Editorial
Resolving FG, ASUU Feud
Editorial
Lessons From US Election
The November 3, 2020, presidential election of the United States of America (USA) has come and gone. Expectedly, a winner and a loser have emerged. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., 77, won the poll in line with media predictions in a historic defeat of the incumbent, Donald J Trump, whose turbulent first term has opened new chasms in the world’s leading democracy.
Elected as vice-president is Kamala Harris, the first woman and an African-American with roots in Asia, to occupy that post since its establishment in 1789.
With the latest release of the three final States of Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Biden now has 306 Electoral College votes and Trump 232 out of a total of 538 votes. Biden became president-elect when he crested far more than the required 270 votes needed to win. The victory gestures an end to the Trump Presidency and Biden’s ascension come January 20, 2021, as the 46th President of the United States.
On one hand, it is good news for the US and the world. For a country that is seen as an exemplary reference in the civilised and democratic world, Biden’s victory offers a refreshing hope that democracy and liberty will never end. On the other hand, it is one thing to be victorious, quite another to heal the vicious divisions in the country that have pushed and shoved consensus and bipartisan cooperation. In this, Biden has a difficult task ahead.
Despite its robust institutions and strong political culture, the US is encountering the most contentious transition in two centuries with Trump and his Republican Party, without evidence, refusing to concede defeat and battling in the courts; while some hard-line right-wingers threaten violence and question the legitimacy of the polls.
But across the United States, endless celebrations by Biden’s and Democratic Party supporters are almost matched by protests by grim Trump proponents reverberating his unfounded claims of election fraud and insisting on recounts and lawsuits.
Characteristically, President Trump, tumultuous as ever, has disparaged America’s 231-year-old constitutional democracy before the global audience. His bullheadedness sadly resonates with his support base and most bigwigs in his Republican Party. This is no surprise as Trump similarly discredited the 2016 election that got him into office because he did not earn the majority vote.
In the record-breaking poll, over 160 million persons voted, that is 67 per cent – the highest turnout in 120 years. With over 75 million and 71 million votes respectively, both candidates outperformed the record of the highest number of votes – 69.49 million previously set by Barack Obama in 2008.
Trump must appreciate that the US is a global model of democracy. That is why the system is approved by many countries. Accordingly, The Tide urges him to jettison pride and congratulate Biden and his vice, Harris. Unfortunately, by his action, he has singlehandedly destroyed the greatness of American democracy – the idea that the US was an exemplar of democracy, a model for others to emulate. This may be a painful realisation for many.
He must also understand that it is human to gain a victory or lose in any contest in life including election. After all, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party candidate in the 2016 presidential election that took the outgoing president to power, congratulated him in her concession speech and called on her supporters to accept the election result. Why can’t he do the same? His posture has returned the US to the path of retrogression.
If a former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, could take off arrogance and personal interest and congratulated his challenger, President Muhammadu Buhari, even when the election results were yet to be declared, then, Trump should do likewise as a repudiation would portray Nigeria as a more united, civilised and stronger country than the US. That may be least expected.
Americans have spoken and President Trump has been rebuked and rejected by his people. His rejection indicates he has been merely grandstanding. However, the US experience is particularly instructive to all Nigerian leaders. They must respect the people’s will, the sanctity of national institutions and the dignity of the country. Most of all, they must realise that power is ephemeral.
Again, unlike Nigeria, the US presidential election was mostly about issues than anything else. Concerns that defined the choice of the electorate included: coronavirus, racial justice, the economy, healthcare, abortion and even candidates’ disposition to the rights of Americans to their preferred sexual orientations. It is proof that the electorate were guided by their disposition to the issues that concern them most.
The global attention Trump attracted to the 2020 presidential election has uncovered the shoddy electoral system in the US. Perhaps, America could learn a thing or two from Third World countries on how to conduct elections and accomplish a quick and clean count of votes. Regardless of who emerges victorious at last, the process and the outcome of the election are bound to reinforce this lesson.
