Sports
Enugu Begins Maintenance Work On Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium
The Enugu State Government has commenced the maintenance of facilities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, the Commissioner for Youths and Sport, Manfred Nzekwe, has said.
Nzekwe said this yesterday, during an interactive session with newsmen in Enugu, adding that serious work was ongoing at the stadium turf.
He said that the artificial turf had not received any serious work since it was installed in 2009.
He said that the maintenance of the turf was being handled by Reform Sports West Africa Ltd., which installed it, hoping the company would ensure the facility retained its quality.
The company’s Technical Director, Peter Ajila, gave assurance that the turf would wear a new look on completion of the job.
“At the end of the work, players will be comfortable on the pitch because the ball movement will be direct and precise,” Ajila said.
He advised the government to always subject the pitch to examination every six months, in addition to regular maintenance.
The company’s Architect, Mr Ismaila Muhammed, said they were making effort to make the pitch level.
“Due to rainfall, the granules moved toward one side of the pitch which hampers free ball movement.
“We are brushing the pitch at the moment and after that, we will fix it back and that will bring back it to standard.
“There will be free flow of the game after the work so I am optimistic of achieving 99 per cent success of a standard turf.
“What artificial turf needs is constant maintenance. Playing on it without maintenance does not help the turf,” Muhammed said.
The stadium was one of the stadiums approved by the League Management Company for maintenance, repair and upgrade in the country.
Sports
No One’ll Get To My Record, Yet -Bolt
Whenever Usain Bolt watches athletics competitions he feels the urge to return to the sport he dominated for a decade, but that longing quickly dissipates once he reminds himself of “all the training” he would have to undergo to compete at the highest level.
The eight-time Olympic champion, speaking to Tidesports source, has confessed that around a year and a half ago he discussed the possibility of a comeback with his coach.
“We sat down and actually spoke a little bit about coming back, maybe for the Olympics. But my coach was like he knows I’m not going to be serious. He said ‘you could talk about it but I know you are not going to be that serious because you hate training so I know you are not going to do it’,” the Jamaican recalled.
Bolt retired from track and field three years ago but has kept his place as the fastest man in history with his 100m world record of 9.58 seconds still seemingly beyond reach.
Although he believes the 100m and 200m events are “in good hands” with the likes of Noah Lyles doing “pretty well”, Bolt does not expect his 11-year-old records including the 19.19 seconds over 200m, to fall anytime soon.
“I think no one will get to my records yet,” he said. “I don’t think the person is there yet to break my records.
“The level that took me to my records was a long way and a lot of hard work. I think my physical attributes, the fact that I’m tall, really helped. It’s going to take a while before somebody actually gets there.”
Following his retirement from athletics in 2017, Bolt had a brief stint in football and trained with clubs in Europe and Africa before giving up on his football dream in Australia. In hindsight, he thinks he would have done “much better” if he had stayed in Europe.
Sports
AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Fail To Win In Freetown
Super Eagles’ qualification for Cameroon 2022 Africa Cup of Nations was put on ice as Nigeria and Sierra Leone played out a goalless draw in their Group L Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the National Stadium in Freetown, yesterday.
The Leone Stars, who mounted a stunning fightback to draw 4-4 with the Super Eagles last week, put up another gritty display to frustrate their more illustrious opponents and deny them an early ticket to the AFCON finals.
The result leaves the Super Eagles top of the standings on eight points, with Benin (seven), Sierra Leone (three) and Lesotho (two) all still alive as far as qualification for Cameroon 2022 is concerned.
Nigeria started the encounter on a promising note and offered their first threat at goal in the third minute, with Kelechi Iheanacho shooting on target direct from a free kick, though his effort was no trouble for Sierra Leone goalkeeper, Mohamed Kamara.
The Super Eagles had another chance on 16 minutes when Samuel Chukwueze curled an effort just wide of the mark, before the Leone Stars had their first chance through Alhaji Kamara, who was denied by a fine save from Maduka Okoye.
