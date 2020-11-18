Business
Business Activities Return To Garrison After Flyover Commissioning
Following the completion and commissioning of the Rebisi Flyover at Garrison in Port Harcourt, normal business activities, particularly at the GSM market, have returned to the area.
Some of the business operators in the area have expressed happiness over the completion and commissioning of the flyover, which has now paved way for usual business activities that were stalled for almost a year due to the construction.
A GSM technologist, Ebube Linus, told our correspondent on Monday that the period of the flyover construction was very challenging for business in the area, as customers found it difficult to access the shops.
“During the time of the construction, many of our customers had difficult times to have access to the shops, as there were lots of barriers and barricades put on the road by the construction firm.
“Apart from the barricades, the security operatives attached to them worsened the situation, as they put pressure on people, by dictating how and where to pass through, and many people do not like such embarrassment.
The distance between the parking space and the GSM market was discouraging to the customers stopped coming, and I believe they might have patronised other places within that period and that affected our daily returns.
“Thank God the project has been commissioned, and normal business is gradually coming back. As you can see, the cars are parking closer now, he said.
Also, a sales personnel in the market who mistook our correspondent for a potential customer, narrated that she was used to going outside to attract customers to her shop.
Vera, the sales lady, explained that the traders at the GSM market developed the strategy of going out to attract customers while the construction of the flyover was on.
She, however, expressed joy that things were gradually returning to normal since the commissioning of the flyover, as there is now free access to shops devoid of harassment by the security operatives.
The Tide observes that normal movement within the Garrison area has also returned, unlike in the last one year when there was restriction of movement on the road due to barricades all over the area.
By: Corlins Walter
‘Buhari Should Speak On Fuel Price Increase Now’
The chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria has urges National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCON) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on this.
The chairman of the youths group in Rivers State, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo, made the call while interacting with newsmen in Port Harcourt, on Monday.
He noted that the situation was becoming worrisome given the level of hardship the people are facing.
He said that a situation where the pump price is continuously going upward almost every month without proper explanation raised question about the sincerity of government in addressing the public outcry.
“Nigeria is going down, down every day; people are suffering and passing through hardship, as the means of survival is becoming tougher and yet pump price is going higher.
“You wake up in the morning, to face pump price increase, and that alone makes you think, considering the level of inflation that we are already facing.
“Nobody seems to be talking about it, even the leaders of this country are keeping quiet, and everything boils down to the masses who are vulnerable to the outcome of the price increases.
“Let the President come up and address the nation on what is going on. Let him speak up on how to tackle this issue, and not to leave the people in the dark on what government wants to achieve through that, and what relief is available for the people”, he said.
It would be recalled that the pump price of petrol was jerked up from between N156 and N160 to N168 and N170 per litre, last week.
Lending support to the position of the youths body, a transport operator and the Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Rumuokoro Branch, Mr Iyk Orlu, noted that the continuous increase in pump price was really telling on the masses.
According to him, the effects of the increase are borne sorely by ordinary Nigerians who pay high transport fare, buy things at high cost and whose purchasing power is gradually being reduced.
He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to put the right infrastructure in place, revive the refineries and give some relief to the people.
IMF Loans: ‘83 Countries Enjoyed $165bn In 2020’
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it loaned 83 countries the sum of $165 billion including $16.1 billion in concessional financing to 49 low-income countries in 2020.
The Fund said this in its 2020 IMF Annual Report titled “A Year Like No Other”, released in Washington D.C on Monday.
The fund said it completed health checks on 129 countries and also supported its members in capacity development to the tune of $305 million for hands-on technical advice, policy-oriented training and peer learning.
In her message in the report, the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said as the world faced a crisis like no other in 2020, the IMF and its members swung into action.
She noted that national governments took bold steps to save lives and put a floor under the world economy, with nearly $12 trillion in fiscal actions and about $7.5 trillion in monetary actions.
According to her, the package of measures endorsed as part of the quota review approved by the Board of Governors in February preserved the fund’s financial firepower.
“These measures include the doubling of the New Arrangements to Borrow and a new round of bilateral borrowing arrangements, which are expected to become effective in January 2021.
“Member countries also stepped up with essential contributions to our Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust and Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust.
“These resources have allowed the IMF to commit over $100 billion to help members in need, since the pandemic began,” she said.
Ms Georgieva said interventions were providing low-income members with much-needed debt relief, extended until April 2021, and concessional lending, including about 10 times more such lendings, since the crisis hit than it usually disbursed in a year.
She added that the Fund’s response was comprehensive, supporting both members that entered the crisis with vulnerabilities, such as high debt, and those that had good fundamentals but needed buffers.
WTO: ‘Why America Opposes Okonjo- Iweala’s Candidacy’
Recent opposition by the United States against the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) Director-General has been linked to Nigerias’ poor governance records, and its not being strategic to America’s interest.
A senior lecturer in the Department of Economics at the Rivers State University, Prof Ayodele Momodu, said a lot of Nigerians were yet to understand why the American President, Donald Trump, opposed Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy.
Prof. Momodu stated that apart from being a nation of poor human rights record, Nigeria is not strategic to America’s interest.
“I think Nigeria should sit back and x-ray what is playing out. What you are seeing is not racial but rather economic strategy,” said Momodu.
The lecturer explained further that US is backing the South Korean candidate because of the threat posed by China and North Korea to its interest, stressing that South Korea is key to the US economy.
He pointed out that with a South Korean candidate, it would be easy for the US to checkmate North Korea and China.
Prof. Momodu regretted that many Nigerians had misconceived the US opposition to Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy without understanding the power undertones.
“ At a time, China and North Korea were posing threat to the US economy, you don’t expect President Trump to support a weak country that China can use,” he said.
The university don noted that once Okonjo-Iweala emerges the Director-General of WTO, it would be easy for China to dislodge America in economic power.
