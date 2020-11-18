Nigerian Army Set To Launch ‘Exercise Crocodile Smile’ In S’East, C’ River

Senator Hezekiah Dimka (Plateau APC), yesterday launched a two-day Training and empowerment programme for 150 women and youths in his constituency, the Plateau Central Senatorial Zone.

Dimka, who was represented by his wife, Esther, at the event which is holding at Vel Sun Set Hotel, Pankshin, said that the programme was part of his plans of “giving back to the society”.

The training that is on livestock, Potatoes and Rice production is being coordinated by Chokma International School Ltd. in collaboration with the Border Communities Development Agency.

“This training and empowerment programme is aimed at propelling you to be self reliant and in the near future be employers of labour.

“It is expected that as youths and courageous women, you will stand firm in your various endeavours and keep moving in order to help build the economy of the nation.

“We expect you all to be focused and gain enough knowledge on how to start or build on the business you have chosen to do toward the betterment of your lives and those of your family members as well as the Nigerian society, “ the lawmaker said.

He assured the people of the zone of more good things but cautioned the youths to shun any act of criminality and be serious about becoming credible leaders of tomorrow.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Plateau Central zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Morris Gosen, described the programme as “unique and encouraging”,while commending the lawmaker for the initiative.

Manager, Chokma International School Ltd, Mr Terve Daniel, said that the programme was in tune with the Federal Government’s diversification programme toward boosting the nation’s economy.

“This training and empowerment programme comes at the right time, changing the narrative of the Nigerian economy and its development strides.

“We expect every beneficiary to be keen and serious with the training so as to be more knowledgeable on how to boost their businesses and be employers of labour,” Daniel said.