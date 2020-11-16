World
COVID-19: China Suspends Food Imports From 20 Nations
The Chinese customs has suspended the import of products of 99 cold-chain food manufacturers from 20 countries that reported cluster COVID-19 infections among employees, according to the General Administration of Customs.
The Chinese Ministry of Transport also on Monday released a guideline to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 through imported cold chain foods in road and water transportation.
It urged all companies, docks, and freight terminals involved in cold-chain logistics to protect their frontline employees, stressing protective equipment distribution, temperature checks, and regular nucleic acid testing.
Stricter disinfection measures should apply to transportation, with transportation equipment for imported cold-chain foods, including vehicles, vessels, and containers to be disinfected regularly, according to the guideline.
The guideline also called for an information registration system to track and trace people, cargos, and vehicles more effectively.
According to the guideline, more efforts should go into emergency handling, It added that immediate actions must follow to cut off the routes of transmission if any imported food or packaging test positive for Coronavirus.
Risks of COVID-19 contamination through imported cold-chain foods are mounting in China.
On November 15, a packaging sample of imported frozen aquatic products and one from imported frozen pork were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 in east China’s Shandong Province and northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
To minimise importation risks, related government departments of the country have rolled out measures to strengthen epidemic prevention and control.
The State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 has unveiled a plan to realise full-chain, closed-loop, traceable management of imported cold-chain foods.
They vowed to conduct complete disinfection of those products, novel Coronavirus tests at the ports, and ensure all imported cold-chain foods entering the market are traceable.
World
Iraq Hangs 21 ‘Terrorism’ Convicts ?Sources
Iraq executed 21 men convicted of “terrorism” Monday at the notorious Nasiriyah prison in the country’s south, medical and police sources said.
The Iraqi men from various provinces had all been convicted under a 2005 Counter-Terrorism Law, which carries the death penalty, but there were no details on their specific crimes.
They were hanged in Nasiriyah prison in Dhi Qar province, the only one in Iraq that carries out capital punishment.
It is known for holding condemned ex-officials of the Saddam Hussein regime, which was toppled by the 2003 US-led invasion.
Saddam himself was hanged in December, 2006.
Iraqis fearfully refer to Nasiriyah jail as Al-Hut, or the whale, a vast prison complex that “swallows people up”.
Since declaring the Islamic State group defeated in late 2017, Iraq has condemned hundreds of its own citizens to death for membership in the jihadist faction.
But only a small proportion of the sentences have been carried out, as they must be approved by the country’s president, currently Barham Saleh.
Police sources confirmed to AFP that Saleh had signed off on Monday’s executions.
Iraq’s courts have also tried dozens of foreign nationals for alleged IS membership, condemning 11 French citizens and one Belgian national to death.
Those sentences have not been carried out.
Iraq ranks fifth among countries that carry out death sentences, according to Amnesty International, which documented 100 executions in the country in 2019.
That amounts to one out of seven executions across the world last year.
Amnesty and other advocacy groups accuse Iraq’s justice system of corruption, of carrying out rushed trials using circumstantial evidence and failing to allow the accused a proper defence or access to lawyers.
They also condemn cramped conditions in detention centres, where cells built to hold around 20 detainees are often packed with 50, a source working in the jails told AFP.
Those arrested for petty crimes are often held with hardened jihadists, which has facilitated radicalisation in the past, experts said.
Iraq’s government has declined to provide figures on detention centres or prisoners, including how many are facing terrorism-related charges, although some studies estimate 20,000 are being held for purported IS links.
Some facilities have shut down in recent years, including Baghdad’s Abu Ghraib complex that became infamous for prisoner abuse during the US-led occupation.
Others were rocked by riots and prison breaks that allowed detainees accused of “terrorism” to escape.
Many women whose husbands, brothers or sons were suspected jihadist fighters still live in displacement camps around the country.
They have very little freedom of movement, even to access health care or schooling for their children, with NGOs condemning the settlements as “prison camps”.
World
US States, Cities Scramble For COVID-19 Vaccine Freezers
United State states, cities, and hospitals are scrambling to buy ultra-cold freezers that can safely store Pfizer Inc’s PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine, ignoring advice from the US. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to hold off.
The push reveals a lack of infrastructure to support a super cold vaccine campaign, including equipment to store millions of doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46°F).
Some specialty freezer makers warn of months-long waits for units.
It also marks widespread wariness of the advice from the CDC, which on Aug. 26 urged healthcare providers not to purchase ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers, saying it was working on solutions for Pfizer’s “very complex storage and handling requirements.”
