Nasarawa Gov Presents N112.92bn 2021 Budget
The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday presented the sum of N112.92 billion as 2021 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.
Presenting the budget which was tagged “Budget of Economic Recuperation” Governor Sule said that his administration’s policy is anchored on transparency, accountability and prudence management of lean resources.
He pointed out that “the total expenditure outlay of the 2021 estimate is in the sum of One Hundred and Twelve Billion, Nine Hundred and Twenty-three Million, One Hundred and Seventy-four Thousand, Five Hundred and Forty-three Naira (N112, 923,174,543) only.”
“ According to him, a total of Fifty-one Billion, Fifty Million, Four Hundred and Fifty-six Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventeen Naira (N51,050,456,817) only representing 45.21% of the budget is earmarked for Non-debt Recurrent Expenditure which consist of both personnel and overhead costs.
“The sum of Fifty-four billion, Eight Hundred and Fifty-four Million, Nine Hundred and Eighty-five Thousand, Six Hundred and Ninety-five Naira (N54, 854,985,695) only representing 48.58% of the total budget is earmarked as Capital Expenditure for the year 2021.
“Similarly, the sum of Seven Billion, Seventeen Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty-two Thousand, Thirty-one Naira (N7, 017,732,031) has been allocated to Consolidated Revenue Fund Charges for debt servicing, pension and gratuity. This represents 6.21% of the total budget,” he added.
Governor Sule further outlined the 2021 appropriation bill major sectoral allocation as follows: Infrastructure -N19.6 billion (17.36%), Education/Science & ICT-N35.4 billion (31.35%)Governance/Security & General Administration-N14.3 billion (12.66%),Legislation-N2.7 billion (2.39%),Law & Justice-N3.8 billion (3.37%), Finance/Investment/Trade-N5.7 billion (5.05%) and Health-N11.4 billion (10.10%).
20,000 APP Members Join PDP In Ebonyi
No fewer than 20,000 members of Action Peoples Party (APP) in Ebonyi State have joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Chairman of the party, Joshua Chinedum Elekwachi, made the announcement in Abakaliki, the state capital yesterday.
He told newsmen that the PDP is the only political party that truly resonates with the masses, not only in Ebonyi but nationwide.
Elekwachi said he is joining PDP to team up to retrieve the state from the hands of mercantilist politicians who have personalised governance and impoverished the masses.
The politician condemned the state of the nation under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government at the centre.
“I am moving to the PDP together with all the members of the State Working Committee, SWC, of APP, all local government and Ward executives and over 20,000 registered members. Therefore, today, being Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the entire APP structure is hereby collapsed into the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” he said.
He noted that in the last five years, a lot has happened in Ebonyi, making the people disenchanted, neglected and sidelined.
The defection comes amid reported moves by Governor Dave Umahi to join the APC.
APC Chieftain Wants Ministers, Permanent Secretaries Probed
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Garus Gololo, has called for the probe of some Ministers and Permanent Secretaries under President Muhammadu Buhari.
Gololo was reacting to calls from the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC), that the Acting Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr Adolphus Aghughu should probe the financial transactions of big revenue generation agencies in the country.
It would be recalled that the chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide had specifically requested for holistic and comprehensive auditing of the accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Authority (NIMASA), among others.
Responding to questions from newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Dr. Gololo said, there are some ministers and permanent secretaries under the present administration that should be probed too.
Though Gololo did not mention any ministry in particular, he said, despite huge budgetary allocations to those ministries, departments and agencies every year, there are little or nothing to show for it.
“The success of this government does not depend on the Presidency alone. Let the ministers invite the President to go and commission completed projects across the country. Let them show us what they have been using our money for”, Gololo said.
He expressed satisfaction with the President for probing the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal and the former Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, urging that same searchlight be beamed on other appointees of the government.
“In addition to that, I would also want the various allegations of budget padding, contracts inflation, constituency projects siphoning and others mounting on members of the National Assembly probed.
“If the President must succeed in his quest to get this country rid of corrupt eggs, then it must be holistic, so as to have a clean record of achievements”,he added.
Ondo: Group Alleges Threat To Jegede’s Life
Five weeks after the governorship election in Ondo State, the Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, has cried out over the threat to the life of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Eyitayo Jegede.
Jegede lost the election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in the October 10, 2020 election but has challenged the result of the election at the Election Petition Tribunal.
In a statement issued by a leader of the campaign organisation, Mr Gbenga Akinmoyo, the group said some people were threatened by Jegede’s petition at the tribunal, hence, the plan to get rid of him.
“Information at the disposal of Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation is that there is security threat to the candidate of the PDP in the election of 10th October 2020, especially in relation to the petition which he lodged against the APC at the election tribunal.
“Sources confirmed that various meetings have been held at very high quarters by those who feel threatened by the step taken by the candidate.
“We use this opportunity to notify the security agencies of this threat and/or likely breach of security around our candidate, we believe the security agencies will rise up to the occasion and take the threat seriously,” the statement said
