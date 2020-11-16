PENGASSAN Strike: RSG Assures Availability Of Petroleum Products

Sequel to the new increase in the pump price of petrol in the country, the President of the Independent Petroleum Markers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Chinedu Okonkwo, has urged the Federal Government to give legal backing to illegal refining otherwise known as ‘kpo fire’.

According to him, the upgrade of the operations of ‘kpo fire’, particularly in the Niger Delta, will boost the availability of fuel in the country and reduce the cost of buying fuel by end users.

Okonkwo who made this known while speaking on a life radio interview in Port Harcourt, last Friday night, explained that since the nation’s refineries are not functioning, there was bound to be an unstable pump price because the market is deregulated and products are being imported.

According to him, if the ‘kpo fire’ refining is upgraded and given a legal backing by the government, and the operators are trained and licensed to operate, there will be fuel availability in the country.

“If there is proper legislation that will enable the illegal refineries upgrade by giving them license and the required training to operate, it will not only make petroleum products available, but it will also create massive employment for the youths.

“We are already making efforts to partner with the Petroleum University in Efurun in Delta State so that training could be given to those operating the ‘kpo fire’ refineries, instead of destroying the environment.

“This would not be done in isolation, but we are still talking with government on how to give adequate legislation and license to these people to enable them do better, rather than pushing them aside, which we, of course, know is difficult to stop.

“We can bring them together, and put them in clusters and they can do better when given the training and license to operate, and you will see that it will bridge the gap, and serve as modular refineries”, he said.

Agreeing with Okonkwo’s position, a senior staff in one of the multinational oil companies, Engr. Chigozie Elendu, said the total dependence on importation of fuel without the local refineries working, in the regime of deregulation, would not be healthy for the country.

He said there was a need to encourage modular refinery and upgrade the ‘kpo fire’ refining, which according to him, has already flooded the market.

By: Corlins Walter