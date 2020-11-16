Business
Entrepreneurs Urge N’Delta Govts To Empower Women In Business
A panel of female Niger Delta-based entrepreneurs has called on the governments of Niger Delta states to urgently implement innovative policies that would empower small and medium scale women entrepreneurs whose businesses have been severely impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The panel noted that female entrepreneurs have emerged as breadwinners of their families following the economic downturn occasioned by the necessary restrictions placed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in their states.
The entrepreneurs encouraged women in business to persevere in spite of the harsh business environment and urged for support from government and corporate bodies to women in business.
The female entrepreneurs made the call during the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)-sponsored live radio programme, ‘Canvas-The Niger Delta Roundtable’, monitored in Port Harcourt.
Speaking on “Women in Business in a Challenging Era,” the panelists noted that the strong entrepreneurial spirit of the Niger Delta woman, who accounts for 41% ownership of micro-businesses in the region, has been severely threatened by the triple effects of “harsh economic policies, the Covid-19 pandemic and the more recent protests prevalent in several parts of the country.”
The panelists listed the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta to include difficult access to loans, patriarchy, double taxation, insecurity and cultural biases.
Port Harcourt-based Ford Foundation Fellow and an award-winning Social Work, Development and Impact Analyst, Dr Mina Ogbanga, said, “It is important to discuss women in business now because women make up 51% of the country’s population and a pandemic heightens all inequalities that already exist. Women are therefore more affected.”
Yenagoa-based 2017 winner of Shell Nigeria LiveWire Business Leaders Award and Creative Consultant/Chief Responsibility Officer of Queen Esther Multi Biz Services Nigeria Limited, Barrister Esther Bolou-Ebi, noted that the inequalities include “Patriarchy which has caused women to face severe challenges while doing business, double taxation, insecurity, poor access to loans and cultural biases”.
Bolou-Ebi, who is the founder of Farmtojuice and Foods Nigeria Limited, said, “Insecurity discourages people from doing business, while double taxation is another challenge businesses face”.
Winners of Shell Nigeria LiveWire Entrepreneur Awards in 2016 and 2017, respectively, Port Harcourt-based Mrs. Ibiere David and Warri-based Ms. Harriet Omoweh, said, “Though the pandemic affects all businesses, some of the challenges predominantly affect businesses run by female entrepreneurs who have to repeatedly defend her competence to command respect, whose marital status stereotypes her and is used to measure her ability to be entrusted with important businesses.”
They urged women in business to seek opportunities like Shell Nigeria LiveWire programmes that give credible opportunities to actualize their business visions and provide good quality mentors to better run their businesses.
The panellists said, “Enterprise is crucial to the development of an economy, especially of a country like Nigeria. Entrepreneurship is therefore essential for national development, poverty eradication and employment generation. It is the bedrock of any nation’s industrialization. And with about 23million female entrepreneurs operating in this space, women form an integral part of this development in Nigeria.”
The SPDC-sponsored Canvas-the Niger Delta Roundtable is a weekly live radio programme that is aired in the Niger Delta states to discuss the future of the oil-bearing region and reflect on topics relevant to the development of the region and its people.
Business
‘Moody’s AAA Rating Validates AfDB’s Strength’
President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, says the AAA rating by Moody’s Investors Service validates the strength of the bank’s strong governance systems in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adesina made this remark in a statement issued by the bank at the weekend.
The Tide reports that AAA is the highest rating possible that may be assigned to an issuer’s bonds by any of the major credit rating agencies.
AAA-rated bonds have a high degree of credit worthiness because their issuers are easily able to meet financial commitments and have the lowest risk of default.
Adesina said, “The AAA rating by Moody’s validates the strength of the bank’s prudent financial and risk management and strong governance systems even in the face of tough challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The extraordinary support of the bank’s shareholders boosts our capacity to finance African countries.
“We will continue to manage risks and capital requirements adequately to help African countries to build their economies back, better and faster, while assuring economic, health and climate resilience.’’
Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer, AfDB, Swazi Tshabalala, reiterated the backing of the bank’s shareholders and strong financial profile.
