News
33,794 Cases Pending In Rivers Court -CJ
About 33,794 cases are said to be pending at various courts in Rivers State as at September30, 2020.
The state Chief Judge, Justice Adanma Iyayi-Lamikanra, disclosed this while presiding over a special court session to herald the proceedings of the 2020/2021 legal year at the auditorium of the High Court Complex in Port Harcourt, over the weekend.
Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra while giving a breakdown of the activities of the Judiciary in the last legal year, said that the number of pending cases cut across all divisions of the state High Court and Customary Court in the state.
She said that about 32,022 were cases brought forward from previous years; 14,367 new cases, while 13,346 were cases disposed of between October 1, 2019, and October 30, 2020.
The state chief judge averred that both judges and magistrates and their counterparts at the customary courts in the state made positive progress in the number of cases disposed of within the legal year compared to the 2018/2019 legal year.
According to her, despite the efforts put in by judges, magistrates and chairmen and members of the customary courts, the number of cases filed on daily basis was on the increase.
She explained that the significant progress recorded could be attributed to her administration’s policy to allow judges and magistrates conclude cases at advanced stages irrespective of any petitions by counsels and liquidators in line with the policy direction of the National Judicial Council (NJC).
The CJ, however, said that activities of some lawyers and litigants in the state have continued to delay cases pending in the courts due to their frivolous petitions and consistent requests for adjournments, and urged them to shun such tendencies.
Justice Iyayi-Lamikanra further disclosed that the state Judiciary generated a total of N347,683,787.60 within the year under review, saying that the amount represents a positive increase of about N8,162,787.60 compared to last year’s revenue generation.
She opined that the increase was borne out of the stringent measures introduced by her administration to curb diversion of affidavits while blocking financial loopholes within the system.
“These are revenues gotten from the Office of the Registrar, revenue courts, sanitation courts, magistrate courts as well as customary courts”, she stated.
The state’s Number One Judiciary Officer stressed that the special court session provides an opportunity for self-examination and stock-taking on the activities of the Judiciary within the year under review.
She used the opportunity to thank the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his support to the state Judiciary, saying that the governor has consistently approved and released needed funds to the state Judiciary.
News
FG To Sell Geregu, Omotosho, Calabar Power Plants For N434bn
The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to sell Geregu, Omotosho and Calabar power plants for N434billion in 2021.
The government has also concluded plans to concession the National Stadium, Lagos; Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja; Jos International Stadium; and Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt; for N100million, next year.
Also, the government would in 2021, concession the National Art Theatre, Tafawa Balewa Square, and all the River Basin Development Authorities to the tune of N836million.
The arrangements by the government are contained in a document submitted by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) to the Senate during the 2021 budget defence in Abuja.
According to the breakdown, Geregu Power Plant, which was constructed at the cost $10billion, would be sold for N140.7billion, Omotosho Power Plant would go for M151.4billion and Calabar Power Plant would be sold for N143.4billion.
The government explained in the document that the proceeds from the three power plants would be paid into the coffers of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).
The breakdown further showed that the National Art Theatre would be concessioned for N200million; Tafawa Balewa Square would be concessioned for N436million and all the River Basin Development Authorities would go for N200million.
Meanwhile, the BPE has been summoned to appear before the Senator Theodore Orji, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abia Central led Senate Committee on Privatization and Commercialization to throw more light on the details and its revenue projection in 2021, which consists of sales of power plants and concession of government-owned properties.
The committee has also demanded an investigation into the sale of some of the Federal Government’s shares in the Afam and Geregu power plants to ensure that the country was not short-changed in the transactions.
The Senate committee has also asked the Director General of BPE, Alex Okoh, to provide members with copies of the agreements, reports and approvals from the National Council on Privatization (NCP) over the transactions of the Afam and Geregu power plants for review.
Orji said: “We also found that in Geregu Power Plant, the core investor already owned 51% shares and that the transaction emanated from a request by the investor for additional 29% of FGN residual 49% shares.
“There was no competition and only BPE and their appointed transaction advisers know how the value was determined and sold for N13billion.
“Afam Power Plant, it was mentioned that there are actually two different power plants i.e. Afam Power Plant and Afam Fast Power (a brand new plant) built by Seimen, yet to be commissioned.
“Reports have it that it cost about $1million to build a megawatt of power plant”, he added.
News
Senate Moves To Invoke Anti-Trust Law Against MultiChoice
Strong indications have emerged that the Senate is planning to invoke Antitrust Law Against MultiChoice, Nigeria, following what it described as failure on the part of the company to respect Competitive rules.
The invocation of the anti-trust law on Multichoice would help forestall the company’s development into a law unto itself that can influence the economy, determine the nation’s democracy and national life.
The move, it was gathered, would come inform of a motion when the Senate resumes plenary Tuesday, November 24, and with the motion, more Nigerians would be able to enjoy little luxuries that were hitherto somewhat unaffordable.
According to the motion, which would be sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo South, would among others, compel the company to obey the Competitive and Consumer Protection Act of 2019.
As part of the prayers of the proposed motion, at the end of the day, it would help reduce the company’s sphere of influence on the politico-economic life of the country.
The plan is the break-up of MultiChoice’s monopoly and its services which have hitherto allowed the company to set the bar on its own terms all of the time, even as it will also, as a ripple effect, create competitive price regimes amongst the emergent smaller companies that will reduce burden of cost of service to the subscriber.
