AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Fail To Win In Freetown
Super Eagles’ qualification for Cameroon 2022 Africa Cup of Nations was put on ice as Nigeria and Sierra Leone played out a goalless draw in their Group L Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the National Stadium in Freetown, yesterday.
The Leone Stars, who mounted a stunning fightback to draw 4-4 with the Super Eagles last week, put up another gritty display to frustrate their more illustrious opponents and deny them an early ticket to the AFCON finals.
The result leaves the Super Eagles top of the standings on eight points, with Benin (seven), Sierra Leone (three) and Lesotho (two) all still alive as far as qualification for Cameroon 2022 is concerned.
Nigeria started the encounter on a promising note and offered their first threat at goal in the third minute, with Kelechi Iheanacho shooting on target direct from a free kick, though his effort was no trouble for Sierra Leone goalkeeper, Mohamed Kamara.
The Super Eagles had another chance on 16 minutes when Samuel Chukwueze curled an effort just wide of the mark, before the Leone Stars had their first chance through Alhaji Kamara, who was denied by a fine save from Maduka Okoye.
The visitors suffered an injury blow a few minutes before the interval when midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo limped off and was replaced by Shehu Abdullahi. The half-time whistle saw the teams locked at 0-0 – a far cry from the eight-goal thriller they produced last Friday night.
Nigeria again created the better chances after the restart, with Iheanacho shooting high and wide on 51 minutes after great set-up play from Chukwueze, while the Leicester City striker found the back of the net just after the hour mark but had been flagged offside.
Midway through the second half the Super Eagles threatened again when Alex Iwobi shot just over from long range, with Gernot Rohr’s team beginning to build some consistent pressure in attack.
However, the hosts’ defence stood firm with some help from goalkeeper Kamara, who made another fine save on 82 minutes when he parried away Iheanacho’s shot from the edge of the penalty area.
In another encounter, Sudan scored a last-gasp winner to edge past visiting Ghana in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, yesterday.
The result means that Ghana will have to wait to qualify for the finals having started the day knowing a draw would see them progress.
The game at the Al Hilal stadium in Omdurman was a physical affair with both sides picking up two yellow cards each in a goalless first-half.
Ghana was playing without their injured captain Andre Ayew, who scored both the Black Stars goals in the 2-0 win over the same opponents last Thursday, as well as suspended first-choice keeper Richard Ofori.
Their replacements both played their part with Caleb Ekuban causing trouble for the Sudanese defence and Fatua Dauda making some crucial saves at the other end.
Meanwhile, defending champions, Algeria gave away a two goal lead as they were held 2-2 by hosts Zimbabwe.
Despite the draw the Algerians have confirmed their place at the next Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, which have been delayed until 2022.
After goals in the 34th and 38th minutes, including a fine solo effort from Riyad Mahrez, it looked like Algeria would make it four wins from four.
In the 34th, Reda Halaimia whipped in a long cross from the right and an unmarked Andy Delort had a straightforward header to score his first goal for Algeria.
Moments later came the brilliance from Manchester City’s Mahrez as he flicked the ball past one defender and then cut into the area before twisting and turning to wrong-foot two defenders and firing home.
The Warriors pulled a goal back two minutes before half-time as striker Knowledge Musona curled in a free kick from the edge of the area to beat Rais M’Bolhi.
That seemed to galvanize Zimbabwe and they created the better chances after the break and were rewarded when Tanzania-based Prince Dube scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute, seconds after coming on as a replacement.
No One’ll Get To My Record, Yet -Bolt
Whenever Usain Bolt watches athletics competitions he feels the urge to return to the sport he dominated for a decade, but that longing quickly dissipates once he reminds himself of “all the training” he would have to undergo to compete at the highest level.
The eight-time Olympic champion, speaking to Tidesports source, has confessed that around a year and a half ago he discussed the possibility of a comeback with his coach.
“We sat down and actually spoke a little bit about coming back, maybe for the Olympics. But my coach was like he knows I’m not going to be serious. He said ‘you could talk about it but I know you are not going to be that serious because you hate training so I know you are not going to do it’,” the Jamaican recalled.
