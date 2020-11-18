Health
Fasting And Your Health
In the first part of this article, we listed the benefits of fasting, not the spiritual or religious type that abstains one from food for a long time. While that one is also beneficial, medical experts had advised those with ailments such as diabetes and ulcer to avoid prolonged fasting.
Fasting can be a detoxifier and strong rejuvenator of the body metabolism, it helps the body to recover from overload from foods, drinks and other harmful substances that weaken the digestive system.
An expert in fasting and detoxification, Dr Don Colbert recommends what he called “juice fasting” or “fasting with water”.
In this kind of fasting, one does not keep away from water or juice, in short, water and juice are the main menu during the fasting period.
Before you start a “juice fast” you should be able to identify the kind of fruits you will use and stick to them, for instance, water melon and cucumber are great detoxifiers with less sugar.
Carrots, pineapples, apples and bananas have high sugar content and should be avoided by those with diabetes. Lemons, oranges, grapes and lime have less sugar but can retain water in the body if they are not mixed properly.
Apart from the fruit, one should be able to identify the aim of the fasting such as for weight control, arthritic or pain control, gout or swelling reduction, or for digestive or colon cleansing. These will guide one properly in the method and number of days to be used for the fasting exercise.
For weight control, special fruits are beneficial and they include those with less sugar. Lemon and cucumber are important fruits that can be combined to achieve weight control.
Organic vegetables can also be juiced or blended to extract their chlorophyll mixed with other fruits to achieve the same goal.
When drinking your specially prepared juices, sip them slowly to mix with saliva. Don’t gulp them in a hurry. Drink juices after blending, do not store them. As soon as a fruit or vegetable is sliced, it begins to lose nutritional value.
Fresh juice contains living enzymes, phylonutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Avoid canned or processed juices since many of its nutrients have been lost due to packaging or storing.
Over a period of days, your body may begin to show some signs of weakness, your energy level may drop, you may begin to have frequent stooling, your urine may begin to colour dark. Despite all symptoms you are advised not to worry.
These signs are an indication that your body is succumbing to the fasting. And over a period of few days, it will begin to adjust to the new nutrients you are taking.
For effective weight loss fasting, three weeks juice fast is recommended. Arthritic pain or gout fasting can last for two weeks. Make sure you drink lots of water to hydrate your body during the exercise.
Health
Expert Explains Active Phase Of Diabetes
An expert in Diabetes, Prof Cornelius Ngochindo, has stated that the active phase of diabetes is the manifestation of what he called the “P-trials”, also known as 3P-P-P.
This stage, he said, is the manifestation of polyuria (excessive urination) polydipsia) (excessive drinking), and polyphagia (excessive eating) leading to loss of weight.
Prof Ngochindu, who spoke in an exclusive interview recently on the sidelines of this year’s World Diabetes Day, however noted that the latent form of diabetes is more dangerous than the active phases, and hence more deadly.
He explained that this phase of diabetes is usually unidentifiable, except through systemic screening method.
“The most dangerous form (of diabetes) is latent, which can present itself unknown to the patient.
“The patient can either be blind without signal (glaucoma), hypertensive, nephritic (kidney disease), Neurotic (hypo/hyper aesthesis) pericarditis, leading to death.
“It is very difficult to know that one is diabetic unless there is systemic screening method”, he said.
According to him, this is why it is important and necessary to ensure early detection in order to enhance a better and more effective follow-up and longer life span.
The professor of Diabetology noted that the latent phase can range from 5-10 years before it passes into the active phases, and does not have any clinical signs.
“It is therefore correct to note that when some one experiences diabetes active signs, he has been diabetically sick clinically for more than five years”, he said.
Prof Ngochindo further stated that about 22% of diabetes is through hereditary, 17% causes by mode of life (sedentary life, poor feeding mode, etc), 10% by pregnancy, and 51% by environment.
Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.
