Lack Of Fund, Training, Equipment Limiting Performance Of Nigeria Police – NPTF

One of the plaintiffs of the Ikoku 4 has told a Port- court High Court that he was tortured alongside late Chima Ikwunado by the dismissed E.-crack officers while in their custody

Mr ifeanyichukwu Onyekwere stated this while testifying during the hearing on the case of alleged murder of Chima Ikwunado and torture of four others by four dismissed officers of Eagle Crack unit of the state police command in Port harcourt, yesterday

Mr Onyekwere one of the four victims told the court that the accused officers first shot sporadically to threaten them before the torture.

He said he and late Chima Ikwunado were brought out from the cell on the second day of their detention and tortured from 5am to 6pm with different types of weapons used on them as they were hanged on a two-by-two hard wood.

He explained that after the torture on the 21st day of December, 2019, Chima Ikwunado became seriously ill and died in his arms while carrying him inside the E-Crack cell before the operatives brought in a white Hilux vehicle to take his remains away.

He alleged that all their belongings were collected from them at the point of the arrest.

Justice Florence Fiberesima however adjourned for continuation of cross examination after Onyekwere presented pictures of injuries he sustained from the alleged torture which was rejected by counsels to the accused.