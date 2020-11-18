Connect with us

SMEs

Firm To Facilitate N5.7bn Loan For 25,000 Farmers

2 hours ago

An agritech focused company, Farmcrowdy Limited (FC), says it is committed to impact 25,000 farmers across Nigeria through its Structured Financing of N5.7 billion.
The Chief Financial Officer and Business Leader, FC Structured Finance, Mr Oluwakotanmi Ojo, made this known at the firm’s fourth year anniversary in Lagos.
Ojo said 90 per cent of farmers in the country could not access loan facilities as a result of their inability to meet the criteria of commercial banks.
According to him, this is a threat to food security and sufficiency in the country.
Ojo said: “Some of the challenges facing the farmers include: lack of information, high interest rates, lack of access to funds, among others.
“Farmcrowdy Structured Finance has created a business solution to help farmers with access to loan, provide affordable interest rate facilities, farmers inclusion, market access ease, equipment and third party collaboration for farmers.
“We want to impact farmers with the lowest single digit interest loans with the raise of N5.7 billion to finance 25,000 farmers nationwide.
“We have currently cultivated 17,000 acres of lands.
“This will enhance production of farmers and adequately lower the prices of food,” he said.
Also,  a Co-Founder and Chief Lead of the Technology and Data arm, Mr Christopher Abiodun, said the firm had built tools and platforms to support the agriculture sector.
According to Abiodun, the tools will help farmers predict yields, profits, and identify markets, among others.
He said: “We have built input disbursement apps, farmers app, Farmcrowdy trader, e-commerce platforms.”
"This will enhance production of farmers and adequately lower the prices of food," he said.
Commenting, Obiajuru Luya, the Business Leader of Farmcrowdy Aggregation, said that the model was to ease farmers’ access to urban markets and adequately reduce the effects of middlemen in the value chain.
Luya said that this model was to use a tech-powered network of agro commodity aggregation centres (102 centres in eight states) to aggregate some fresh commodities, from farmers to end buyers, and processors.
According to her, this model will also help farmers with the provision of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP).
In her remarks, Mrs Linda Obi, a Business Leader of Farmcrowdy Foods, said that it was an integrated fresh food supply ecosystem with over 800 customers, and over three thousands orders recorded in the pilot 22 weeks.
Obi said that customers were provided with traceable, high-end quality and fresh foods when they purchase from the Farmcrowdy Foods app.
Contributing, Onyeka Akuma, Founder of Farmcrowdy, said that the firm was borne out of the need to help Nigeria’s 38 million small-scale farmers to get access to funding, technical knowledge, and expertise they need to sell their produce.
Akuma said that about 90 per cent of the farmers were facing the challenged of how to get their foods to the market.
He recalled the challenges faced in the first year, saying that the firm began to gain international and funding attention to raise enough money for farmers in poultry, cassava and others.
According to him, the crowd funding company had to see to the challenge of farmers in getting funds to support their businesses and make marginal profits.
Newsmen reports that Farmcrowdy, prioritises empowerment of smallholder farmers, also officially rolled out its Farmcrowdy Foods, Farmcrowdy Technology/Data, Farmcrowdy Aggregation, Farmcrowdy Insurance and Farmcrowdy Marketing.
SMEs

NEPC Trains MSMEs On Product Packaging,Export Promotion

2 hours ago

November 18, 2020

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), has trained Micro,  Small and Medium Scale Entreprises (MSMEs) in Kano State on packaging to promote export of indigenous products.
Executive Director of the council, Mr Segun Awolowo,  stated this at the beginning of a day training exercise for MSMEs in Kano, yesterday.
Awolowo said the training exercise was designed to assist producers, manufacturers, exporters and MSMEs to add value to their products.
He identified  packaging as an essential component of product development in terms of quality, standard and market promotion.
“It is needless to point out that a good quality product without efficient packaging and labeling is as good as a bad product.
“Packaging and labeling is also a key factor that determines the sustainability of products in the foreign market.
“Internationally, Nigerian products meant for the export market are faced with inadequate packaging and labeling which has caused a lot of product rejection in the global market.
“The problem of quality, standard, certification and appropriate packaging for made-in-Nigeria products destined for export has been an issue due to lack of awareness,” he said.
“The international market in its competitive nature will only welcome products of high quality with relevant certifications and quality packaging that is environmentally friendly,” Awolowo said.
He noted that the global market gave more preference to products with good packaging and certifications, while edging out producers without certification on their products.
“It was in recognition of the challenges that the council initiated the training exercise to support the MSMEs,” Awolowo said.
According to him, the council is also conducting training on export business through Zero to Export, Export Clinic and training on Good Agricultural Practices, Good Storage Practices.
“We are determined to ensure that value addition is critical to our non-oil export,” he said.
Reports says that the exercise was attended by about 100 participants drawn from various companies in the state.
SMEs

NAICOM To Educate 10,000 MSME Operators On Insurance

2 weeks ago

November 4, 2020

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), says it will educate no fewer than 10,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) operators on the need to key into insurance.
The NAICOM’s Head, Commissioner for Insurance Directorate, Mr Rasaaq Salami, said in Abuja on Monday, that the engagement was to enable the operators safeguard their businesses.
Salami said the commission would work with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to appropriately identify the operators to engage and educate in various states.
He said that the Federal Government had set aside some funds for MSMEs to survive, adding that insurance would help their businesses in times of uncertainties.
“We heard the government set aside some funds like the N75 billion MSMEs Survival Fund but where is the place of insurance in all these.
“It is not for the government to go and arrange the insurance but we believe that for every beneficiary of this fund, they should ensure that they take up insurance.
“Small businesses can fail but a small business that is insured, even when you suffer a failure will bring you back to the level you were before the failure.
“We want to be able to talk to not less than 10,000 MSMEs across the country for them to know the benefits of insurance to their businesses so that they do not fall victim,” he said.
On compulsory insurance, Salami said the commission was collaborating with the relevant state governments and law enforcement agencies to form a team that would ensure compliance in states.
He said that the commission led by the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas, had met with the Ekiti State governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi.
The meeting, Salami said was to apprise him of the objectives and benefits that were inherent in the compulsory insurance arrangement.
“It is a win-win situation for everybody. We believe that if we successfully ensure compliance to these compulsory insurances, the scarce resources at the disposal of state governors will be channeled to other ventures that will be beneficial to the state.
“It is better than using the resources to compensate traders whose markets got burnt or their buildings collapsed”. Insurance will take care of all of these,’’ Salami said.

SMEs

FG Changes MSMEs Survival Fund Portal From Nov 1

2 weeks ago

November 4, 2020

The Federal Government says it will effect a change in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund and Guaranteed off-take Stimulus Scheme, Amb. Mariam Katagum, site from November 1 due to operational challenges.
Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment and Chairperson of the Steering Committee of National MSMEs Survival Fund and Guaranteed off-take Stimulus Scheme disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, recently.
According to the minister, the survival fund site will be migrating to www.survivalfund.gov.ng with effect from November 1.
“I wish to inform the general public that due to operational challenges the commiitte will be effecting a change in the site of the fund and migrate to www.survivalfund.gov.ng.
“The public is further warned not to pay anything for the ongoing formalisation process or any of the packages under the scheme…it is absolutely free,” she said.
The Tide reports that the survival fund is a conditional grant to support vulnerable Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in MSMEs from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scheme is estimated to save at least 1.3 million jobs across the country while targeting an average of 35,000 individuals per state.
Under the scheme, which is under the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, millions of Nigerians would be impacted.
The portal for the fund registeration was opened for beneficiaries and became operational on September 21.

