Nation
9,694 Community Policing Constables Graduate, Await Deployment
A total of 9, 694 have graduated as pioneer special constables for community policing programme, the Ministry of Police Affairs has stated.
A statement by the Acting Director/Head Press and Public Relations Unit Odutayo Oluseyi, yesterday, indicated that they graduated in 13 other different training centres across the country simultaneously.
He said they were trained in basic police duties, concepts of rule of law, police-community relations, intelligence gathering, neighborhood policing, basic knowledge of Human Rights and consequence of abuse of office in a democratic setting, amongst others.
He said they were ready to be deployed to their various communities to bring Police activities closer to the people.
According to the statement, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed these at the passing out parade for the pioneer set from Zamfara State at the Police College, Kaduna
He said the minister was delighted by the efforts of the administration of President Muhamadu Buhari.
“What we are witnessing today forms the nucleus of community policing initiative and the reform agenda of Mr. President,” the statement quoted the minister.
The statement reads in part: “While affirming the justification of the establishment of Ministry of Police Affairs, he said community policing in Nigeria is one of the dynamic innovations aimed at bringing policing closer to the people through their participation to effectively curb crime and criminality.
He said further that the knowledge they have acquired on the need for respect of human rights in a democratic setting will be of immense benefits in the discharge of their duties to forestall such infractions, which led to recent #EndSars protest in the country.
Dingyadi appreciated the efforts of the Inspector General of Police and his management team, state governors, local government Chairmen, community Leaders and other stakeholders who worked collectively to achieve the feat.
Speaking earlier, the Commandant, Police College Kaduna, CP Abdulkarim Dauda, psc, said the passing out of the special constabulary at the Police College is historic and implored them to operate professionally, gallantly, courageously and to live above board in the discharge of their responsibilities while shunning all forms of corruption and its tendencies.
He thanked the Minister of Police Affairs and the Inspector General of Police for giving him and the Institution the opportunity to train the special constabulary.
Nation
Traffic Wardens Task IGP On Separate Department
Wardens in Nigeria have called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to create the Department of Warden Services under the Nigeria Police Force for the purpose of changing their conditions for improved service delivery.
This was contained in a letter signed by their lawyer, Mr Jide Agboola, and made available to journalists in Akure.
In the letter, titled: ‘ Re-call to urgently create a department for traffic warden service under the Nigeria Police Force through a reform,’ the wardens alleged that the act that established traffic wardens has been an impediment to their welfare.
The Traffic Wardens called for prompt promotion of their members as well as given leadership position at Force Headquarters and states level.
They also demanded to have a DIG (Deputy Inspector General of Police), nine Operational Commander of the Traffic Warden at Force Headquarters, Abuja as applicable in some of the West African Countries.
The Wardens also called for the recruitment of more traffic wardens and training and re-training of traffic warden personnel for best traffic management within the federation.
The letter read in part: “We want a reform in creating a department or merging the traffic warden under the Nigeria Police Force like the one recently created for FIB and others in the Nigeria Police Force.and others in the Nigeria Police Force.
“Presently, Traffic Warden Establishment under the Police Act and Regulations Chapter 11 of 1990 has been an obstacle to the traffic wardens, particularly on their promotion, placement as the head of department in the Nigeria Police Force and improvement in their general welfare.
Nation
Bakare Faults Freezing Of #EndSARS Promoters’ Accounts
Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has faulted the freezing of accounts of #EndSARS promoters.
In a special service at the church formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Bakare said every policy against #ENDSARS promoters and protesters is unacceptable for the peace and progress of the nation.
He said the right to peaceful protest is one that every Nigerian, especially youths should not be deprived of.
According to him: “This season of our national life requires deep humility, sobriety, and deliberate thinking through, both by the government and the governed, to ensure that our plans, policies, and actions are weighed before they are implemented to avert the re-occurrence of our most recent crisis.
“Some of the actions recently taken by the government on the heels of the #EndSARS protests may need to be reversed sooner rather than later in our collective best interest so that they do not trigger further protests.
“Among such policy actions is the freezing of the accounts of young Nigerians who reportedly sponsored the protests. While I admit that, under our extant laws, banks may freeze an account upon an ex parte order granted to a law enforcement agency by a court of competent jurisdiction for the f an investigation, these provisions of our Law should not be used to intimidate Nigerian youth simply because they engaged in and promoted protests against the inactions of government.
Nation
Engineers Alert On Manpower Shortage
The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc., Mr John Ayodele, raised alarm, yesterday over the shortage of power engineers needed to solve energy challenges in Nigeria.
Ayodele raised the alarm at the 11th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture organised by the Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in Lagos and held virtually.
Speaking on the theme “Challenges in Electricity Distribution in Nigeria: What Engineers should do differently’’, he said that scarcity of power engineers began around year 2000 with the decline sustained.
He said that the trend was assuming a dangerous dimension which must be tackled through massive grooming of young engineers into the sector to address power challenges.
Ayodele, a fellow of the NSE, also called for measures and massive education to ensure that more young engineers cherish specialisation in the power arm of the profession to bridge the skills gap.
“There is a deficit of competent electrical/electronic engineers to solve the problem. Most of our undergraduates do not have power background and it is usually difficult to indoctrinate them.
He enumerated the different challenges in the three different stages of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Ayodele, who was the keynote speaker, however commended recent Federal Government’s intervention for mass distribution of pre-paid meters which, he noted, would boost power distribution and ensure effective metering.
“The era of estimated billing would soon be over. We want it to be over too because it is not profitable to the electricity distribution companies too,’’ he said.
He also said the Federal Government’s intervention also offered local engineers the opportunity to be part of meter manufacturing or assembly thereby reducing capital flight and boosting capacities of local industries.He said a meeting was also on-going between the CBN, the Ministry of Finance and the Presidency which would yield result within the next 70 days.
Earlier, Ayodele explained that DISCOS (electricity distribution companies) were losing revenue to estimated billing, power theft and g would resolve.vandalism which effective metering would resolve.
He also lamented government’s interference in regulation which, he said affected planning and investments in the power sector.
“Service reflective tariff was developed and imposed on us. It is an invention in Nigeria not practiced anywhere in the world,’’ he lamented.
Newly-elected chairman of the Ikeja Branch of the NSE, Mr Olutosin Ogunmola, said in his remarks that the branch would strengthen its Young Engineer’s Forum to encourage more engineers to major in power engineering.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
- Entertainment3 days ago
Ginger Makes History As First Song On Turn Table Top 50 Chart
- Editorial3 days ago
Rebisi Flyover: A Giant Stride
- Entertainment3 days ago
MTN Announces Judges For Maiden Edition Of Yello Star Music Project
- Sports3 days ago
Plateau United, Enyimba Prepare For CAF
- Sports3 days ago
Ministry To Spend N265m On Ibadan Stadium
- Sports3 days ago
Babangida Makes Case For Home-Based Players
- Nation3 days ago
IGP Urges Course Participants To Be Change Agents