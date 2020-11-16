Law/Judiciary
Lack Of Fund, Training, Equipment Limiting Performance Of Nigeria Police – NPTF
The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Suleiman Abba, has identified the lack of adequate funding, training and poor welfare as the major challenges limiting the functionality of officers and men of the Force.
Abba, in a statement by the NPTF Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSP Olabisi Okuwobi, said the identified factors have been the challenges faced by the police, noting that various committees on Nigeria Police Reforms have equally identified same challenges as the factors militating against the effectiveness of the police.
“That is why even the reform committees that have looked into the problems of police and ethical conditions summed up into four the problems of inadequate funding, the problem of inadequate manpower, the problem of lack of special care about the welfare of the police and the quality of the recruitment and training,” he said.
He said the Nigeria Police Trust Fund created by President Muhammadu Buhari and saddled with the responsibility of addressing the challenges facing the police would soon review the identified factors.
According to him, the Board of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund has three mandates, which include training and retraining of Police Personnel, Procurement of state-of-the-Art equipment for fighting crimes and improvement of Police welfare which encompasses both barracks and office accommodations.
While urging police officers nationwide to be service-oriented, Abba assured them of radical improvement on their welfare, pleading that the Board, as an intervention organisation for the Nigeria Police Force, would ensure an improvement on the budgets of the Nigeria Police.
#EndSARS: IGP Condoles Bereaved Families …As Committee Visits Rivers
The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has condoled with bereaved families who lost their beloved ones in the wake of the #EndSARS protests in Rivers State with an assurance that the police authorities would not forget the patriotic services they rendered to the country.
Adamu stated this, last Monday, when the #EndSARS Losses’ Assessment Committee investigating the crisis visited Rivers State, with a view to ascertaining the level of damage and the impact on the affected police commands and officers in the state.
The IGP, who spoke through the Vice Chairman of the committee, DCP Patrick Atayero, assured of the IGP’s Quick Intervention to the affected families and divisions in the state.
According to him, the committee was in the state to assess the level of loss suffered by the state command from coordinated attacks by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests, adding that it would assess the level of loss in terms of infrastructure, personnel and weapons.
The committee used the opportunity to sympathize with the families of the deceased officers while on a visit to Afam, Umuebule, Oyigbo divisional and area command headquarters.
“The destruction is unfortunate, the report of the assessment panel will be forwarded to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who will make the report of the assessment public through the office of the Force Public Relations Officer”, he stated.
Our correspondent reports that senior officers of Rivers State Police Command accompanied the committee on the visit.
Rivers Police Kill Two Kidnappers
Okporo Police Division in Port Harcourt, last Monday gunned down two kidnappers and captured one alive during a gun battle.
An eyewitness, who spoke with our correspondent under the cloak of anonymity in Port Harcourt, yesterday, noted that the gallant police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer, superintendent of Police (SP), Abubakar Umar, had a serious gun battle with the kidnappers before they met their waterloo.
The incident, according to the eyewitness, happened at Rumunduru at about 9pm.
He noted that police responded following a distress call.
He said the gun battle lasted for more than thirty minutes before the hoodlums were vanquished.
“Truly, it has been a long time since police went after kidnappers and robbers even when notified. It shows the new DPO is really working,” he said.
He explained that with the milestone recorded, residents could heave a sigh of relief.
Reacting over the incident, the Okporo divisional Police Officer, SP Abubakar Umar, noted that he responded following a distress call at about 9pm at Rumunduru over kidnapping.
SP Umar admitted that his men had gun battle with the kidnappers leading to the death of two suspects and noted that the one arrested was helping them with useful information.
Ikoku 4: We Were Tortured, Witness Tells Court
One of the plaintiffs of the Ikoku 4 has told a Port- court High Court that he was tortured alongside late Chima Ikwunado by the dismissed E.-crack officers while in their custody
Mr ifeanyichukwu Onyekwere stated this while testifying during the hearing on the case of alleged murder of Chima Ikwunado and torture of four others by four dismissed officers of Eagle Crack unit of the state police command in Port harcourt, yesterday
Mr Onyekwere one of the four victims told the court that the accused officers first shot sporadically to threaten them before the torture.
He said he and late Chima Ikwunado were brought out from the cell on the second day of their detention and tortured from 5am to 6pm with different types of weapons used on them as they were hanged on a two-by-two hard wood.
He explained that after the torture on the 21st day of December, 2019, Chima Ikwunado became seriously ill and died in his arms while carrying him inside the E-Crack cell before the operatives brought in a white Hilux vehicle to take his remains away.
He alleged that all their belongings were collected from them at the point of the arrest.
Justice Florence Fiberesima however adjourned for continuation of cross examination after Onyekwere presented pictures of injuries he sustained from the alleged torture which was rejected by counsels to the accused.
