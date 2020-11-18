Foundation Seeks Enugu’s Collaboration On Reading, Writing Culture

The Board of Trustees, Anikem Reading and Writing Foundation, says it is seeking the collaboration of the Enugu State Government in the fight against declining reading and writing culture in the state.

The trustees led by its chairman, Mr Mathew Idu, sought the collaboration during a courtesy visit to the state governor yesterday in Enugu.

Idu, who is the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources said that the Reading and Writing Foundation was an NGO that would be launched on Nov. 28 in the state.

The Trustee’s Secretary, Mr Mike Ezeugwu, said that education in Nigeria was going backward, especially, “ reading and writing culture’’.

”We are here to seek the collaboration of the state government in the fight to bring back the culture of reading and writing in the state and country at large.

”Most members of this Board of Trustee are retired professors, we are interested in building the capacity of young ones that will take over.

”This Foundation has the vision of growing larger in future and when the time comes, we will like to ask the government for a piece of land,” Ezeugwu said.

He said that the Foundation would be organising reading and writing competitions for pupils and students in the state.

” In such, we will give successful pupils and students scholarship awards,” Idu said.

In her response, Enugu State Deputy Governor Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, who represented the governor, said the Foundation was like a roll call of important personalities in the state.

” It is my honour and privilege on behalf of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to welcome your Foundation to the Government House.

”We feel highly honoured to have associated with the Foundation and pleased to know that resurrection of reading and writing is your priority.

” Enugu government realised the need for reading and writing culture and directed all schools to launch the campaign.

” Your commitment to deepening the skills of reading and writing is something the government must support and we hope you go miles in your vision,” Ezeilo said.

The highlight of the visit was the donation of a book known as “A Bee Bonnet” to the Foundation.

The book was written by the deputy governor’s daughter, Miss Munachiso Ezeilo, a fourth year student of the University of Nigeria Nsukka .

Ezeilo said that the book focused on the effect of early marriage and child abuse in the country and solutions to the problem.