Entertainment
BBNaija’s Ka3na Set To Launch Fashion Brand
Twenty-six-year-old Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemate and entrepreneur, Kate Jones, professionally known as Ka3na, is gearing up to begin her fashion outlet.
The mum of one describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life.
Her dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world.
Also known as boss lady, Ka3na mentioned that she was initially advised to change her name to Kate, so that it doesn’t affect her brand, but she decided to use the BBN platform to promote the name instead.
She will be launching @amourka3na in December, 2020.
Her caption read: “The goal was to sell the @amourka3na brand. I had to turn down the option of changing my name from KA3NA to KATE when the producer categorically warned me against going in with (Ka3na). He said the name was going to affect my votes!
“My response was ‘The Reason I’m Going On The Show Was To Sell KA3NA, So If I Should Change That What’s The Reason’, I concluded by saying ‘I’m Going On One Of The Biggest Reality Show In The World And I Believe Just One Day On The Show Was Enough’.
“Indeed, my name affected my votes but I have no regrets as the aim was meant.., KA3NA Is now a household name, a brand people can trust and transact with and I’m grateful.
“Since after the show, I have worked tirelessly to ensure we are back in business officially before Christmas.
“BOSSNATION! Lovers and Well Wishers please go follow @amourka3na and support my brand.
“#AmourKa3naRelaunch
“Behind Every Success Woman is her goal. AKF2020/2021. @amourka3na
“#AmourKa3naRelaunch”.
Entertainment
Social Media Regulation’ll Cause Job Loss, Mark Angel Alerts
Popular Nigerian comedian and video producer, Mark Angel, says the move by the Federal Government to regulate the social media will lead to job loss.
According to the producer best known for the Mark Angel Comedy Series on various social media platforms, a lot of Nigerian youths earn their living by creating content on social media.
The producer of popular comedienne, Emanuella Samuel, spoke on Monday.
Mark Angel advised government officials and those pushing for the restriction of the social media to, instead, face other “major problems” in the country and leave the social media.
He said, “Imagine you want to regulate social media when some of us are self-employed through social media.
“There are no jobs, yet you want to restrict social media. I don’t even want to talk about that thing. Anybody that even tries it, it is God that will knock on his door and answer him.”
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had earlier said that the country was sitting on a keg of gunpowder if the issue of fake news is not urgently addressed, insisting on the regulation of social media in the country.
The regulation of the social media became more topical in the aftermath of the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests last month as government officials believed the social media was used to circulate fake news that fueled the unrest.
The move by the government, which has been supported by most governors, has, however, been condemned by civil society organisations who described it as a violation of the right to free speech.
Entertainment
Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary
Nollywood power couple, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.
The multiple award-winning actress took to her verified Instagram account to thank God for the years she has spent with her sweetheart.
She wrote, “Totally forgot. 35 years together. Thank you Lord. Here is to many more. Happy wedding anniversary Omo boy @_olujacobs.”
In an interview with newsmen, Olu Jacobs had said that the moment he set his eyes on Joke Silva, he knew she was his wife.
He said, “We were having a management meeting for a play, Wole Soyinka’s Jero Metamorphosis, when a young lady walked in. Immediately she walked in, something inside me told me that she was going to be my wife and I told the people around me that I was going to marry her. That was in 1981. In 1986, we got married.”
Olu Jacobs continued, “I was not in a relationship. I had a disappointment that kept me away and I never wanted any serious commitment because the wound was still raw but when I met her, we talked and played a lot and it surprised people a lot. We travelled together a lot as well.
“When the time came, I did not hesitate and it was as if she was waiting for the question as well. I proposed to her in Tunisia because we were shooting a film, Ashanti. She came to join me there on her way to England and I asked her to marry me.”
Entertainment
AFRIMMA Takes Centre Stage, Nov 15
The 7th edition of the annual African Muzik Magazine Award and Music Festival (AFRIMMA), The biggest African music awards ceremony in Diaspora that creates a platform to promote the diversity of African music will take the centre stage on Sunday and would be transmitted via African muzik magazine YouTube page.
In a statement by the organisers, this year’s edition will be a virtual ceremony as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means congregation is not possible.
The President and CEO of AFRIMMA Anderson Obiagwu said: “The theme of this year’s award show is ‘Destination Africa’,we are taking you on a music journey into the sound of Africa,the beauty of African music lies in the diversity and African Virtual Award would be a showcase event”.
Destination Africa is going to explore the different regions in Africa and its promises to be an epoch ceremony with super star performers lined up. Some of the acts billed to perform at AFRIMMA 2020 include Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platnumz, Davido,Nadia Mukani,Soraia Ramos among others.
This year’s nomination list features a raft of established talents, but also stars a host of new talents in what seems to be a major paradigm shift on the African music scene. Burna Boy, Davido, Diamond Platnumz are among the nominees. The event promises to showcase a lots of fun and excitement.