The main types of diabetes are: Type 1, in which the body does not produce enough insulin, Type 2 (body produces insulin, but can’t use it well), and Type 3, Gestational Diabetes, which is a temporary condition in pregnancy.
The World Diabetes Day is marked annually on November 14.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
Public Health Prof Wants Pregnant Women To Access ANC
An expert in Public Health, Prof. Charles Tobin-West, has called on the Rivers State Government to explore ways of making it imperative for pregnant women to access Anti-Natal Care (ANC) during pregnancy.
This, he said, should be geared towards ensuring that the gap witnessed in HIV-positive mothers and ANC is bridged.
Making the call in an exclusive interview recently, Prof Tobin-West, who is a Professor in Public Health in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, stated that one key way to achieve this is for the government to ensure that women are recruited into attending ANC, which is provided in all Primary Health Care (PHC) facilities across the state.
“The importance of attending ANC during pregnancy can never be overemphasised. It is one of the veritable ways of ensuring that women are properly looked after during pregnancy to ensure that delivery outcomes are better”, he said.
Dr Tobin-West noted that knowing that available data shows that the state is lagging behind in the number of pregnant women accessing ANC, it behooves the State Primary Health Care Board to come up with ways of instituting ANC for pregnant women.
According to him, this can be done through the Local Government Areas (LGAs), Medical Officer of Health, and the Health Care Centres across the state.
He stated that women should be re-oriented from communities in the LGAs and made to understand the benefits of ANC care for their children before delivery.
He also used the opportunity to explain that when pregnant women dutifully access ANC, it is easier to carry out Early Infant Diagnosis (EID) on HIV/AIDS, and tracking of such women and their infants.
Tobin-West continued that women that are tracked should be enrolled into treatment, and be given treatment such that “even when the woman is getting lost, you can call the treatment supporter.
“One of the two key functions of the treatment supporter is to ensure that the women takes part in treatment and in facility attendance for both counseling and adherence”, he stated.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
2.5m Nigerian Children Malnourished, Stunted, FG Admits
More than 2.5 million Nigerian children under the age of 5 years are suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).
This figure places Nigeria as the country with the second highest number of stunted children in the world.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, at flag-off of the 2020 Nigeria nutrition week in Abuja on Monday.
The minister noted that “despite concerted efforts by the government in recent years, particularly in the areas of child nutrition and breastfeeding, malnutrition (and other public health issues) have remained a challenge”.
He stated that this challenge “must be addressed through the implementation of innovative policies and strategies that are appropriately funded, data-driven, sustainable and optimized in terms of transparency and accountability for the efforts to yield the desired results.”
In addition, government he said “must also continue to work collaboratively across all levels of governments and hand-in-hand with the private sector and development partners in this regard.”
He lamented that Nigeria’s food and nutrition situation and the attendant poor global image in terms of economic and development milestones are major concerns to the federal government.
This development he said has forced government to create a platform to mobilize nutrition stakeholders towards addressing the challenge of malnutrition, which has been termed “the silent killer”.
The platform is a week-long “Nutrition Campaign Week.”
Nigeria, he said, has shown a clear commitment to the eradication of malnutrition through the adoption and domestication of policies and costed strategic plans.
This he said emphasizes increased reliance on domestic funding; and a well-coordinated multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholders’ approach backed by sustained high-level political commitment.
Trending
- News5 days ago
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
- News5 days ago
Crude Oil vs Zamfara Gold: S’South Govs, Others Brainstorm
- Featured5 days ago
2021 Budget Provides Gratuities For Retirees, RSG Confirms
- Rivers5 days ago
Ogonis Call For State Pardon For Saro-Wiwa, Others
- News4 days ago
US Election: China Congratulates Biden, Kamala On Victory Over Trump, Pence
- Featured5 days ago
PDP Achievements’ve Killed APC, Others In Rivers -Wike
- Rivers5 days ago
WAEP Delivers Palliatives To 3,200 Bonny Residents
- News3 days ago
Governing Council: ASUU Berates FG Over Breach Of Varsity Act