A CDC spokeswoman on Thursday said the agency expects the first vaccine doses will be in limited quantities and rapidly deployed, reducing the need to store them in specialized freezers.
But the news on Monday that initial results from a pivotal trial of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech 22UAy.F showed it to be more than 90% effective has turned attention to eventual shipping and storage logistics.
That has thrown a spotlight on makers of the niche freezers, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N, Luxembourg’s B Medical Systems, Helmer Scientific and Stirling Ultracold, who are adding labour and expanding capacity.
“I would estimate that a third of states are purchasing ultra cold storage equipment,” said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunisation Managers, a nonprofit representing state and local public health officials who handle vaccines.
The specialized freezers required by Pfizer’s vaccine can cost $5,000 to $15,000.
Moderna Inc MRNA.O is close to releasing efficacy results for its similar vaccine, which requires an easier to accommodate storage temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4°F).
At least half a dozen states, including California, Rhode Island and New Mexico, said in published comments to the CDC that they expect to face challenges due to limited supplies of ULT freezers. A similar number told Reuters or said in public filings that they are purchasing units in anticipation of the vaccine rollout.
Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, on Thursday called for federal funding for cold storage and said he hopes other vaccines with less onerous storage requirements get approved.
Earlier this year, due to lack of a coordinated federal response to the pandemic, states were forced to compete against each other for everything from protective N95 masks for healthcare workers to ventilators and testing equipment.
While demand for ULT freezers is climbing, it has not entered the early pandemic’s ventilator panic phase where “we had lead times of 18 months,” said Rebecca Gayden, who oversees sourcing of freezers and other capital equipment at Vizient, a purchasing group used by more than 5,000 not-for-profit health systems and affiliates.
lucky. Its ULT freezer is on “back order” until late December, said public information officer Kim Deti.
Cities and states are searching university labs, hospitals and other facilities for available ULT freezer space.
Philadelphia is spending about $19,000 on two B Medical freezers scheduled to be installed later this month, and is working with local healthcare systems to secure additional capacity.
Pfizer’s vaccine could get regulatory approval within weeks with distribution to begin almost immediately.
It will be transported in dry ice-filled, suitcase-sized containers that can only be opened twice a day and last a maximum of two weeks. Dry ice has also been offered as a potential solution for nations without access to ULT storage in vaccination centers.
“Waste is a major concern,” said Soumi Saha, vice president of advocacy at Premier Inc, which coordinates purchases for thousands of U.S. hospitals and health systems. “Do you turn a patient away because you can’t open it a third time that day?”
World
Ethiopia Arrests 14 Al-Shabaab, ISIS Terrorists
Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), says it has arrested 14 Al-shabaab and ISIS terrorist members who were on a mission to carry out attacks on various areas in the country.
The state-owned Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) quoted NISS as saying that Al-Shabaab and ISIS sent their members to the capital, Addis Ababa, and various parts of the country “to carry out terrorist acts that damage human life and property as well as tarnish the image of the country”.
It said communication equipment and other materials prepared to be used for the destructive missions were also seized.
ENA said members of the terrorist group had been recruiting people, plotting terrorist attacks and identifying targets for their attacks.
“One of the Al-Shabaab terrorists, Abdul Abdi Jamal, nicknamed Abdulqadir, entered the country to carry out crime in coordination with Al-Shabaab by establishing direct links with the Al-Shabaab leader, Jafar or Gure, in Somalia,” it said.
ENA added that the coordinator of the ISIS terrorist cell in Ethiopia, Aman Assefa Gedimwork, was arrested by the NISS on suspicion of plotting to carry out terrorist attacks.
NISS said the terrorist groups plotted to attack various parts of the country, seizing the window of opportunity opened by the conflict in Tigray Region, where the federal government has been carrying out a military operation.
In the fighting, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has admitted firing rockets at two cities in a neighbouring state.
ENA quoted the Ethiopia State of Emergency task force as saying that late Friday, rockets were fired towards the cities of Bahir Dar and Gondar in the Amhara Region.
As a result, it said the airport areas were damaged.
Regional and political tensions have risen since 2018 when newly-elected Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, merged several ethnically-based regional parties into a single national force, amid an ambitious reform programme.
Violence erupted at the start of the month in Tigray involving federal and local forces, following the reported takeover of an army base in the Tigrayan capital, Mekelle, which prompted the prime minister to order a military offensive.
Prior to the Tigray escalation, dozens of people in western Oromia region were killed and injured in attacks.
The Ethiopian Federal Government has also declared a six-month state of emergency in the Tigray Region, whose government is controlled by TPLF.
