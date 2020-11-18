NEPC Trains MSMEs On Product Packaging,Export Promotion

SMEs
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), says it will educate no fewer than 10,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) operators on the need to key into insurance.
The NAICOM’s Head, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, Mr Rasaaq Salami, said in Abuja on Monday, that the engagement was to enable the operators safeguard their businesses.
Salami said the commission would work with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to appropriately identify the operators to engage and educate in various states.
He said that the Federal Government had set aside some funds for MSMEs to survive, adding that insurance would help their businesses in times of uncertainties.
“We heard the government set aside some funds like the N75 billion MSMEs Survival Fund but where is the place of insurance in all these.
“It is not for the government to go and arrange the insurance but we believe that for every beneficiary of this fund, they should ensure that they take up insurance.
“Small businesses can fail but a small business that is insured, even when you suffer a failure will bring you back to the level you were before the failure.
“We want to be able to talk to not less than 10,000 MSMEs across the country for them to know the benefits of insurance to their businesses so that they do not fall victim,” he said.
On compulsory insurance, Salami said the commission was collaborating with the relevant state governments and law enforcement agencies to form a team that would ensure compliance in states.
He said that the commission led by the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas, had met with the Ekiti State governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi.
The meeting, Salami said was to apprise him of the objectives and benefits that were inherent in the compulsory insurance arrangement.
“It is a win-win situation for everybody. We believe that if we successfully ensure compliance to these compulsory insurances, the scarce resources at the disposal of state governors will be channeled to other ventures that will be beneficial to the state.
“It is better than using the resources to compensate traders whose markets got burnt or their buildings collapsed”. Insurance will take care of all of these,’’ Salami said.
The Federal Government says it will effect a change in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund and Guaranteed off-take Stimulus Scheme, Amb. Mariam Katagum, site from November 1 due to operational challenges.
Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment and Chairperson of the Steering Committee of National MSMEs Survival Fund and Guaranteed off-take Stimulus Scheme disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, recently.
According to the minister, the survival fund site will be migrating to www.survivalfund.gov.ng with effect from November 1.
“I wish to inform the general public that due to operational challenges the commiitte will be effecting a change in the site of the fund and migrate to www.survivalfund.gov.ng.
“The public is further warned not to pay anything for the ongoing formalisation process or any of the packages under the scheme…it is absolutely free,” she said.
The Tide reports that the survival fund is a conditional grant to support vulnerable Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in MSMEs from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scheme is estimated to save at least 1.3 million jobs across the country while targeting an average of 35,000 individuals per state.
Under the scheme, which is under the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, millions of Nigerians would be impacted.
The portal for the fund registeration was opened for beneficiaries and became operational on September 21.
