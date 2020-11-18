Nation
Activate Aviation Unit Now, NASS Tells Army
The Chairman, House Committee on Army, Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, has urged the Nigerian Army to activate its aviation unit to support its anti-banditry and kidnapping operations on Abuja-Kaduna highway.
Namdas made the call when he led the members of the committee on over sight visit to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday in Abuja.
The chairman, who expressed worry that the security challenge in Kaduna had persisted, noted with concern the resurgence of kidnapping activities on Kaduna-Abuja highway.
“We feel that activating Army Aviation will be very apt because that has been the problem.
“We will work with the executive to see how we can actualise that because if we have that, this issue of kidnapping and banditry will be a thing of the past,” he said.
Namdas also advocated for strong synergy with other security agencies and the civilian populace.
He said that though the Nigerian Army troops had been very active synergizing and carrying out civil military activities in its operations, the cooperation would still be needed to address the menace.
He commended the Army Chief for sustaining and supporting the Command Engineering Depot and Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to produce more combat vehicles locally.
Namdas also called on Buratai to deploy more tanks to the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps to boost its capabilities, adding that the corps could not currently boast of required tanks.
He gave assurance that the committee would continue to support the corps with necessary legislation to discharge its mandates.
Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai said the issue of kidnapping and banditry on Abuja-Kaduna highway had been taken care of by the troops in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force.
He said that Nigerian Army had also taken steps to support the Nigeria Police on highways operations across the country.
According to him, the Nigerian Army has acquired two helicopters toward the actualisation of its Aviation wing.
On the Armoured Corps, the Army chief said it was capital intensive that would require special intervention funds which only the National Assembly could provide.
He, however, called on the committee to support the army by passing the legislation that would enhance its capability.
Nation
Community Policing: Nigerians’ve No Confidence In Police, IGP Admits
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has admitted that one of the major problems facing the Nigeria Police Force is the public’s lack of confidence in the Force, adding that “there’s a lot of confidence-building mechanism being put in place to retrain the police to bring back confidence.”
He also said one of such mechanisms was community policing, which would bridge the gap and help the Force to be proactive.
The Police boss said: “Now a major problem is lack of confidence between the police and members of the public. That’s why the present administration was able to come up with community policing that all of us are trying to see how it will work.”
The Inspector-General said these at the public policy dialogue on “Policing and Human Rights in Nigeria”, an event organised by the House Committee on monitoring and implementation of the legislative agenda chaired by Hon Henry Nwawuba.
The event heralded a Police Reforms Bill 2020, which is due to be laid before the House soon.
The Police boss, who was represented by DIG Olushola Oyebande, said: “I want to say categorically that we know where we are coming from.
“If you go back to the roots, you find out from the colonial era what police used to be. When you don’t want your child to do anything, you tell them ‘I will call police for you’.
“Today there’s a lot of distrust and disconnect between the police and the public. So, the community policing, as it is, we’re trying to bring into focus; to bridge that gap. It’s going to be community-driven and problem-solving.
“We want to involve the community, the locals, to be part of policing of the area. They know the culture, the language, topography and that’s why we’re having the community policing initiative to train the locals to join us.
“So, all of these are being done— training of the personnel, bringing a lot of technical platforms to track down the heinous crimes we are facing today in terms of kidnapping— and I know the House Committee has done a lot in giving us the support.
“We need gadgets that are far ahead of the criminals’. So, all of this we are trying to put in place is to make sure that we get to that place and we will get there.”
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, who was at the event, described the current structure of the Nigerian Police Force as “too weak to identify, account, remove and prosecute rogue officers.”
On his part the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, said that the Force, as presently structured, was not predisposed to protecting human rights, saying that they operate in a harsh environment.
Nation
Presidency Apologises Over Botched S’South Dialogue
The Presidency has apologized for the botched South-South parley that top Federal Government officials were scheduled to attend.
Governors and stakeholders left the venue in Rivers State after waiting for hours.
The leaders later demanded an apology.
In a statement on Wednesday, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said “an emergency meeting” summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari caused the delay.
He said the Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, ministers and heads of security and intelligence agencies were in full readiness to proceed to Port Harcourt for the meeting.
Garba disclosed that they had to stay back after Buhari’s directive.
He noted that the information and regret for the inconvenience were conveyed to the hosts “through what we believed were the right channels.
“As may have been gleaned from the statement read by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, the extraordinary National Security Council meeting, under the President, was called in view of the gravity of the security situation affecting all parts of the country, including the South-South in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, and the need to rise to protect our national security and territorial integrity.”
Garba assured that Buhari is strongly and resolutely committed to hearing from leaders, stakeholders and the youth on burning issues affecting Nigeria.
The aide added that a new date for the South-South meeting will be agreed after due consultations with parties concerned.
Nation
Kaduna Govt Opens ‘Secret Trial’ Of El-Zakzaky, Wife
The trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El–Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat began on Wednesday at the Kaduna State High Court.
Kaduna State Government charged El-Zakzaky and his wife with eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among other charges.
On September 29, the IMN leader and his wife pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.
The state presented two Army officers who testified in secret before Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna High Court.
Since the testimony was given in secret, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, told newsmen that the case was adjourned until November 19, for continuation of hearing.
“Two witnesses were taken and the trial will continue tomorrow.
“The officers were put under cross-examination and they gave evidence of the operation that lasted between the 12th and the 14th of December, 2015, and the role of the military in the operation,” Falana said.
Mr Dari Bayero, who led the prosecution, did not speak with newsmen.
On September 29, the court dismissed a no-case submission filed El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat.
In the motion, the IMN leader had asked the court to dismiss the allegations against him and his wife for lack of evidence.
But in his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Kurada, dismissed the no-case submission, saying that it was premature to rule on the application to quash the charges against the defendants in view of the clear provisions of the Kaduna State Administration of Criminal Justice.
Trending
- News4 days ago
Governing Council: ASUU Berates FG Over Breach Of Varsity Act
- Rivers3 days ago
… Meets Tompolo, Ateke, Boyloaf, Others
- Sports3 days ago
Striker Promises More Goals For Rangers Intl
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Community Policing: 288 Officers Pass Out In C’River
- Politics3 days ago
Secondus Wants PDP To Take Over Anambra
- Editorial3 days ago
Lessons From US Election
- World2 days ago
Iraq Hangs 21 ‘Terrorism’ Convicts ?Sources
- Sports3 days ago
Boboye Urges Rivers United’s Players To Step Up Game