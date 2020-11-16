News
International Day Of Tolerance: Group Tasks Nigerians To Imbibe Culture Of Acceptance, Peace
As the world marked the 2020 International Day for Tolerance, the Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna, under its Community Peace Action Network (CPAN), has called on Nigerians to imbibe the culture of tolerance as the only way to move the country forward.
A statement signed by the group’s Co-Executive Directors, Pastor James Wuye and Imam Muhammad Ashafa, respectively on Monday, pleaded with Nigerians to continue to give tolerance a chance through active participation, to understand and value one another for peace to strive.
According to the statement, “We are making this clarion call to our fellow Nigerians as people of faith to always emulate and imbibe the virtues of love, genuine forgiveness and to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and tolerance, regardless of our ethnoreligious orientations, socio-cultural and political affiliations in order to support what can transform our image”
The statement observed that the relevance of tolerance is the bedrock of every society where people feel valued and respected and willing to live together.
It noted that tolerance is in the best interest of unity and togetherness which fosters an atmosphere that negates hate speeches, lawlessness, discriminations among other vices.
“We must all stand up to discourage and be the change we want to see in ourselves and in all Nigerians,” the statement appealed.
It appealed to all relevant stakeholders/institutions to continue to educate and enlighten the general public on the need to imbibe the culture of tolerance.
According to the statement, “We are using this medium to call on the government to initiate a tolerance project that will continue to educate the citizens of the need to appreciate our diversity and rich endowments to foster nation-building and development.”
The International Day for Tolerance is celebrated every November 16, to raise awareness on any intolerance that may still be prevalent in the world.
#ENDSARS: Reps, Security Chiefs Brainstorm Over Breach Of National Security
The Leadership of the House of Representatives on Monday held a closed door meeting with heads of security agencies in the country over what it termed breach of national security regarding the recent #EndSARS protest across the country which was later hijacked by hoodlums.
The House at plenary on the 20th of October, 2020 had set up an adhoc committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase to be assisted by the Leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa and the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, with members drawn from all security related committees in the House to meet with heads of security agencies with a view to proffering solution.
In his brief remark, the Deputy Speaker said “you may recall that on the 20th of October, 2020, the House passed a motion on the need to address the breach of national security under the peaceful protest in the country under the guise of #EndSARS.
“With that, the House set up a committee to be headed by myself, the two leaders of the House (Minority and Majority Leaders), chairmen of all relevant committees in terms of security and three members from each of the committees.
“The essence of the committee is to address, towards a peace exit and ensuring that we have a harmonious nation. This is the essence of the committee. This is our first meeting and we are going to take input from the various services.
“This is a matter that concerns security and no nation discusses its security situation on camera. With this, I want to beg the press to kindly excuse us so that we can have a very robust discussion.”
The committee was set up following a motion sponsored by Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) and seconded by Hon. Julius Pondi “on the urgent need to address the possible breach of national security in the national #EndSARS protest”.
While acknowledging the constitutional right of the protesters to air their grievances in a peaceful and law-abiding manner and the genuine reason for such grievances, he said the Federal Government had swiftly disbanded the SARS unit of the Nigeria Police which was the reason for the protest.
He expressed concern that the legitimate protest of Nigerians was hijacked by hooligans who have taken advantage to unleash mayhem, adding that allowing the protest to linger would increase the rate of Covid-19 spread, hinder Nigerians from their right of free movement and degenerate into chaos by the manipulation of hoodlums.
He called on the president to issue an executive order to address police brutality, while appealing to the protesters to have the patience for the National Assembly and the presidency to address the problems.
He also called for the constitution of an Ad-Hoc committee to be chaired by the Deputy Speaker, the House Leader, other principal officers, as well as the leadership of some relevant Committees like the House Committee on Police to ensure the prayers of the motion are met and get back to the House for further legislative action.
Members who contributed to the October 20 motion also harped on the need to take steps to address the issue such as continuous interaction with the relevant bodies while ensuring good governance.
Heads of security agencies physically present include Comptroller General of Nigeria Correctional Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed, Comptroller General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, Abdullahi Garba Mohammed, Yusuf Bichi, DG, Directorate of State Service and Mohammed Babandede, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service.
Others, who were represented include the Chief of Defence Staff, who was represented by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, Maj-Gen John Enenche; and Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj-Gen C. Udeh; the Chief of Army Staff, who was represented by the Acting Director of Operation, Army, Bri-Gen B.R. Sinjen; the Chief of Naval Staff represented by the Chief of Training and Operation, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral I.T. Olaiya; Chief of Air Staff represented by the Chief of Policy and Planning, Nigeria Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Adamu Idris; and the Inspector General of Police, who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Logistics and Supply, Aminchi Baraya.
Group Blasts CBN Gov, IGP For Harassment Of #EndSARS Promoters
A pro-democracy and human rights group, Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation (HURIDE), has lambasted the Federal Government for the harassment of #EndSARS promoters.
The group said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was said to have frozen the accounts of the alleged sponsors and promoters of the recent protest across the country.
In the same vein, the group said that Police authorities were also said to have been arresting and charging to court those alleged to have been behind the protest.
The Chairman of HURIDE, Mr Dede Uzor, in a statement called for the immediate sack of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, over their unprofessional disposition against the Nigerian citizens.