The visitors suffered an injury blow a few minutes before the interval when midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo limped off and was replaced by Shehu Abdullahi. The half-time whistle saw the teams locked at 0-0 – a far cry from the eight-goal thriller they produced last Friday night.
Nigeria again created the better chances after the restart, with Iheanacho shooting high and wide on 51 minutes after great set-up play from Chukwueze, while the Leicester City striker found the back of the net just after the hour mark but had been flagged offside.
Midway through the second half the Super Eagles threatened again when Alex Iwobi shot just over from long range, with Gernot Rohr’s team beginning to build some consistent pressure in attack.
However, the hosts’ defence stood firm with some help from goalkeeper Kamara, who made another fine save on 82 minutes when he parried away Iheanacho’s shot from the edge of the penalty area.
In another encounter, Sudan scored a last-gasp winner to edge past visiting Ghana in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, yesterday.
The result means that Ghana will have to wait to qualify for the finals having started the day knowing a draw would see them progress.
The game at the Al Hilal stadium in Omdurman was a physical affair with both sides picking up two yellow cards each in a goalless first-half.
Ghana was playing without their injured captain Andre Ayew, who scored both the Black Stars goals in the 2-0 win over the same opponents last Thursday, as well as suspended first-choice keeper Richard Ofori.
Their replacements both played their part with Caleb Ekuban causing trouble for the Sudanese defence and Fatua Dauda making some crucial saves at the other end.
Meanwhile, defending champions, Algeria gave away a two goal lead as they were held 2-2 by hosts Zimbabwe.
Despite the draw the Algerians have confirmed their place at the next Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, which have been delayed until 2022.
After goals in the 34th and 38th minutes, including a fine solo effort from Riyad Mahrez, it looked like Algeria would make it four wins from four.
In the 34th, Reda Halaimia whipped in a long cross from the right and an unmarked Andy Delort had a straightforward header to score his first goal for Algeria.
Moments later came the brilliance from Manchester City’s Mahrez as he flicked the ball past one defender and then cut into the area before twisting and turning to wrong-foot two defenders and firing home.
The Warriors pulled a goal back two minutes before half-time as striker Knowledge Musona curled in a free kick from the edge of the area to beat Rais M’Bolhi.
That seemed to galvanize Zimbabwe and they created the better chances after the break and were rewarded when Tanzania-based Prince Dube scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute, seconds after coming on as a replacement.
Sports
Orkoro Attributes MVP Award To Hard Work
Winner of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the just concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament, Icade Orkoro, has attributed his achievement to hardwork and commit-ment.
The Bayelsa United Football Club’s midfielder, stated that it gives him joy to win MVP in a competition where there were also many talented players, saying that hard work pays.
Orkoro said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, shortly after he was awarded the MVP, on Sunday, at Sharks Football Club Stadium, Port Harcourt.
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, won the second of Governor Wike pre-season tournament on penalty 5-4, after they played one all draw in regulation time, on Sunday.
“I feel happy to be honest, not only because of the MVP had I won but the quality players in the tournament.
Thank the Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike for hosting the competition for players to showcase their talents.
I am very very grateful because I didn’t know I will became the MVP in a tournament of this caliber,” Orkoro said.
He further commended his coach, Tiebowei Diepriye for encouraging him during training Session, stressing that, when you work harder it pays.
“Every training session by our coach is like Match situation.
I want to say a very big thank you to the Local Organising Committee, (LOC) for Organising a successful tournament” he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Trending
- News5 days ago
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
- News5 days ago
Crude Oil vs Zamfara Gold: S’South Govs, Others Brainstorm
- Featured5 days ago
2021 Budget Provides Gratuities For Retirees, RSG Confirms
- Rivers5 days ago
Ogonis Call For State Pardon For Saro-Wiwa, Others
- News4 days ago
US Election: China Congratulates Biden, Kamala On Victory Over Trump, Pence
- Featured5 days ago
PDP Achievements’ve Killed APC, Others In Rivers -Wike
- Rivers5 days ago
WAEP Delivers Palliatives To 3,200 Bonny Residents
- News3 days ago
Governing Council: ASUU Berates FG Over Breach Of Varsity Act