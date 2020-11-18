Ondo: Group Alleges Threat To Jegede’s Life

Five weeks after the governorship election in Ondo State, the Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, has cried out over the threat to the life of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Eyitayo Jegede.

Jegede lost the election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in the October 10, 2020 election but has challenged the result of the election at the Election Petition Tribunal.

In a statement issued by a leader of the campaign organisation, Mr Gbenga Akinmoyo, the group said some people were threatened by Jegede’s petition at the tribunal, hence, the plan to get rid of him.

“Information at the disposal of Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation is that there is security threat to the candidate of the PDP in the election of 10th October 2020, especially in relation to the petition which he lodged against the APC at the election tribunal.

“Sources confirmed that various meetings have been held at very high quarters by those who feel threatened by the step taken by the candidate.

“We use this opportunity to notify the security agencies of this threat and/or likely breach of security around our candidate, we believe the security agencies will rise up to the occasion and take the threat seriously,” the statement said