Politics
One More Gov’ll Leave PDP, Wike Reveals
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, disclosed on Wednesday, that one more governor from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would soon defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
He said the governor, whom he refused to name, would leave the party not because of any problem in the party but for a political interest or other excuse the govenor may present.
This was as he condemned the action of the Ebonyi State Govenor, Engr Dave Umahi, who has officially decamped to the APC with the reason that PDP has not been fair to South-East people in terms of presidential ticket consideration in spite of unflinching support to the party since 1999.
Wike, who was a guest on Channels Television Programme, Politics Today, listed some of the political positions that have been allocated to the South-East since 1999, thus correcting the statement that PDP has been unfair to the people of South-East in terms of political office allocation.
The Rivers State governor said: “We know he has been romancing with the APC for a long time. At a point, he admitted that he visits the Presidency at night for whatever reason, and openly identifying with our party in the day time.
“For long, Umahi has been engaged in anti-party activities openly. In 2019, he openly kicked and worked against the choice of Peter Obi as the Vice Presidential candidate. Remember that myself never supported the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate. I had preferred Aminu Tambuwal. But when Atiku emerged, I had no option but to support him.
“On the other side, Umahi had confessed that he promised President Muhammadu Buhari certain percentage of vote in Ebonyi State in 2019 elections, and he fulfilled that promise. It means that he supervised the allocation of votes in the state in favour of APC instead of working for his party, the PDP.
“He also claimed that PDP refused to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East. Has APC zoned theirs to the South-East? The truth is that he’s been ungrateful to the platform that made him. He would have defected before 2019 election, and try his luck under APC so he can test his popularity.”
Wike, however, denied the ”side talks” that he has hijacked the structures of the party for his personal interest, particularly as it concerns 2023 elections.
