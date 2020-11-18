Law/Judiciary
DPO Harps On Safe, Secure Yuletide
As Christians gear up towards Christmas celebration, residents of Rumuolumeni Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been assured of adequate security.
The Rumuolumeni Divisional Chief Superintendent of Police, Abubakar Nuhu, who stated this while chatting with newsmen in Port Harcourt said security would be beefed up in the area during the Yuletide.
He called on residents to give useful information to the police in order for them to be apprehending criminals.
The DPO noted that with support of the people, 2020 Yuletide would be one of the safest and pointed out that routine patrol, surveillance and intelligence gathering would be the plank for dislodging unwanted elements in the area.
He explained that security should be everyone’s business to avoid being taken unawares by criminals.
Nuhu said there was no issue of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in his jurisdiction and assured that machinery had been put in place to checkmate any eventuality.
He explained further that the cordial relationship between the police and traditional authorities had aided his division to surmount some challenges.
Nuhu assured of more cordial relationship between his division and the host community.
He said the assistance of the local vigilante had been helpful in combating crimes and warned the youths to stay away from crimes.
Law/Judiciary
Family Seeks Security Agencies’ Intervention In Land Dispute
The Omu-Ehuo family, Omuikume in Omagwa Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State has called on various security outfits and government agencies in the state to prevail on the Omu-Mpuo family, Omuikume in the same community to steer clear of its land known as Izo Ehuo.
The family made this known to The Tide through Elder Amos Achinike at the weekend in Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area.
Achinike, who claimed ownership of the land, said it was a valid judgement of a High court sitting in Port Harcourt in Suit No: IHC/ 57/2010.
He pointed out that his family was a claimant in that suit while the Omu-Mpuo family who stood as Defendant lost in the matter.
According to him, the defendants have repeatedly over the years attempted forceful entrance into the land, but had failed due to some internal arrangements.
He explained that the defendants argued that since they intended appealing the said matter, that they still had access to the said land irrespective of the court decision.
The Omu-Ehuo family, Omuikume, maintained that the right and lawful thing to so do, was to maintain status quo until a valid court order stated otherwise.
He hinted that its decision to seek security outfits and government agencies’ intervention was to prevent total break down of law and order going by the body language of the defendants.
Part of the judgment made available to The Tide read thus: “ It is hereby declared that by virtue of Omagwa native law and custom a gift of land in appreciation of marriage by a father to a daughter remains an outright gift to the daughter and her husband and not revocable.
“The Claimants are entitled to the customary right of occupancy over all the land situate at Omagwa within jurisdiction, known and referred to as IzoEhuo subject matter of marriage gift between Ehuo of Claimants family and Nwene ( nee Mpuo) of Defendants family” it added.
The Claimants family who stressed the need for peace and unity, added that the best way to seek redress was to employ a legal or customary means of conflict resolution.
However, he has called on the public to discountenance any information which emanated from the defendants via any means of communication as such was misleading and contrary to the subsisting court judgement.
By: King Onunwor
Law/Judiciary
Vigilante Vows To Flush Out Criminals
The newly inaugurated Omagwa Security Advisory Planning Committee has vowed to flush out criminal elements in the area.
The new vigilante group on arrival said it would collaborate with the police and other security agencies to secure a better Omagwa.
Speaking to newsmen recently, the Commander, Chinonye Akandu, said sanitising Omagwa town and its environ’s remain their watchword.
Chinonye said the vigilante had come to stay, hence, the need for criminal elements to surrender or relocate somewhere else because the security outfit would not spare any one caught.
Chinonye said with the strong support from the traditional institution, government and Omagwa stakeholders, the group had no excuse to deliver on their new assignment.
He vowed never to compromise based on the pains their parents and residents of Omagwa had gone through in the hands of hoodlums.
The Omagwa OSPAC commander assured that his men were equal the task of sanitising the community to enable all sleep well and go about their legitimate businesses.
He declared that he was happy as Omagwa parents, majorly farmers could go freely to their farms.
He called on business investors to utilise the conductive environment as provided by Omagwa OSPAC for greater development of the area.
Meanwhile, the second in command, Dickson Gbun Ahum said the group had done everything humanly possible to ensure security in Omagwa town.
Dickson said they would continue to work as a team to deliver on the trust of Omagwa people.
Law/Judiciary
Lack Of Fund, Training, Equipment Limiting Performance Of Nigeria Police – NPTF
The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Suleiman Abba, has identified the lack of adequate funding, training and poor welfare as the major challenges limiting the functionality of officers and men of the Force.
Abba, in a statement by the NPTF Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, said the identified factors have been the challenges faced by the police, noting that various committees on Nigeria Police Reforms have equally identified same challenges as the factors militating against the effectiveness of the police.
“That is why even the reform committees that have looked into the problems of police and ethical conditions summed up into four the problems of inadequate funding, the problem of inadequate manpower, the problem of lack of special care about the welfare of the police and the quality of the recruitment and training,” he said.
He said the Nigeria Police Trust Fund created by President Muhammadu Buhari and saddled with the responsibility of addressing the challenges facing the police would soon review the identified factors.
According to him, the Board of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund has three mandates, which include training and retraining of Police Personnel, Procurement of state-of-the-Art equipment for fighting crimes and improvement of Police welfare which encompasses both barracks and office accommodations.
While urging police officers nationwide to be service-oriented, Abba assured them of radical improvement on their welfare, pleading that the Board, as an intervention organisation for the Nigeria Police Force, would ensure an improvement on the budgets of the Nigeria Police.
