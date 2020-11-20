Lifestyle
10 Music Business and Music Marketing Tips
If you desire to do music full-time, then you have to approach music as a business. If you want to be successful in today’s industry, you must employ proven marketing and promotion strategies, use modern technology, and always treat music as a business.
Taking music as a business will make you always wary of competition because it is easy to substitute in business. Read on to learn other strategies you can employ in your music business.
Make great music
Making great music results in a shift in the music career as it gives it a positive direction. With good music, music starts being profitable, you garner a large loyal fan base and realize recognition from various chats. In music, you compete for people’s attention and recognition. You should go beyond your comfort zone to ensure you write good music.
Strategic moves
Avoid making weak moves. If fans start to lament on your level of creativity, outsource lyrics from songwriters. This strategy ensures that fan satisfaction comes first, and they are set to be entertained with each release.
Fans have long memories, so always make sure your songs are up to standard before releasing them. Always work hard and employ unmatched strategies, including the options to convert m4a to mp3 to ensure you stay at the top and relevant. Converting files is easy and it ensures that you have the right format to play whenever you need.
Target businesses
After taking music as a business, focus on building good relationships with other businesses rather than reaching out to fans. These other businesses include radio presenters, event organizers, TV stations, DJs, established musicians, and websites covering the same genre that you have specialized in. Making your music reach out to the target audience is more important than making fans one by one.
Gigging
Gigging helps raise awareness of musicians’ brand, generates money, and builds strong relationships with the audience. Gigs contain two types of audience that should be on your wishlist, die-hards of other musicians and general fans.
The easiest of the bunch to sway is the general genre fans but the other group of fans requires solid reasons so that they can switch their allegiance. This can be achieved by providing consistent quality music. Gigging also improves artists as performers and leads to relevant exposure.
Regular posts
New content is generated and posted every day. It is hard to stay on top if you do not post enough content for the ever-wanting consumers out there. Regular posts are aimed at keeping existing fans entertained and getting new fans in the process.
In online video sharing platforms like YouTube, frequent content updates are rewarding. Having much content there and a loyal fan base results in huge payouts in the form of royalties.
Having a personal website
Other than posting your songs on social media and online video-sharing platforms, having your website ensures that your fans have an all-in-one place where they can find your content. Keeping fans updated is of great essence. This is easily achieved by having a website that keeps fans informed of your next gigs, new development, what to expect next, and when there is new content available.
Mailing list
Newsletters are the most convenient way to communicate with fans. On your website, prompt fans to leave their email address. These email addresses will be used to share appropriate messages with fans, act as reminders, and share any other development in your career.
Publicist
Having a publicist that works in conjunction with you is very beneficial. Most successful artists work with a publicist. The publicist is responsible for media engagement, special event organizing, and creating stories about your music that news-mongers will be eager to hear.
A competent publicist should help you get attention from the media, resulting in interviews and even better, getting featured in magazines and shows.
Tour of your content creation
Record behind-the-scenes clips and share them with interested parties via your website, social media, and online video-sharing platforms. Fans are always curious about how their favorite music came into existence. Behind-the-scenes include clips of you while writing your song’s lyrics, live recordings, and even scenes from the official video.
Role definition
For those in bands, define roles for each member. These roles may include content creation, marketing, social media handle management, and posting updates. To avoid being overwhelmed, solo artists should secure a team who will deal with other roles, in turn, leaving him/her with humble time to be creative and deliver great content.
When artists decide to venture into music as a business, it doesn’t end with good music production alone. Good music is accompanied by marketing and promotions. Good marketing strategies and proven promotion methods result in more revenue, expanded recognition, and may even result in endorsements from companies.
Lifestyle
The Reward Of The Writer
The new generation of African novelists, I think are beginning to realise that just like their counterparts in the Nollywood film industry, they stand a better chance of getting global recognition if their story lines are strictly based on the African settings which reflect the day-to -day living realities of the vast majority of their readers.
Their novels could at times be fictions of historic figures or ancient history, but what should be paramount is that when a potential reader picks up any novel by this new authors, he or she should be able to identify with the story line, feel at home and at the same time feel truly satisfied that the money and time spent on the purchase of the book is worth it.
