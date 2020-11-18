Rivers
Heads Of Schools Hail Reopening Of Schools
Heads of schools and private school owners have hailed the decision by the Rivers State Government to reopen nursery and primary schools in the state.
A private school proprietress, Mrs Jim Halliday, who was visibly happy, expressed gratitude to the state governor for the reopening of the nursery and primary schools, saying it was a delight to be back in the classrooms.
She said the schools were fully prepared to strictly adhere to the extant COVID-19 prevention protocol to combat the disease.
According to her, “we will do our best to make sure our eyes are on the children and also observe all COVID-19 protocol”
Halliday, who spoke with The Tide said they were happy to be back with the school children, noting that it would be improper for school children to be left at home for too long.
She thanked the state governor, observing that he has shown that he has the best interest of the people of Rivers State at heart.
The state government had on Monday announced the reopening of all nursery and primary schools in the state with effect from Monday, 23rd November 2020 for first term, 2020/2021 academic session.
By: Theresa Fredrick
Rivers
Minimah Canvasses Peace, Unity Among Ethnic Nationalities
The Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Kenneth Minimah (rtd), has sued for peace and unity among ethnic nationalities as condition for progress and development of the state.
Minimah made the call at the inaugural meeting of the body held in Port Harcourt last Monday.
Attended by 14 of the 15-member state executive committee including the state three national ex-officio members as well as a prominent environmentalist and human rights activist, Ms Ann Kio-Briggs, Minimah challenged the leadership of ethnic nationalities in the state to ensure peace and security at all times in their areas to enable them speak with one voice on issues affecting the state in the national polity.
He noted that PANDEF is a call to selfless service, saying that, “as the apex socio-cultural organisation of all Niger Delta people, the Rivers State chapter would work with all ethnic nationalities and socio-cultural groups in the state for the well being and good of all Rivers people”.
Minimah charged all ethnic nationalities in the state and indeed all Niger Deltans to surrender their individual and pecuniary interests for the common good of the people to ensure peace, unity and security in the state as the organisation attempts to promote issues germane to the overall economic, political, environmental, cultural and social well-being of the people in the on-going national dialogue.
The meeting also resolved to embark on massive grassroots mobilisation and awareness programmes to sensitise the people of the state on the activities of the body, through timely setting up of its structures in the 23 local government areas of the state on or before the end of the year as directed by the national body.
Furthermore, to ensure that no segment of Rivers people is left behind, the meeting agreed on planned advocacy visits and engagements with critical stakeholders, including natural, traditional, socio-cultural and leaders of ethnic organisations, non-governmental bodies, youths, women and marginalised groups, to advance peace, security and prosperity in the state and Niger Delta region.
Rivers
RSG Closes Parts Of Aba Road, Nov 20
The Rivers State Government has announced the diversion of traffic from parts of the Port Harcourt-Aba Road to enable construction workers perform their jobs seamlessly, without hampering vehicular movements and endangering the safety of motorists and residents of the state capital.
The government made the announcement in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr Clifford Ndu Walter, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The statement, made available to The Tide, reads, “Rivers State Ministry of Works wishes to inform the general public that there will be further closure of parts of Aba Road, at the GRA junction area from Friday, November 20, 2020.
“The ministry therefore, appeals to road users to follow the traffic diversions: Vehiclular traffic between Waterlines and Rumuola should use the service lanes on the NDDC side of Aba Road, and turn through Tombia Street and Birabi Street.U-turn is allowed at NDDC footbridge back to Waterlines.
“All vehicles from Rumuola to Waterlines should use the service lanes, turn into Birabi Street, and into Tombia Street, exiting at GRA junction and proceed to Waterlines”.
It further stated that, “Ezimgbu Link Road will be completely closed to traffic from the Friday, November 20, 2020, except for residents.
“All right hand side lanes from Waterlines to GRA junction will be completely closed to traffic”, it added.
“We regret the inconveniences this may cause the general public”, the statement indicated.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Rivers
IAUOE Suspends Three Male Students For Rape, Cultism
The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Port Harcourt, has announced the suspension of three male students of the institution on allegation of cultism and rape of a female student.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, announced the suspension of the three students in a post on the institution’s verified Facebook page, yesterday.
When contacted via text message on the authenticity of the Facebook post, which had gone viral on the social media, the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ngozi Okiridu, confirmed the statement, saying, “if it is the VC’s post on Facebook, it is true”.
While the university’s management suspended two of the students for their alleged involvement in cultism following an attack on one of the students suspected to be a member of a rival cult group, the third student allegedly raped a female student.
According to the post, the students, who were suspended over their alleged involvement in cultism were identified as Julius Isirimah, of the Chemistry Department; and Dukobo Sowanate, of the Geography and Environmental Studies Department.
The statement noted that after Julius was attacked and beaten to a pulp by a group led by Dukobo, he was rushed almost lifeless to the school’s health facility for medical assistance.
The statement added that the matter had been referred to the university’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.
The statement reads in part, “The Management of IAUE has suspended two male students on the allegation of involvement in cultism. They are: Julius Isirimah – UE/2018/CHEM/BSC.ED4/0007 – Year 2 Chemistry Department; and Dukobo D. Sowanate – UE/2017/BED4/0016 – Year 3 Geography Department. Julius Isirimah was brought to the University Health Centre almost lifeless following an attack on him by a rival cult group led by Dukobo Sowanate.
“What is particularly worrisome about this matter is that Julius Isirimah was rusticated by the University of Port Harcourt because he was a member of a notorious cult group.
“The matter has been referred to the Students Disciplinary Committee for further investigation. There is no rest for the wicked.”
The statement also explained that the student suspended for alleged rape of his female colleague was identified as Nwiroegbu Onyebuchi, a final-year student of the Department of Computer Science.
The university suspended Nwiroegbu after the female victim reported the matter to the university management.
The statement further read, “The Management of IAUE has suspended a male student from studies on the allegation of brutal rape of his female colleague.
“His name is Nwiroegbu Onyebuchi – UE/2016/COMP/BED4/0052 – Year 4 Computer Science.
“Meanwhile, the matter has been referred to the Students Disciplinary Committee for further investigation,” the statement added.
