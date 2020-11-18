Don Tasks FG On Cyber Security

As internet-related crimes continue to increase in the country, a university lecturer, Dr Dan Eluke, has urged the Federal Government to intensify action and stem the menace.

Eluke made the call yesterday in an exclusive chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

He said that the call became imperative after a critical observation of what the Internet fraudsters were doing to unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him, there is no better way to kill a man than to hack his bank account or cell phone line, saying its effects are worse than the trauma of the defunct SARS.

Eluke who is a lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt,

narrated how an Internet fraudster used the line of his victim to apply for a loan from the bank, which he said, was the height of the crime.

The university don said that the Federal Government had the potentials to check Internet fraud, but expressed regrets that the government could wait that long before taking action against it.

He suggested capital punishment for Internet offenders, saying such measures would bring an abrupt end to the menace.

The Tide reports that in recent times, Internet fraud, otherwise known as Yahoo Yahoo, has become the quickest way to get rich among young people, especially the male folks.

Investigation has shown that network providers now make more money from line retrieval as subscribers are always at various service centers to retrieve their lines which were affected by one Internet fraud or the other.

By: King Onunwor