Today,new authors like Chigozie Obioma, Jumoke Verssimo, Bassey Ikpi and Reward Akwu are making interesting contributions to the language of Literature in Nigeria with their story telling.
A look at Fool’s Paradise, one of the novels by Reward Akwu, the Rivers-State born journalist and author, is an indication that gifted writers still abound who can keep up with the traditions of Chinue Achebe, Elechi Amadi and Cyprian Ekwensi.The African culture, traditions and belief system are very much pronounced in this second novel which though a work of fiction, is not too far from modern day reality as what is reflected in the novel is still with us in the 21st century.
Fool’s Paradise, is a story of love, infatuation, cheating, dishonesty, abuse of trust, primitive belief system,deceit, gender inequality,adultery and tragedy.
The novel in essence is about two major characters who met ,fell in love and got married but had to divorce because of the false belief that if a man does not have a male child, he is not a complete man.
“Fool’s Paradise is rich in the use of proverbs,suspense and is a fun to read from the first page to the last.
I believe that Mr Akwu’s Fool’s Paradise is aptly titled as some individuals still find themselves in similar situations as captured in this work of fiction.
Excerpts: “Tears were coursing down their cheeks in speedy drops as they sat in their mother’s room in gloomy silence, wondering why their father should subject them to emotional stress for something that was not their own making. It was wrong for anyone to hold them responsible for what the Creator in his infinite wisdom had done.
“Their father’s utterances and actions for some time now were extremely unbearable. They were literally living in hell. No peace. While they were still bemoaning their fate, Ephraim Ichedu walked into the room to reiterate his resolve, “Grace,” he uttered in a menacing tone, his eyes sweeping around the room to take in others.
“I have told you in a very clear language that I don’t want to see you and your daughters in my house again.”
Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye
Health
Managing Cold Naturally
We are at the peak of the rainy season again with its accompanying ailments such as cold, catarrh, cough and fever.
As usual, many people will be battling with how to curb the challenge now worsened with the spread of Covid 19. In short, most of the symptoms of coronavirus like sneezing and coughing can be confusing and instil fear into some people this period.
The challenge is compounded by lifestyle especially for those who are used to sleeping in air-conditioned rooms and fans. These can compound our cold symptoms.
Other sources of cold in most homes and offices include tiles and poor aeration. The tiles are usually cold and exposure to them can increase cold in the body. Therefore one is advised to put on foot wears or socks since our foot contact cold.
Poorly aerated homes can cause ailment. The body needs fresh air to function properly. As the body becomes oxygenated it is able to withstand diseases. Poorly aerated homes can lead to fungus related like catarrh, headaches and fever.
There are also some home remedies that would help you tackle common cold and cough this season. Besides treating common cold and cough effectively, these home remedies are also free from any side-effects. Below are some time tested remedies that will help you treat common cold and cough this season.
Ginger tea:
Ginger tea not only tastes good but also helps in treating common cold and cough. The tea helps in drying running and dripping nose, thus expelling phlegm from the respiratory tract. Among various health benefits of ginger, it is known to soothe common cold and speeds up the recovery process.
Mixture of lemon, cinnamon and honey:
Another effective home remedy for common cold and cough is a mixture of lemon, cinnamon and honey. This syrup effectively cures cold and cough.
How to make the syrup: In half spoon of honey, add a few drop of lemon and a pinch of cinnamon. Have this syrup twice a day to cure common cold and cough.
Drink luke-warm water often:
Drink luke-warm water frequently as it helps in fighting against common cold, cough and sore throat. Warm water reduces inflammation in the throat and helps in replenishing the fluids and infection out of the body.
Milk and turmeric:
An essential ingredient found in almost all Indian kitchens, turmeric has a strong antioxidant which helps in treating many health problems. Turmeric mixed in warm milk is a popular and effective way to fight against cold and cough. Drinking a glass of warm turmeric milk before sleeping helps in faster recovery from cold and cough.
Gargle with salt-water:
This is an age-old therapy that effectively treats cough and cold. Adding turmeric in this salt-water is also beneficial. Honey and brandy.