Editorial
Enough Of IPOB’s Nuisance
Operating under the simulation of the nationwide #EndSARS protests which severely rocked Nigeria for nearly two weeks, the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly unleashed series of violence, convulsing the entire Oyigbo local government council and some parts of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.
Police sources affirmed the grotesque death of four policemen. The attackers cut off the hand of one of the police operatives attempting to shoot at them and hacked him to death. The second victim was burnt alive while the third policeman was stoned to death.
Six soldiers were among security operatives murdered in the violence spree reportedly perpetrated by IPOB. Not less than 15 police vehicles, several police stations, a hospital and a court complex in Oyigbo were razed to the ground by the group.
As if that was not enough, physical commotion by the outlawed group was attended on residents of some targeted communities which, but for the quick intervention of the state government and security agencies, would have resulted in some form of mutually ruinous feud in the state.
Following successful police investigations and indictment of the separatist’s group for the series of violence in Oyigbo which is the members’ operational base, and some parts of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Government, acting in line with the proscription order of the Federal Government, reinforced a ban on all activities of IPOB.
We are gravely concerned about the grievous complexion such agitations have assumed. In subsequent years, the discomposures of the Biafrans were utilised for various objectives. From a means of drawing attention to legitimate problems of a people within the Nigerian nation, to an avenue for criminality, ethnocentrism and a political tool for self-aggrandisement.
Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and therefore no one should have the effrontery to terrorise anyone living in any part of the country. Likewise, no group should characterise other Nigerians as sub-human, as such dehumanisation is usually a harbinger to violence.
The right to life, movement and other freedom of Nigerians are conserved by the country’s Constitution and no attempt should be made to infringe on that liberty. The freedom of speech is also guaranteed but it should in no way be mistaken for the freedom to pass unhealthy innuendoes or dissipate resentments.
Sadly, Governor Nyesom Wike’s well-intentioned move to redeem the state from the firm grip of the Biafran group has been misconstrued. Wike’s decision to reinforce the Federal Government’s prohibition was executed to forestall IPOB’s increasing menace and destructive activities in Rivers State.
Popular insinuations that the governor asked the military to kill Igbos in Oyigbo are unsubstantiated. And the inference that Wike was in a fight against the Igbos is equally misguided. Rather, it is the precarious activities of IPOB he seeks to end since the group has been proscribed.
Wike’s government had exhibited reasonable forbearance even when there were substantial reasons to clamp down on the group. Since the Federal High Court proclaimed it a terrorist group, and subsequently its proscription in September, 2017, by the Federal Government, IPOB has had processions in the state without molestations. Perhaps, the government’s inaction was taken for weakness.
The Biafran incendiaries have always aimed at offending the stability of the state by unleashing violence and destruction of lives and property at random. They have remained heedless to warnings and advice to discontinue their insurrectional undertakings. Instead, the organisation vented more and more violence and destruction.
We have had adequate terrorist acts from the paranoid and over-reached Biafrans. It is bad enough that their obnoxious flag is hoisted on our soil. These provocations must not go unchallenged. They must be stopped from subjecting lives and property to constant threats and intimidations. We sound it again and again that Rivers State is not Biafra but Niger Delta.
It comes across as the love, accommodation and hospitality demonstrated towards all residents and business owners in the state have been taken for granted by this very group. To this, we say enough of the nuisance as the government can no longer tolerate their actions. If this is what Biafra is all about, it is, definitely, an idea whose time should never come.
Governor Wike’s formidable stand on the crises and his actions against IPOB are lauded. They are indicative of his devotion to his people and his capacity to safeguard them. Rascals like the so-called Biafrans who delight in troubling the state will certainly be deterred.
Editorial
Rebisi Flyover: A Giant Stride
While taking his oath of office for a historic second term before thousands of Rivers people across the state, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, made a solemn commitment when he declared that he would construct three flyover bridges at Rumuokoro, Garrison (now Rebisi) and Artillery (now Rumuogba) in Port Harcourt, to resolve the perennial traffic over-crowding in the capital city.
