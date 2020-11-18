DPO Harps On Safe, Secure Yuletide

The Omu-Ehuo family, Omuikume in Omagwa Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State has called on various security outfits and government agencies in the state to prevail on the Omu-Mpuo family, Omuikume in the same community to steer clear of its land known as Izo Ehuo.

The family made this known to The Tide through Elder Amos Achinike at the weekend in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Achinike, who claimed ownership of the land, said it was a valid judgement of a High court sitting in Port Harcourt in Suit No: IHC/ 57/2010.

He pointed out that his family was a claimant in that suit while the Omu-Mpuo family who stood as Defendant lost in the matter.

According to him, the defendants have repeatedly over the years attempted forceful entrance into the land, but had failed due to some internal arrangements.

He explained that the defendants argued that since they intended appealing the said matter, that they still had access to the said land irrespective of the court decision.

The Omu-Ehuo family, Omuikume, maintained that the right and lawful thing to so do, was to maintain status quo until a valid court order stated otherwise.

He hinted that its decision to seek security outfits and government agencies’ intervention was to prevent total break down of law and order going by the body language of the defendants.

Part of the judgment made available to The Tide read thus: “ It is hereby declared that by virtue of Omagwa native law and custom a gift of land in appreciation of marriage by a father to a daughter remains an outright gift to the daughter and her husband and not revocable.

“The Claimants are entitled to the customary right of occupancy over all the land situate at Omagwa within jurisdiction, known and referred to as IzoEhuo subject matter of marriage gift between Ehuo of Claimants family and Nwene ( nee Mpuo) of Defendants family” it added.

The Claimants family who stressed the need for peace and unity, added that the best way to seek redress was to employ a legal or customary means of conflict resolution.

However, he has called on the public to discountenance any information which emanated from the defendants via any means of communication as such was misleading and contrary to the subsisting court judgement.

By: King Onunwor