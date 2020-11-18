Niger Delta
Group Moves To Recall Councillor In C’River
The Councilor representing Erei-South Ward in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, Hon. Edwin Ukam is set to be recalled by his constituents.
A group under the aegis of Erei-South Youths for Good Governance (EYGG) in a statement hinted that the process for the recall of the lawmaker has commenced.
The group noted that they commenced the recalling process against the Councilor over an alleged poor representation even as they tagged him a “Diaspora Councillor.”
In a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar, the group noted that his recall was necessary and timely due to the obvious vacuum in leadership, inaccessibility, poor performance and inability to put the ward interest above his personal interest in the course of legislative engagements.
“Since he assumed office, the Councillor has neither visited the ward nor calls for any meeting of ward members and often do not pick calls. He is completely losing touch with his people and creating a serious vacuum as the position is highly critical to the political, socio-economic development and advancement of the ward being a rural area”, the statement reads in part.
The aggrieved constituents revealed that they were going round the ward to collate signatures for onward submission to the appropriate authority for his immediate recall.
Speaking on the issue, the Ward Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Obin Egwu, confirmed the development.
He lamented that the Councillor is largely inaccessible and have maintained a great distance from the people of the ward, as such the PDP being the Councillor’s party and her Ward Leaders have also been complaining seriously.
“Yes I am aware of the agitation by some party members and group of people for the recall of Hon. Edwin Ukam. I also think their complains are very genuine as the Legislator has not met with the Ward Caucus and the party at large since his emergence, despite such massive support given to him during the elections. Not even a ‘Thank You’ visit or meeting from him to the ward till date. It is completely unfair and unbecoming of him”, Obin said.
Niger Delta
Diri Offers Employment To Victims Of PDP Attack Compensates Others
Victims of the November 13, 2019 dastardly attack on People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members and supporters in Ogbolomabiri-Nembe now have cause to smile as the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri,has announced the immediate employment for the survivors and relations of those that lost their lives.
The governor also directed immediate promotion for victims that are already in the state civil service as well as the Commissioner for Health to take over the medical bills and treatment of those still undergoing treatment.
Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said in a statement that the governor made the pronouncements at a meeting in Government House held with victims and relations of the slain.
The attack on PDP faithful during Senator Diri’s campaign rally in the community three days to the November 16 governorship election in the state reportedly claimed no fewer than 21 lives while 195 persons sustained injuries, according to a panel of inquiry set up by the immediate past administration.
The panel also said 350 persons reported that their properties were missing and that a total of 379 victims appeared before it.
While commiserating with those affected by the gruesome attack, Governor Diri described the meeting as a solemn one and called for healing, forgiveness and unity in the land of Nembe.
“Today is a solemn day. I can see my brothers on crutches and my sisters that are survivors of that dastardly, inhuman and cowardly act that took the lives of some of us”, he said.
“I commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives and are here for this parley. We feel and share in your pain. I assure you that we will stand with you at times like this”, he added.
“It is on this note I hereby announce the employment for all victims of the Nembe killings. All the relations of those that lost their lives are hereby employed by the Bayelsa State Government.For victims that are already employed in the state civil service, I hereby direct promotion for them with immediate effect. I also direct the Honourable Commissioner for Health to take over the treatment of all the victims henceforth”, the Governor restated.
Diri, who thanked God on behalf of survivors of the onslaught on his party faithful, said God heard their cries and delivered judgement at the Supreme Court.
The Governor’s spokesman also quoted him saying: “For us, what happened triggered a reaction from God Almighty as our cries and prayers went up to Him. God had to come down Himself to give judgement in the Supreme Court.Let me on behalf of the government use this opportunity to thank all of you, particularly the victims and their families, for your patience and understanding.”
The governor, while recounting his ordeal in the unfortunate incident, said he would have been a victim also but for the mercies of God and the bravery of his security team that rescued him from the scene.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
Delta Assembly Passes N384bn 2021 Appropriation Bill
The Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N384 billion.
The passage followed a report presented by the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Mr Festus Okoh, to the lawmakers during the plenary in Asaba.
Presenting the report, Okoh said that the amount was made up of N173 billion for recurrent and N210 billion capital expenditures.
He said that the figure was higher than the N378.4 billion earlier presented to the assembly by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.
The budget showed a 1.6 per cent increase from what the state governor presented to the assembly.
Okoh said that the budget showed a clear direction of government to shore up productivity and propel the state economy on the path of growth.
He explained that after the budget was committed to his committee, various reports of the sub-committees and their recommendations were duly scrutinised.
He said “It will also help to improve processes and systems in public financial management, monitoring and evaluation for better service delivery.
”It will as well increase opportunities for youths, women and unemployed graduates under various jobs and wealth creation programme.”
The Majority Leader of the assembly, Mr Tim Owhefere, later moved a motion for the third reading and passage of the bill.
The motion, which was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote by the speaker, Chief Sheriff Oboriovwori, was seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Innocent Anidi.
The speaker thanked the committee and members for their contributions to the speedy passage of the bill.
Niger Delta
Okowa Charges Corps Members On Hard Work, Discipline
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday urged corps members deployed to the state to embrace hard work and discipline throughout their mandatory one-year national service.
Okowa, represented by the state Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, made the plea at the NYSC 2020 Batch B Stream 1 Opening/ Swearing in Ceremony at the NYSC Orientation Camp Issele-Uku in Delta.
According to him, a lot of potential abound here in Delta waiting to be tapped.
“I, therefore, want you to use the period of the orientation to prepare yourself for this unique opportunity that your deployment to Delta has offered you.
“I enjoin you also to concentrate and seriously take to instructions.
Your predecessors performed creditably well in the discharge of their duties throughout the period of service.
“I charge you to settle down quickly and actively engage yourselves in the programmes and activities of the orientation course.
“Your commitment in the orientation activities will guarantee you the skills you need to face the inevitable challenges in other phases of the service year.
“As you commence your one-year national service today, I enjoin you to exhibit the highest level of loyalty, dedication, discipline and commitment to the nation.
“You must take a personal decision to abandon any unhelpful conduct and disposition, and become a hardworking, forward looking, caring, motivated and patriotic members of the society,” he advised.
The governor said that the orientation programme marks a very important segment of the service year.
According to Okowa, it provides the platform for their physical, emotional and psychological conditions to enable them to meet the challenges of the service year, and beyond.
“While the orientation period is designed to foster cooperation and understanding among corps members, it also provides an ideal environment for the exchange of ideas toward enhancing national integration and development.
Trending
- News5 days ago
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
- News5 days ago
Crude Oil vs Zamfara Gold: S’South Govs, Others Brainstorm
- Featured5 days ago
2021 Budget Provides Gratuities For Retirees, RSG Confirms
- Rivers5 days ago
Ogonis Call For State Pardon For Saro-Wiwa, Others
- News4 days ago
US Election: China Congratulates Biden, Kamala On Victory Over Trump, Pence
- Featured5 days ago
PDP Achievements’ve Killed APC, Others In Rivers -Wike
- Rivers5 days ago
WAEP Delivers Palliatives To 3,200 Bonny Residents
- News3 days ago
Governing Council: ASUU Berates FG Over Breach Of Varsity Act