He said the secret arrest of the protesters and frozen of their individual accounts were a clear violation of their fundamental rights and attempts to limit free speech which is an inherent right of citizens in a democratic environment.
Uzor noted that the account of these people was frozen without their knowledge, almost two weeks before CBN got purported court order to effect the criminal freezing of their individual accounts.
The group also queried the wisdom and power of the court to freeze their accounts for six months without even hearing from them to ensure a fair hearing, accusing the judiciary of helping the current despotic regime to sustain despotism and impunities in the highest order.
“We most despicably condemn the atrocious and obnoxious frozen of the accounts of the protesters and their unwarranted arrest and prosecution of the defenceless Nigerians without justifiable reasons.
“It is illegal, unconstitutional and a breach of trust on the part of CBN to champion the freeze of the accounts of citizens who were merely exercising their freedom of expression before government allegedly and glaringly introduced violence that triggered off the hijack of the protest by miscreants” who unleashed terror with catastrophic human destruction.
“They should concentrate on arresting agents of government who introduced violence into the protest and the hoodlums who infiltrated the protesters and hijacked the protest with a monumental loss of lives and properties,” the group stated.
HURIDE said it would amount to a miscarriage of justice for the government to try to muscle the young Nigerians who want to achieve positive change for their country, noting that this government and indeed All Progressives Congress (APC) can never stay in power forever and if they block the opportunity to better the country it will sooner or later haunt them.
The group said the preoccupation of this government should be how to meet the demands of Nigerian youths to avoid a repeat of the protest which could be catastrophic.
“The President Buhari should arrest those soldiers who killed innocent and defenceless and unarmed Nigerians youths at Lekki Toll Gates, those who burnt cars in Abuja and those who were behind the counter-protest that was peaceful,” Uzor stated.
3,000 Participants To Storm 3rd Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit
No fewer than 3,000 participants are to be part of the 3rd Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) 2020, convened by Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI) in collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).
The Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who made the disclosure on Monday at the press briefing, said the two-day Virtual Summit which kicks off on November 20, is aimed at creating an avenue for prospective, meaningful and sustainable Diaspora Investment to be relied upon to boost economic growth in Nigeria.
The event to be declared open by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has the theme, “Post-COVID-19 Economic Resurgence: Targeting Diaspora Investment”, is free for participants but pitchers are to pay N15,000.
The Virtual Summit will also showcase the investment opportunities and development framework put in place to make investing in Nigeria more attractive to Nigeria Diaspora investors.
This year’s summit will focus on these key sectors: Healthcare, Education, Agribusiness, Creative, Entertainment & Sports, Telecommunication, ICT/Fintech, Manufacturing and Real Estate.
Hhe said this was the best time to invest in Nigeria, adding that the summit will also address challenges of the two previous summits as well as showcase success stories of those who have dared to return home to invest.
According to her, Nigerians from previous summits have returned to invest in the healthcare, food business, education, ICT and agriculture sector.
The NIDCOM boss expressed happiness with the younger generations that have indicated interest to invest in Nigeria.
According to her, ‘‘COVID will go away, our lives will be normal again but this is the best time to invest in our country. The good thing is that every state now has focal person on Diaspora matters who will make available investment opportunities to participants.”
She said it was at the second investment summit last year, that 50 Nigerians based in Saudi, who has never been to the country, came home for the first time and invested.
Dabire-Erewa described the summit as a knowledge ground for investments, adding that the virtual exhibition will start at 1 pm while the summit proper will start at 2 pm prompt.
She said the summit will also address the issue Nigerians in Ghana and those that have indicated to return home due to harsh operating conditions imposed by Ghanaian authorities.
She said for the 753 Nigerian business owners in Ghana who have indicated an interest in returning home, the ministries of Interior, foreign affairs and industry, trade and investment were already responding to the closure of shops belonging to Nigerians in Ghana, with a view to resolving them.
Dabiri-Erewa said, “753 actually signed the document that says they want to return to Nigeria.
“So, with this request from them, what is going on now is that the three ministers involved will have some engagement with them to see what actually should be the next thing.
“Now, you’ve said you want to come to your country, so, there should be no problem about that. They are Nigerians and we are proud of them and glad to return them home.
“But they must return to something meaningful. Like one of them said to me when they came to NIDCOM office, a lot of them have been there for over 25 years; so just uprooting yourself for not committing any crime – the only crime they’ve committed is that they are very good at their trade, at their jobs.”
On Diaspora voting, Dabire-Erewa said the bill has gone through first and second reading in the National Assembly and has been slated as part of the laws that will be amended.
She said: “Diaspora voting is going to happen, is a question of when not if. INEC says it’s ready, President Muhammadu Buhari says he is ready but we are waiting for the National Assembly.”
The Coordinator of the Summit, Dr Badewa Adejugbe- Williams, on her part said, diasporans are aware of what has been going on in the country hence the decision to return home to invest to help the economy.
She said the summit will help expand businesses, increased earnings, and addressing youth restiveness by providing jobs.
She said: “A lot of Nigerians in the diaspora are looking for opportunities to invest because investing abroad is now very risky. They have even commended NIDCOM for action taken on previous summits.”
