Business
States Borrow N900bn From Capital Market, SEC Reveals
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has disclosed that state governments in Nigeria have borrowed not less than N900billion from the capital market since 1978.
The Director General, SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, disclosure this at a webinar organised by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on ways sub-nationals can raise funds through the sale of state-owned enterprises.
The SEC boss, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner in charge of Legal and Enforcement, Mr Reginald Karawusa, disclosed that this amount was raised from the market through debt issuances since 1978.
Speaking on ‘Privatisation in Nigeria and the Outlook for Sub-national Economic Development’, the theme of an event organised in partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), the he said a significant part of these funds were deployed to financing capital projects.
He stated: “Sub-national issuers in Nigeria have been able to access the debt capital market over the years since 1978, state governments in Nigeria have raised close to N900billion through debt issuances. A significant part of these funds were deployed to finance capital projects across the country.’’
However, he said the ability of states to continue to borrow in a sustainable manner has been severely impacted in recent times, adding that with the huge infrastructure gap, decreased allocation from the federal purse owing to relatively low oil revenue and the depressed level of internally generated revenues, states are barely able to pay salaries after servicing their outstanding loan obligations.
Consequently, he advised that privatisation is an avenue for governments to unlock economic potentials inherent in government owned enterprises, adding that the focus on Nigeria’s journey on privatisation has largely been on the Federal Government.
Yuguda also said: “Several enterprises are still owned and controlled by the government, both at the state and federal levels. A number of these entities have the capacities to generate cash flows and corporate profitability.’’
Housing/Property
N69.4bn Debt: AMCON Seizes Properties, Freezes Accounts Of Jimoh Ibrahim
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over 12 assets belonging to Chairman of Global Fleet Group, Jimoh Ibrahim, and frozen all his accounts over his debt which amounts to N69.4billion.
The seizure of the assets is pursuant to an order by Justice R.M. Aikawa of a Federal High Court, in Lagos.
AMCON on Wednesday took effective possession of all 12 properties through its Debt Recovery Agent – Pinheiro Legal Partners, which include the following: the building of NICON Investment Limited at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited building at Plot 557, Port Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abuja and the building of NICON Lekki Limited also at No. 5, Customs Street, Lagos.
Other properties include: The building of Abuja International Hotels Limited located at No. 3, Hospital Road, Lagos; another Property at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Abuja; the former Allied Bank Building on Mile 2, Oshodi Express Way, Apapa Road, Lagos; Energy House located on No. 94, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; NICON Building at No. 40, Madeira Street, Maitama, Abuja; a Residential Apartment at Road 2, House A14, Victoria Garden City, Lagos; NICON Hotels Building at Plot 3, Road 3, Victoria Garden City, Lagos as well as the NICON Luxury Hotel’s Building, Garki I, FCT, Abuja.
In addition to the takeover of the listed properties, the court also ordered the freezing of all accounts belonging to Ibrahim and his companies, including Global Fleet Oil & Gas Limited and NICON Investment Limited all of who are defendants in the suit No. FHL/L/CL/776/2016 presided over by Justice Aikawa on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
The court also granted AMCON possession over all shares belonging to the embattled Ibrahim and his two companies that are domiciled in Nigerian Re-Insurance Company Plc (NICON) Insurance Company Plc, Nigeria Stockbrokers Limited and NICON Trustees Limited.
AMCON’s Spokesman, Jude Nwauzor, said all the assets that are listed by the court and scattered around Abuja and Lagos had been successfully taken over by AMCON with the help of court bailiffs and officers and men of the Nigerian police as mandated by the court.
Business
FEC Okays Finance Bill 2020, Reduces Taxes On Mass Transit Vehicles
The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday approved the Finance Bill 2020 designed to engender incremental changes in the nation’s tax laws and support the 2021 fiscal year.
The council approved the bill at its weekly meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential villa, Abuja.
Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed said that the Finance Bill which is an Executive Bill, will be transmitted to the National Assembly for its consideration and passage into law.
She said that the bill has made some reductions for some categories of enterprises and mass transit vehicles, adding that the slowdown in economic activities has necessitated the cut in taxes so as to not over burden small enterprises.
The minister assured that the passage of the bill into law will not lead to increase in taxes in the country.
According to her, “In the last Finance Bill 2019, we reduced taxes from 30 percent to 20 percent for enterprises that have turnover of between N25 to N100million.
“We also moved taxes from 30 percent to zero percent for enterprises that have turnover of N25million and bellow which means they pay no taxes.
“What we are doing in the Finance Bill 2020 is to further renew the Education Tax of two percent for that lower category of enterprises that have turnover of N25million and bellow.
“So, when we say incremental it means gradually making changes, it means the changes may be up or down but for now with the economic slowdown, our assessment is that this is the time to cut down on taxes to not increase taxes at all and to not increase levies. This is the time that we need to do that and that is what we are trying to do.
“Another example is the reduction in the duties for vehicles that will be related to the mass transit. Again, no increase in taxes and no increase in VAT.”
Business
‘Buhari Should Speak On Fuel Price Increase Now’