Brandy is known to keep your chest warm as it increases body’s temperature and mixing honey in brandy helps in fighting a cough. Just a teaspoon of brandy mixed with few drops of honey improves cough and common cold. spiced tea. cloves, ginger and black pepper: While peparing your tea and this spiced tea is great for your health. These three ingredients play an important role in fighting a common cold and cough.
Honey, lime juice and warm water:
This is a perfect dose to improve digestion and for the circulation system. Adding honey to luke-lime water is the best solution in controlling common cold and cough.
Flaxseeds for cold and cough:
Flaxseeds are another effective remedy to cure common cold and cough. You can boil flaxseeds until it thickens and strain it. Add a few drops of lime juice and honey to it and consume the mixture for cold and cough relief. Ginger and salt cut ginger into small pieces and add salt to it. Chew these ginger pieces to fight cold, cough and a sore throat.
Sauté garlic:
Sauté a few garlic cloves in milk and consume this when warm. This can be a bitter concoction but has a great soothing impact for common cold and cough. Jaggery solution boil water with black pepper, cumin and jaggery to it. Consume this solution when warm and it will give you relief from chest congestion.
Carrot juice:
This uncommon home remedy is great to fight common cold and cough. It may sound strange but this interesting drink helps in relieving common cold and cough.
Health
The Best Ways to Lose More Body Weight
More people have become more aware of their overall wellbeing. This mainly indicates that they have good health. Today’s lifestyle, where we tend not to exercise because of being busy at work or taking care of our families, has made many people gain weight. The fitness industry is currently worth a lot of money because of the large number of people who are willing to exercise in gyms and at home. Gaining weight can be easy, but losing it may be challenging for many people. Here are some of the exercises and ways you can lose weight.
Walking
Walking is a normal activity that all of us do every day. What many people may not know is that walking is effective in weight loss. Most workouts that many people are told to do tend to be strenuous and require a lot of energy, but this is not the case for walking. Walking for about thirty minutes a day can help you lose a significant amount of excess body fat. Those who cannot run because of various reasons should consider walking instead. Motivation is essential in helping you walk for long distances or more briskly. You should consider forming or joining walking groups to get the much-needed motivation.
Running
Running is considered one of the best ways to lose weight fast. In a way, running works like walking but has better results. When running, your body uses a lot of energy, burning more calories in the process. If you are new to running, you should consider running a shorter distance and then gradually increase as your body progresses. You need to be careful since it is easy to get injuries or joint pains when running, especially on rough terrain.
Weight Training
Those that wish to lose weight tend to only focus on cardio exercises. Though cardio is essential, you should consider weight training. Weight training is effective in body weight loss. Consider incorporating weightlifting into your routine. Unlike most cardio exercises, you can burn more calories after the workout, and this is because weight training raises your resting metabolic rate. It is crucial when weight training to start with a weight that you are comfortable with, and once your body is more capable, you can gradually increase the weights. You should not be afraid of heavy weights because the more you lift, the stronger you become and the more muscles you build. Using products from 120kgs when weight training will bring you more results.
Cycling
Just like running, cycling is also essential if you wish to lose weight. Cycling can be done by anyone regardless of their ages or fitness level. Through this form of cardio, you can not only lose weight but also improve your heart health. Nowadays, you can cycle at a gym or from the comfort of your home by using stationary bikes.
Conclusion
Watching what you eat is also essential for weight loss. Make sure that you spend a significant time of your day exercising for you to achieve your body goals faster.
Trending
- Rivers5 days ago
… Meets Tompolo, Ateke, Boyloaf, Others
- Politics5 days ago
Secondus Wants PDP To Take Over Anambra
- Editorial5 days ago
Lessons From US Election
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Community Policing: 288 Officers Pass Out In C’River
- Sports5 days ago
Striker Promises More Goals For Rangers Intl
- Editorial5 days ago
Enough Of IPOB’s Nuisance
- News5 days ago
Boko Haram/ISWAP: Troops Arrest Terrorists’ Bomb Maker
- Sports5 days ago
Boboye Urges Rivers United’s Players To Step Up Game