governorship election.
According to him, the control of the third tier of government is being driven at the grassroots, hence all Local Government chairmen must ensure good governance touches their people.
The state PDP chairman opined that managing humans was a Herculean task, as he urged the Ikwerre LG Chairman to ensure all persons were carried along to ensure peace, order and development in the area.
The PDP chairman revealed that leadership of the respective local government areas would decide, and not the party, but that performance would be used as a factor to adjudge those fit for second term.
He blamed the opposition for the crisis in Ikwerre LGA, as he urged the council chairman to display tact and wisdom to ensure that the party remained united and free from crisis.
Consequently, many local government chairmen have begun frantic lobbying and networking on how to beat the hurdle, but the reality remains that happenings in the next few months will be key on who will fly the party’s flags in the primaries.
Though RSIEC is yet to unveil its election timetable, serious underground campaigns have begun by chairmen and other candidates to get endorsement from the party leadership before the primaries.
Politics
Akawor Lauds Group Over Wike’s Re-Election
Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has hailed members of ‘Wike for Positive Change’ for standing solidly behind Governor Nyesom Wike during the 2019 governorship election in the state.
Ambassador Akawor gave the commendation when members of Wike For Positive Change, led by its Director- General, Professor Atuboyefia Obianeme, paid him a solidarlity visit, Monday, at the party secretariat, Port Harcourt.
He noted that, the group’s name is synonymous with the positive things that had happened to the state under Governor Nyesom Wike, adding that “when you came up with this name, Wike for Positive Change, it was as if you were prophesying that good things were going to happen in the state”.
According to Ambassador Akawor, the state under Governor Wike has witnessed unprecedented level of transformation with the building of six flyover bridges, construction of Mother and Child hospital, Real Madrid Academy and other educational and healthcare infrastructure.
“ Your members will have their shoulders high that you took a good decision to stand by the man when nobody gave him the opportunity”.
“But l am sure the action you took has turned out to be a good one”, he said.
He urged members of ‘Wike for Positive Change’ to visit the various project sites and see the quality of projects that the governor was embarking upon, maintaining that under Governor Wike’s administration, the entire state had been turned into a construction site.
Ambassador Akawor described Governor Wike as a man whose passion is to change the life of the people and defend their interest.
“Once a Rivers man is confronted in one way or the other, he comes out to take a front line position, like in the case of one of our sisters, Joy Nunieh, when they wanted to kidnap her, the Governor suspended his trip to Abuja and came out to rescue her even when she is an APC member”, attributing his benevolence to the gale of defection currently hitting the APC in the state.
On the forthcoming local government election, Ambassador Akawor reiterated that only local government chairmen with proven records of performance would be given a second chance and urged members of the party to await the decision of the party leadership before deciding on who to support during the governorship election.
“The Governor has told all the local government chairmen, show me your project and you have second tenure, if you don’t have any project you don’t even ask for form. So on this, the governor is clear and you know the governor cannot say what he cannot do”, he said.
He thanked members of ‘Wike for Positive Change’ for the visit describing it as heartwarming.
Earlier in his remarks, the Director- General of Wike for Positive Change, Professor Atuboyedia Obianeme, said they were at the party secretariat to congratulate Ambassador Desmond Akawor following his emergence as the chairman of the party in the state.
“ And so when we were told that you are now the chairman of the PDP, the party that has held power in Rivers State for over 20 years, we said we must come and greet you. So on behalf of the Movement we want to say congratulations.
We also want to congratulate the amiable and capable people around you that have been brought into the exco. For somebody like you, not only are we bringing a politician, you have been in Abuja as a minister, you have been an Ambassador and you are working at the Greater Port Harcourt, trying to transform Port Harcourt into Korea”, he added.
Professor Atuboyedia also described Desmond Akawor as a seasoned administrator, a diplomat, and a thoroughly bred politician, as he assured him of their support at all times.
Politics
Diri Extends Olive Branch To Litigants
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has again extended a hand of fellowship to all those that filed petitions in court against his election.
Governor Diri in his reaction to Wednesday’s ruling of the Supreme Court, which dismissed the last batch of cases against him and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the litigants were neither his enemies nor enemies of Bayelsa.
He said they only exercised their rights by going to court and that he did not consider the litigations as personal,regardless of the fact that they were a distraction.
His Chief Press Srcretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said in a statement that the dismissal of the petitions of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Liberation Movement (LM) and Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) against the deputy governor and that of the Accord Party (AP) against Diri was the fifth time the governor and his deputy had won at the Supreme Court.
In putting a final seal on the governor as being duly elected, the apex court said the appeals lacked merit and therefore dismissed all four petitions.
Speaking to journalists after the judgement, Governor Diri said: “I have over the period leading to the Supreme Court ruling said as a state we do not need all of this distraction. We are one and the brotherhood should be paramount”.
“After elections, particularly when a government has taken the oath of office, we expect everybody to support and bring their ideas on board for Bayelsa to grow and become prosperous. That is why we tagged our government the Prosperity Administration”.
“So, today marks the end of all the litigations. If anybody wants to further appeal, maybe he can appeal to the court of the devil. But, constitutionally, I believe this is the end of all the litigations”, Governor Diri noted.
“Once again, I call on my brothers that had gone on this appeal to join hands with the government of the day. And what should be uppermost on our mind should be the interest of Bayelsa and not individual and personal interest.
Of course, it is their right to take their matter to the end. However, I call on my brothers on the other side, who are not my enemies but political adversaries, so to speak, to join hands with our government and ensure that we bring development and prosperity to our people,” he said.
The Bayelsa governor commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria and other justices of the Supreme Court for their professionalism and for again displaying that the court was the last hope of the common man by standing on the side of the rule of law.
He also urged the Bayelsa people not to despair due to the challenges of the time.
“The times are hard. We are in tough times in the face of COVID-19, which is still threatening, and the dwindling resources of our country and of our state.We are still believing God that has divinely put us in the position of leadership to also provide the divine resources for us to develop and prosper in Bayelsa and in Nigeria”, the governor asserted.
“So, my message to Bayelsans is that there is hope for us and prosperity is coming to Bayelsa. Nobody should despair.This is the time for us to bring our ideas to the table. This is the time for us to actually walk the talk and look at issues dispassionately without sentiments and emotions, in order to bring development and prosperity to our state.” he reiterated.