Tshabalala said, “AfDB is rated triple-A with stable outlook by all the major international rating agencies.
“Moody’s Investor Service affirmed AfDB’s AAA credit rating, with a stable outlook in an annual credit analysis dated October 27.
“The credit profile of African Development Bank (AfDB) is supported by the bank’s robust capital buffers and superior risk management, which mitigate risks,” Moody’s investor service said.
It added, “An ample liquidity buffer and unfettered access to international capital markets also support its ability to meet its debt-service obligations.
“Moreover, the bank has a long track record of being the premier development institution in Africa and benefits from shareholders’ ability and willingness to support its development objectives, exemplified by the significant contributions of highly rated non-regional member countries.’’
Moody’s Corporation, often referred to as Moody’s, is an American business and financial services company which provides international financial research on bonds issued by commercial and government entities.
Business
SON Moves To Overhaul Operations
The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has set up a five-member independent committee to overhaul its operations for optimum performance.
Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, said in a statement that the committee would review its management practices to strengthen the organisation for improved service delivery.
The SON boss said that the move was aimed at building strong processes for the organisation that would outlive its various chief executives’ tenures.
He mandated the committee to help examine the Standards body structure, processes and practices with a view to providing a template to address operational, service delivery and staff welfare challenges.
Salim also charged the committee to entrench equity and fairness as well as provide greater opportunities for staff to better contribute to attainment of organisational goals.
He further enumerated the committee’s terms of reference to include control and coordination, communication and effectiveness, manpower dispositions and manning levels.
Others, the SON DG said, are recruitment, postings and transfers as well as public perception of the organisation and its services, among others.
Salim stated that the committee members were carefully selected, given their rich pedigrees and experiences in the public sector and the management’s belief in their competence and ability to contribute to the growth of SON.
He said SON would give the committee departmental presentations containing activities, achievements, challenges and suggestions obtained from interactions with directors, heads of departments and relevant portions of the handover notes by the last management.
Salim enjoined the committee to invite additional inputs, presentations, clarifications or opinions from members of the SON management and the staff unions as it might deem necessary.
“Arrangements have been made for the committee to visit the organisation’s major operational offices in Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Kano to feel the pulse of the staff and have a broader view of the organisation,” he said.
Salim stressed that the committee had four weeks from the date of inauguration to submit its interim report and was expected to submit its final report before the end of the year.
nomic development.
He said that the new appointment was a novel approach by the SON’s Director General towards realising his vision for the standards body.
“We will hit the ground running and members of this committee will devote their time and passion to the assignment with a view to delivering on the terms of reference within the time frame given,” he pledged.
Oil & Energy
Group Frowns At FG’s Failure To Stop Petrol Importation
The Federation of the Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria has expressed displeasure over the Federal Government’s inability to stop the importation of petrol into the country.
The group noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has not fulfilled its pledge to boost the local refining of petroleum products since inception.
The union lamented the impact of the incessant increases in fuel pump prices on Nigerians, especially the workers in the informal sector, adding that government policies had caused more devastation on Nigerians than the effect of Covid-19.
In an interview with journalists, last Friday, the Secretary General of the organisation, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, observed that workers who were engaged in agriculture, food production and supply chains, artisans, among others, were more severely impacted by the pandemic.
Komolafe pointed out that many of them have found it difficult to get back to business months after the lockdown had been eased off.
He urged the department responsible for building the National Social Register, the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to work with the union and other informal sector organisations to enable those desperately in need of existence to have access to urgent help.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Trending
- News3 days ago
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
- Entertainment3 days ago
Ginger Makes History As First Song On Turn Table Top 50 Chart
- Editorial3 days ago
Rebisi Flyover: A Giant Stride
- Entertainment3 days ago
MTN Announces Judges For Maiden Edition Of Yello Star Music Project
- Sports3 days ago
Plateau United, Enyimba Prepare For CAF
- Sports3 days ago
Ministry To Spend N265m On Ibadan Stadium
- Sports3 days ago
Babangida Makes Case For Home-Based Players
- Nation3 days ago
IGP Urges Course Participants To Be Change Agents