Many might have thought it was a sheer political promise, but like every other pledge he made, Wike took concrete steps to actualise this particular promise and in one year after the pledge, delivered the Rebisi flyover four months earlier than the estimated time frame of 16 months.
A great air of excitement saturated Port Harcourt at the commissioning exercise on Saturday, November 7, 2020. It was a day long anticipated by many as the “Garden City” once again witnessed a beehive of activities, playing host to the high and mighty, who had come to celebrate the birthing of another flyover – with some more in the kitty approaching completion and commissioning.
Julius Berger Nigeria Limited began the construction of the flyovers in October 2019 with an initial N21 billion for the first three to create a faster flow of traffic in the state capital. The Rebisi (Garrison) Flyover was the first to be flagged off and the first to be commissioned which the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, unveiled.
The Rebisi Flyover is one of the five overhead bridge projects started simultaneously. What seems intriguing about the entire scenario is that despite the challenges posed by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, work continued at the project sites unabated as the contractor, Julius Berger, sustained the tempo of work on the projects.
As a key intervention strategy by the Wike administration to address the perennial traffic often associated with the area, the flyover will obviously unfasten gridlock at the Garrison axis. We indeed rejoice with Rivers people evocatively over the actualisation of this enormous project and sincerely laud Governor Wike for his imagination in erecting the edifice.
With the realisation of the project, it is expected that traffic will not only ameliorate on that axis of the state capital where vehicles coming and going from Trans Amadi Industrial Area, Ogbum-nu-Abali Computer Village and the Port Harcourt /Aba Expressway converge, it will boost sundry commercial activities in the environs.
The flyover also gives great aesthetic pleasure and several benefits to the good people of the state. Its astonishing and amazing beauty surpasses every aesthetic and architectural ingenuity adorning the landscape of that area of Port Harcourt. Thus, we urge the government to work towards the daily upkeep and cleanliness of the neighborhood to constantly retain its aesthetic value. This effort will promote peace, tourism and return Port Harcourt to its “Garden City” status
The decision to name the flyover after the community is another sagacious scheme by the governor that deserves compliment. It is gratifying and reflects, not only our gradual departure as a people from a prolonged regimentation mentality but also underscores the prominence of the Rebisi clan in the identity and location of this legacy infrastructure both in the domestic and global space.
Besides the imposing significance of the edifice to the area, Rebisi people will further bask in enhanced property values within the precinct of the flyover and other areas contiguous to it that will benefit from the ease of movement created by the project that gleams with streetlights.
A good flow of traffic means better emissions and less pollution. Of course, this is what Port Harcourt residents, especially at Garrison will relish as the flyover will eradicate traffic conflicts and jams at the Port Harcourt/Aba Road/Trans-Amadi intersection. There will also be a reduction in vehicular damage and wear and tear, leaving more money in our pockets as we spend less on repairs and maintenance.
The indiscriminate posting of posters remains very much a challenge in this part of the world. The worst affected areas are under bridges, flyovers, T-junctions and some highbrow hotels and streets, where they are concentrated. Therefore, the state government must prevent attempts by event owners or their publicists to display posters on the Rebisi flyover as it will present an unpleasant sight.
The Garrison Junction area where the flyover is situated has remained a thriving business hub since it hosts a computer village and phone repairs complex with many of the business entities there displaced when the construction work began. But with the completion of the project, there is every likelihood that the traders and phone sellers might return to resume their activities.
Hence, the governor’s Executive Order to deal with erring traders and illegal motor park operators is reasonable. There is a need to relocate all the computer and phone repairers operating illegally at the area to a befitting place to be known as computer village for adequate coordination. Likewise, the perimeter fence on the bridge to ward off miscreants and lunatics is equally applauded. Security agents have to enforce all the measures of protection for the flyover.
Truly, Governor Wike has left no one in doubt that he is determined to rid Port Harcourt of its legendary road traffic jam. And the indefatigable governor has shown no sign to quit the erection of flyovers at certain locations that typically suffer terrific traffic bottlenecks in the city. These are accomplishments that are well deserving of the ultimate accolade.
