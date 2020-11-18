Minimah Canvasses Peace, Unity Among Ethnic Nationalities

The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Port Harcourt, has announced the suspension of three male students of the institution on allegation of cultism and rape of a female student.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, announced the suspension of the three students in a post on the institution’s verified Facebook page, yesterday.

When contacted via text message on the authenticity of the Facebook post, which had gone viral on the social media, the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ngozi Okiridu, confirmed the statement, saying, “if it is the VC’s post on Facebook, it is true”.

While the university’s management suspended two of the students for their alleged involvement in cultism following an attack on one of the students suspected to be a member of a rival cult group, the third student allegedly raped a female student.

According to the post, the students, who were suspended over their alleged involvement in cultism were identified as Julius Isirimah, of the Chemistry Department; and Dukobo Sowanate, of the Geography and Environmental Studies Department.

The statement noted that after Julius was attacked and beaten to a pulp by a group led by Dukobo, he was rushed almost lifeless to the school’s health facility for medical assistance.

The statement added that the matter had been referred to the university’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

The statement reads in part, “The Management of IAUE has suspended two male students on the allegation of involvement in cultism. They are: Julius Isirimah – UE/2018/CHEM/BSC.ED4/0007 – Year 2 Chemistry Department; and Dukobo D. Sowanate – UE/2017/BED4/0016 – Year 3 Geography Department. Julius Isirimah was brought to the University Health Centre almost lifeless following an attack on him by a rival cult group led by Dukobo Sowanate.

“What is particularly worrisome about this matter is that Julius Isirimah was rusticated by the University of Port Harcourt because he was a member of a notorious cult group.

“The matter has been referred to the Students Disciplinary Committee for further investigation. There is no rest for the wicked.”

The statement also explained that the student suspended for alleged rape of his female colleague was identified as Nwiroegbu Onyebuchi, a final-year student of the Department of Computer Science.

The university suspended Nwiroegbu after the female victim reported the matter to the university management.

The statement further read, “The Management of IAUE has suspended a male student from studies on the allegation of brutal rape of his female colleague.

“His name is Nwiroegbu Onyebuchi – UE/2016/COMP/BED4/0052 – Year 4 Computer Science.

“Meanwhile, the matter has been referred to the Students Disciplinary Committee for further investigation,” the statement added.