Bolt retired from track and field three years ago but has kept his place as the fastest man in history with his 100m world record of 9.58 seconds still seemingly beyond reach.
Although he believes the 100m and 200m events are “in good hands” with the likes of Noah Lyles doing “pretty well”, Bolt does not expect his 11-year-old records including the 19.19 seconds over 200m, to fall anytime soon.
“I think no one will get to my records yet,” he said. “I don’t think the person is there yet to break my records.
“The level that took me to my records was a long way and a lot of hard work. I think my physical attributes, the fact that I’m tall, really helped. It’s going to take a while before somebody actually gets there.”
Following his retirement from athletics in 2017, Bolt had a brief stint in football and trained with clubs in Europe and Africa before giving up on his football dream in Australia. In hindsight, he thinks he would have done “much better” if he had stayed in Europe.
Orkoro Attributes MVP Award To Hard Work
Winner of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the just concluded Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament, Icade Orkoro, has attributed his achievement to hardwork and commit-ment.
The Bayelsa United Football Club’s midfielder, stated that it gives him joy to win MVP in a competition where there were also many talented players, saying that hard work pays.
Orkoro said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, shortly after he was awarded the MVP, on Sunday, at Sharks Football Club Stadium, Port Harcourt.
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, won the second of Governor Wike pre-season tournament on penalty 5-4, after they played one all draw in regulation time, on Sunday.
“I feel happy to be honest, not only because of the MVP had I won but the quality players in the tournament.
Thank the Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike for hosting the competition for players to showcase their talents.
I am very very grateful because I didn’t know I will became the MVP in a tournament of this caliber,” Orkoro said.
He further commended his coach, Tiebowei Diepriye for encouraging him during training Session, stressing that, when you work harder it pays.
“Every training session by our coach is like Match situation.
I want to say a very big thank you to the Local Organising Committee, (LOC) for Organising a successful tournament” he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
RSG Ready To Partner Firms On Sports Dev
Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye has said that the state would be ready to partner with companies, organisations and individuals in the promotion and develop-ment of sports in the state.
Iyaye stated this at the presentation of branded tracksuits to Rivers United by the chairman and proprietor of Ottasolo Football Club of Lagos, Mr Gabriel Davids at the conference room of the Ministry of Sports in Port Harcourt, witnessed by the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo, and Rivers United officials.
He expressed delight over the gesture and reiterated that the Ministry of Sports was very much interested in partnerships, while pointing out that the donation from Ottasolo is a testimony of how Public and Private Partnership (PPP) can work.
The sports commissioner commended Mr Davids for his immense interest in sports development, especially in terms of branding and ownership of a football club, which he says would go a long way in keeping the youth out of social vices.
According to him, “Government cannot do it all alone, our youth will be able to achieve more if we all come together to give them the platform to perform. I can assure that this is a partnership of a lifetime and it will be very rewarding.
“His Excellency, Governor Wike has established a world-class Real Academy in Port Harcourt, the first of its kind in Africa and we are sure that the products of the academy will contribute positively to sports development in Nigeria.
“I want to commend you and your team for participating in the just concluded Gov Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament. I was impressed by the appearance of Ottasolo and I was elated that an individual could promote football this much and it is being professionally managed.
“I will encourage you with all the assistance I can and collaborate with you in terms of exchange of players and in any other areas you deem fit. The sky will be your limit, you are taking our youth to a different level, more grease to your elbow.”
Also speaking, the General Manager of Rivers United, Chief Okey Kpalukwu commended Mr Davids for his gesture, while stressing that he was proud of their performance during the Gov Wike football tournament.
The chairman and proprietor of Ottasolo FC, Mr. Gabriel Davids said he was moved to do the donation owing to the love and camaraderie showed by the sports commissioner upon his arrival in Port Harcourt.
He stressed that he has a passion for football, in addition to owning a company that supplies jerseys and other associated equipment for the growth and development of sports in Nigeria.
