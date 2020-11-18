States Borrow N900bn From Capital Market, SEC Reveals

The chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria has urges National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCON) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on this.

The chairman of the youths group in Rivers State, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo, made the call while interacting with newsmen in Port Harcourt, on Monday.

He noted that the situation was becoming worrisome given the level of hardship the people are facing.

He said that a situation where the pump price is continuously going upward almost every month without proper explanation raised question about the sincerity of government in addressing the public outcry.

“Nigeria is going down, down every day; people are suffering and passing through hardship, as the means of survival is becoming tougher and yet pump price is going higher.

“You wake up in the morning, to face pump price increase, and that alone makes you think, considering the level of inflation that we are already facing.

“Nobody seems to be talking about it, even the leaders of this country are keeping quiet, and everything boils down to the masses who are vulnerable to the outcome of the price increases.

“Let the President come up and address the nation on what is going on. Let him speak up on how to tackle this issue, and not to leave the people in the dark on what government wants to achieve through that, and what relief is available for the people”, he said.

It would be recalled that the pump price of petrol was jerked up from between N156 and N160 to N168 and N170 per litre, last week.

Lending support to the position of the youths body, a transport operator and the Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Rumuokoro Branch, Mr Iyk Orlu, noted that the continuous increase in pump price was really telling on the masses.

According to him, the effects of the increase are borne sorely by ordinary Nigerians who pay high transport fare, buy things at high cost and whose purchasing power is gradually being reduced.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to put the right infrastructure in place, revive the refineries and give some relief to the people.