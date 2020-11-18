Law/Judiciary
Vigilante Vows To Flush Out Criminals
The newly inaugurated Omagwa Security Advisory Planning Committee has vowed to flush out criminal elements in the area.
The new vigilante group on arrival said it would collaborate with the police and other security agencies to secure a better Omagwa.
Speaking to newsmen recently, the Commander, Chinonye Akandu, said sanitising Omagwa town and its environ’s remain their watchword.
Chinonye said the vigilante had come to stay, hence, the need for criminal elements to surrender or relocate somewhere else because the security outfit would not spare any one caught.
Chinonye said with the strong support from the traditional institution, government and Omagwa stakeholders, the group had no excuse to deliver on their new assignment.
He vowed never to compromise based on the pains their parents and residents of Omagwa had gone through in the hands of hoodlums.
The Omagwa OSPAC commander assured that his men were equal the task of sanitising the community to enable all sleep well and go about their legitimate businesses.
He declared that he was happy as Omagwa parents, majorly farmers could go freely to their farms.
He called on business investors to utilise the conductive environment as provided by Omagwa OSPAC for greater development of the area.
Meanwhile, the second in command, Dickson Gbun Ahum said the group had done everything humanly possible to ensure security in Omagwa town.
Dickson said they would continue to work as a team to deliver on the trust of Omagwa people.
Law/Judiciary
Group Tasks Citizens On Rights, Responsibilities
A Non- Governmental Organisation , under the aegis of Collaborative Living and Development Initiative (COLIDEIN), has said that good governance and responsible democratic environment would only hold water, if the people know their rights and responsibilities.
The Executive Director of the group, Ms Chidinma Mbaegbu said this yesterday during an advocacy and capacity training of five communities in Port Harcourt City Local Government, Area.
Mbaegbu pointed out that participatory governance do not call for any form of fighting or conflict, but a clear knowledge and understanding of one’s rights and roles as a citizen.
The project titled “ Strengthening Good Governance and Democratic Process at Local Level”, had more than 1000 participants down which pressed home its importance at the grassroot levels.
The Tide learnt that the non-profit organisation implemented a project funded by Women United for Economic Empowerment (WUEE) with support from UNDEF.
The programme which included community visit, advocacies and capacity building training was targeted at training 1000 participants across five communities in Port Harcourt City Local Government, Abuloma, Orochiri, Orogbum, Oromeruezimgbu, Oromineke and Abam-Ama.
The Executive Director of COLIDEIN, also pointed out that the sensitisation training was key in equipping and empowering citizens.
As she acknowledged citizens’ rights and responsibility in democratic governance, the group coordinator also listed good governance and development as part of the benefits of being aware of ones rights and roles.
“This can only come when people are aware of their rights and roles and take strategic actions and pursue it, that is why we are advocating for it”, she said
According to her, participatory governance has nexus with engagement and negotiation which she said enhances better life.
She mentioned participation in voting exercise;development of community charter of demands extract commitments from political aspirants participation in budget processes and the use of score-cards to evaluate public officers and hold them accountable as part of the citizens’ civic responsibilities.
The community leaders, who spoke via HRH Christopher Wonodi, urged the people to ensure that they make good use of the opportunity offered by the group.
Wonodi also pleaded with the NGO not to abandon the communities, but to always keep in touch for better and stronger relationship.
Meanwhile, he had thanked the organisers of the event COLIDEIN and their funders, Women United for Economic Empowerment (WUEE) / UNDEF for coming and making their community beneficiary of the programme.
At the interactive session, major issue from the community was on how the COLIDEIN team can help them to engage their political office holders and also give micro-credit assistance to those who want to start off business ventures.
By: King Onunwor
Law/Judiciary
Family Seeks Security Agencies’ Intervention In Land Dispute
The Omu-Ehuo family, Omuikume in Omagwa Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State has called on various security outfits and government agencies in the state to prevail on the Omu-Mpuo family, Omuikume in the same community to steer clear of its land known as Izo Ehuo.
The family made this known to The Tide through Elder Amos Achinike at the weekend in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area.
Achinike, who claimed ownership of the land, said it was a valid judgement of a High court sitting in Port Harcourt in Suit No: IHC/ 57/2010.
He pointed out that his family was a claimant in that suit while the Omu-Mpuo family who stood as Defendant lost in the matter.
According to him, the defendants have repeatedly over the years attempted forceful entrance into the land, but had failed due to some internal arrangements.
He explained that the defendants argued that since they intended appealing the said matter, that they still had access to the said land irrespective of the court decision.
The Omu-Ehuo family, Omuikume, maintained that the right and lawful thing to so do, was to maintain status quo until a valid court order stated otherwise.
He hinted that its decision to seek security outfits and government agencies’ intervention was to prevent total break down of law and order going by the body language of the defendants.
Part of the judgment made available to The Tide read thus: “ It is hereby declared that by virtue of Omagwa native law and custom a gift of land in appreciation of marriage by a father to a daughter remains an outright gift to the daughter and her husband and not revocable.
“The Claimants are entitled to the customary right of occupancy over all the land situate at Omagwa within jurisdiction, known and referred to as IzoEhuo subject matter of marriage gift between Ehuo of Claimants family and Nwene ( nee Mpuo) of Defendants family” it added.
The Claimants family who stressed the need for peace and unity, added that the best way to seek redress was to employ a legal or customary means of conflict resolution.
However, he has called on the public to discountenance any information which emanated from the defendants via any means of communication as such was misleading and contrary to the subsisting court judgement.
By: King Onunwor
Law/Judiciary
DPO Harps On Safe, Secure Yuletide
As Christians gear up towards Christmas celebration, residents of Rumuolumeni Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been assured of adequate security.
The Rumuolumeni Divisional Chief Superintendent of Police, Abubakar Nuhu, who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Port Harcourt said security would be beefed up in the area during the Yuletide.
He called on residents to give useful information to the police in order for them to be apprehending criminals.
The DPO noted that with support of the people, 2020 Yuletide would be one of the safest and pointed out that routine patrol, surveillance and intelligence gathering would be the plank for dislodging unwanted elements in the area.
He explained that security should be everyone’s business to avoid being taken unawares by criminals.
Nuhu said there was no issue of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in his jurisdiction and assured that machinery had been put in place to checkmate any eventuality.
He explained further that the cordial relationship between the police and traditional authorities had aided his division to surmount some challenges.
Nuhu assured of more cordial relationship between his division and the host community.
He said the assistance of the local vigilante had been helpful in combating crimes and warned the youths to stay away from crimes.
