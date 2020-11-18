Ict/Telecom
Twitter Rolls Out Tweets That Disappear After 24 Hours
Ict/Telecom
Don Tasks FG On Cyber Security
Ict/Telecom
New Theft App Excites Phone Users
Ict/Telecom
Lawyer Urges RSIEC To Embrace ICT
The Rivers State Government has been urged to introduce full technology into its state electoral system if it wants to make an improvement in the forthcoming local government elections in the state.
A Port Harcourt – based lawyer, Emperor Nnaoma, made the call in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt, on Monday .
Nnaoma said that the introduction of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) into the state’s electoral system would produce a better result in future elections.
According to him, the current Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) under the watch of Retired Justice George Omereji, would come up clean if it introduces full electronic system into the electoral system.
He added that the introduction of full e-voting into the state electoral system would also be a huge plus to the Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration.
The lawyer opined that both speed and accuracy would be achieved with the introduction of e-voting system, leaving no room for election manipulation and rigging.
“The wave of technological advancement and globalisation which has swept through various aspects of modern transactions should not be denied in the electoral system”, he said.
He explained that technology including ICT now plays a quintessential role in every sector of human life, stressing that without technology, the needed electoral reform in the country cannot be achieved.
On why fair and credible elections have continued to elude the nation, he alleged that the drivers of the process were not sincere in handling the e-voting scheme.
He pointed out that the powers-that-be would not be pleased to run a fair electronic system in order not to expose their shady deals.
The Tide reports that Nigeria is yet to embrace full e-voting in the conduct of its general elections, which according to political pundits, has been a major factor responsible for electoral frauds in the country.
Trending
- News5 days ago
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
- News5 days ago
Crude Oil vs Zamfara Gold: S’South Govs, Others Brainstorm
- Politics5 days ago
Tinubu’s Political Travails
- News5 days ago
Tears As Late Mrs Njiole Andah Is Laid To Rest In PH
- Business5 days ago
Strike: Address PENGASSAN’s Demands, IPMAN Urges FG
- Featured5 days ago
2021 Budget Provides Gratuities For Retirees, RSG Confirms
- Business5 days ago
Lagos Promises To Clear Pension Arrears By 2022
- Business5 days ago
#EndSARS: FG To Replace 28 FRSC Vehicles, Offices