Attempts to know details of the proposed motion and objectives, Legislative Aide to Senator Urhoghide, Pete Eghobamien, who confirmed the planned motion to invoke the trust law on the company, said that the move will also reduce the cost of prepaid subscription with the company to either bring it at par with costs in South Africa and elsewhere in Africa or launch an exclusive customer-friendly price regime for the Nigerian market.
According to him, “the management of MultiChoice will be invited to a meeting with relevant senate committees and government agencies, chief of which is the Competitive and Consumer Protection Commission to work around the plan which will include the consideration of the possibility of the company initiating a pay-per-view system where the subscriber can select for himself what he wishes to pay for and watch instead of MutiChoice’s pre-planned bouquet package where the subscriber is forced to pay for and watch what the company selects for him in the packages.
“Also to be considered is the possibility of the hardware for the cable service coming to new or fresh subscribers free of charge”.
He added that MultiChoice is one of the very companies which revenue went up in Nigeria during the Covid-19 era when others went down.
In spite of this, MultiChoice increased its subscription fees in the period even when it did not provide Nigerians with palliatives for the period.
“This is a practice in developed economies of the world on companies considered too big to remain one, concluded that the motion is in line with his Principal’s sworn determination to ensure that his constituents and indeed all Nigerians get a fair deal at all times from every quarters of our national life.
“If the motion succeeds, more Nigerians will be able to enjoy little luxuries that were hitherto somewhat unaffordable.”
News
Covid-19: Rape Cases Rise By 149% -Action Aid
ActionAid Nigeria has lamented that rape cases in the country have increased by 149 per cent.
The increment was attributed to the lockdowns as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A press release issued at the weekend by the Board of Trustees of ActionAid Nigeria, after a virtual meeting to review the State of the Nation, stated that: “Since the Covid-19 lockdown, a wave of rape and other forms of Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) has increased. Since the commencement of lockdowns, reported cases of gender-based violence have substantially risen with a monthly increase of 149% in 23 out of the 36 states in Nigeria where we could obtain data on SGBV.”
It lamented that: “Despite this, till date, only 17 out of 36 states and the FCT have passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act in Nigeria.”
The organisation also decried that the recent hike in electricity was unfortunate and ill-timed.
The press release read: “The hike in electricity tariffs by almost 100% as well as the fuel price increase coming amid the Covid-19 pandemic, is not only ill-timed, but it is also counterproductive. The privatization of the electricity sub-sector seven years down the line has not yielded the anticipated positive results.
“This is because through the privatization process, the entire sector was sold at about N400billion. We are also surprised that government within the last four years injected N1.5trillion over and above the amount that accrued from this important asset and Nigerians are still being made to pay more.”
It further lamented that: “Regardless of claims of increased security measures by federal authorities, an atmosphere of insecurity persists across Nigeria. Increasing attacks are being reported in the northeast including reports of fresh attacks in Chibok, home of the Chibok girls who are yet to fully return home six years after their abduction, with 112 girls still missing.”
It, however, commended the Federal Government over it attempts to encourage local farmers and food producers over imports, but decried the twin crises of flooding and food shortages, which is “threatening to push Nigeria into a devastating food crisis.”
ActionAid Nigeria however urged Federal Government to provide definite timelines for government’s response to youths’ demands.
“This can be kickstarted with investigations of the incident that transpired at Lekki Toll Gate. Those who ordered the shooting, as well as the officers who fired at peaceful protesters must be brought to book openly.
“Those who sponsored hoodlums to disrupt the peaceful protests, attack their fellow citizens and destroyed properties must be identified and made to face the wrath of the law to pass a clear message that elites should desist from using young Nigerians for political gain. We call on the Federal Government to ask the Central Bank to unfreeze the accounts of #EndSARS promoters without delay,” it advised.
It also implored the Federal Government and sub-national governments to investigate the other myriads of problems raised with the outset of Covid-19, with a view to resolving all pending issues so as to maintain industrial harmony and avoid needless sufferings and death of Nigerians.
It would also be an opportunity to strengthen our under-funded health facilities.
It said: “The increase in electricity tariff and hike in fuel price has eroded the purchasing power of Nigerians. We recommend the reversal of the fuel price and electricity tariff, and request that meters be provided for all electricity consumers. The gains made on poverty eradication by the President and other stakeholders like ActionAid Nigeria are being eroded drastically because of monumental inflation.”
It also said: “Sexual Gender Based Violence response services should be a basic and accessible service in every state of Nigeria. The minimum standards for prevention and response to SGBV in emergencies should be institutionalised. The foundational standards will help states engage communities better, support national systems, and collect data for effective utilization.”
Trending
- News3 days ago
Africa’s Internet Economy May Hit $180bn By 2025 -Google-IFC Report
- Entertainment3 days ago
Ginger Makes History As First Song On Turn Table Top 50 Chart
- Editorial3 days ago
Rebisi Flyover: A Giant Stride
- Entertainment3 days ago
MTN Announces Judges For Maiden Edition Of Yello Star Music Project
- Sports3 days ago
Plateau United, Enyimba Prepare For CAF
- Sports3 days ago
Ministry To Spend N265m On Ibadan Stadium
- Sports3 days ago
Babangida Makes Case For Home-Based Players
- Nation3 days ago
IGP Urges Course Participants To Be Change Agents