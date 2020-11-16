Nation
Engineers Alert On Manpower Shortage
The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc., Mr John Ayodele, raised alarm, yesterday over the shortage of power engineers needed to solve energy challenges in Nigeria.
Ayodele raised the alarm at the 11th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture organised by the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Lagos and held virtually.
Speaking on the theme “Challenges in Electricity Distribution in Nigeria: What Engineers should do differently’’, he said that scarcity of power engineers began around year 2000 with the decline sustained.
He said that the trend was assuming a dangerous dimension which must be tackled through massive grooming of young engineers into the sector to address power challenges.
Ayodele, a fellow of the NSE, also called for measures and massive education to ensure that more young engineers cherish specialisation in the power arm of the profession to bridge the skills gap.
“There is a deficit of competent electrical/electronic engineers to solve the problem. Most of our undergraduates do not have power background and it is usually difficult to indoctrinate them.
He enumerated the different challenges in the three different stages of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Ayodele, who was the keynote speaker, however commended recent Federal Government’s intervention for mass distribution of pre-paid meters which, he noted, would boost power distribution and ensure effective metering.
“The era of estimated billing would soon be over. We want it to be over too because it is not profitable to the electricity distribution companies too,’’ he said.
He also said the Federal Government’s intervention also offered local engineers the opportunity to be part of meter manufacturing or assembly thereby reducing capital flight and boosting capacities of local industries.He said a meeting was also on-going between the CBN, the Ministry of Finance and the Presidency which would yield result within the next 70 days.
Earlier, Ayodele explained that DISCOS (electricity distribution companies) were losing revenue to estimated billing, power theft and vandalism which effective metering would resolve.
He also lamented government’s interference in regulation which, he said affected planning and investments in the power sector.
“Service reflective tariff was developed and imposed on us. It is an invention in Nigeria not practiced anywhere in the world,’’ he lamented.
Newly-elected chairman of the Ikeja Branch of the NSE, Mr Olutosin Ogunmola, said in his remarks that the branch would strengthen its Young Engineer’s Forum to encourage more engineers to major in power engineering.
Nation
Traffic Wardens Task IGP On Separate Department
Wardens in Nigeria have called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to create the Department of Warden Services under the Nigeria Police Force for the purpose of changing their conditions for improved service delivery.
This was contained in a letter signed by their lawyer, Mr Jide Agboola, and made available to journalists in Akure.
In the letter, titled: ‘ Re-call to urgently create a department for traffic warden service under the Nigeria Police Force through a reform,’ the wardens alleged that the act that established traffic wardens has been an impediment to their welfare.
The Traffic Wardens called for prompt promotion of their members as well as given leadership position at Force Headquarters and states level.
They also demanded to have a DIG (Deputy Inspector General of Police), nine Operational Commander of the Traffic Warden at Force Headquarters, Abuja as applicable in some of the West African Countries.
The Wardens also called for the recruitment of more traffic wardens and training and re-training of traffic warden personnel for best traffic management within the federation.
"We want a reform in creating a department or merging the traffic warden under the Nigeria Police Force like the one recently created for FIB and others in the Nigeria Police Force.
“Presently, Traffic Warden Establishment under the Police Act and Regulations Chapter 11 of 1990 has been an obstacle to the traffic wardens, particularly on their promotion, placement as the head of department in the Nigeria Police Force and improvement in their general welfare.
Nation
Bakare Faults Freezing Of #EndSARS Promoters’ Accounts
Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has faulted the freezing of accounts of #EndSARS promoters.
In a special service at the church formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Bakare said every policy against #ENDSARS promoters and protesters is unacceptable for the peace and progress of the nation.
He said the right to peaceful protest is one that every Nigerian, especially youths should not be deprived of.
According to him: “This season of our national life requires deep humility, sobriety, and deliberate thinking through, both by the government and the governed, to ensure that our plans, policies, and actions are weighed before they are implemented to avert the re-occurrence of our most recent crisis.
“Some of the actions recently taken by the government on the heels of the #EndSARS protests may need to be reversed sooner rather than later in our collective best interest so that they do not trigger further protests.
“Among such policy actions is the freezing of the accounts of young Nigerians who reportedly sponsored the protests. While I admit that, under our extant laws, banks may freeze an account upon an ex parte order granted to a law enforcement agency by a court of competent jurisdiction for the f an investigation, these provisions of our Law should not be used to intimidate Nigerian youth simply because they engaged in and promoted protests against the inactions of government.
Nation
Leather Institute Moves Against Sale, Consumption Of ‘Ponmo’
The Nigeria Institute of Leather and Science Technology, (NILEST), Zaria, says it plans to re-activate its campaign against the sale and consumption of animal hides and skin popularly known as ‘ponmo’, because it does not add to the nutrition of humans.
Acting Director-General of the institute, Dr Eucharia-Ngozi Oparah, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Zaria, said that the institute planned to re-engage the public through sensitization programmes against the consumption of ponmo.
According to her, the advocacy to stop ponmo consumption began a few
years ago under Dr. Ben Dashe, a former Director-General of the Institute, who died shortly after the campaign was kicked off, and the campaign was not continued by his successors.
She said that when the National Leather and Leather Products Policy Plan was fully implemented, consumption of ponmo would drop significantly because the plan seeks to harness hides and skins for the tanneries.
The director general explained that if an A4 paper size of skin could be sold at N200 as ponmo, the same size of skin could be used to make a shoe or other leather products that could fetch almost N100, 000.
“So, it will pay us more to harness hides and skins, turn them into a leather product than consume them,’’ Oparah said.
She noted that many women depended on the sale of ponmo, adding that government would therefore ban the sale and consumption of ponmo, without providing alternatives to those that depend on it for a living.
"When the policy is implemented the women will be given alternative means of earning income, as the policy has provided for the stopping of ponmo from entering the market'', she said, citing the establishing of abattoirs, under the policy, as one of the provisions put in place to prevent hides and skin from entering the market for consumption.
provisions put in place to prevent hides and skin from entering the market for consumption.
In related development, Oparah said the institute had trained many staff and acquired sophisticated machines for the production of military boots.
“The Defence Research and Development Bureau also visited the institute and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the production of military boots for the Armed forces.
“The MoU was signed between the military and NILEST at the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology some time ago, though we are still in the process of actualizing the terms of the MoU,’’ she said.
