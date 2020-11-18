66 Cnvicted Soldiers Sue FG For N1.3bn Over Illegal Detention

A Non- Governmental Organisation , under the aegis of Collaborative Living and Development Initiative (COLIDEIN), has said that good governance and responsible democratic environment would only hold water, if the people know their rights and responsibilities.

The Executive Director of the group, Ms Chidinma Mbaegbu said this yesterday during an advocacy and capacity training of five communities in Port Harcourt City Local Government, Area.

Mbaegbu pointed out that participatory governance do not call for any form of fighting or conflict, but a clear knowledge and understanding of one’s rights and roles as a citizen.

The project titled “ Strengthening Good Governance and Democratic Process at Local Level”, had more than 1000 participants down which pressed home its importance at the grassroot levels.

The Tide learnt that the non-profit organisation implemented a project funded by Women United for Economic Empowerment (WUEE) with support from UNDEF.

The programme which included community visit, advocacies and capacity building training was targeted at training 1000 participants across five communities in Port Harcourt City Local Government, Abuloma, Orochiri, Orogbum, Oromeruezimgbu, Oromineke and Abam-Ama.

The Executive Director of COLIDEIN, also pointed out that the sensitisation training was key in equipping and empowering citizens.

As she acknowledged citizens’ rights and responsibility in democratic governance, the group coordinator also listed good governance and development as part of the benefits of being aware of ones rights and roles.

“This can only come when people are aware of their rights and roles and take strategic actions and pursue it, that is why we are advocating for it”, she said

According to her, participatory governance has nexus with engagement and negotiation which she said enhances better life.

She mentioned participation in voting exercise;development of community charter of demands extract commitments from political aspirants participation in budget processes and the use of score-cards to evaluate public officers and hold them accountable as part of the citizens’ civic responsibilities.

The community leaders, who spoke via HRH Christopher Wonodi, urged the people to ensure that they make good use of the opportunity offered by the group.

Wonodi also pleaded with the NGO not to abandon the communities, but to always keep in touch for better and stronger relationship.

Meanwhile, he had thanked the organisers of the event COLIDEIN and their funders, Women United for Economic Empowerment (WUEE) / UNDEF for coming and making their community beneficiary of the programme.

At the interactive session, major issue from the community was on how the COLIDEIN team can help them to engage their political office holders and also give micro-credit assistance to those who want to start off business ventures.

By: King Onunwor