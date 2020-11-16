2.5m Nigerian Children Malnourished, Stunted, FG Admits

Low energy and fatigue are common complaints and the causes can be complex or simple. People often focus on one extreme or resort to one supplement “should” fix it all, or it must be a serious illness. It will be a combination of things and it’s your job to fix them. Your doctor cannot do these for you!

Nonetheless, self-experimentation and self-observation are key, along with good advice on where to start. Do one thing at a time and watch for changes. If you’re feeling well one day and poorly the next, what did you do differently? Keep track to find your own top causes of fatigue. Below are reasons to check your fatigue level:

You need more sleep and better sleep.

If your sleep is disturbed by snoring, a partner, pets, light, or by a mattress and bedding that are synthetic (and hot), you’ll have poor sleep. Take action now, even if it means banning your pet from the bedroom or sleeping in separate beds from your partner. Consider investing in a latex mattress and natural fiber bedding.

You worry too much.

If anxiety and mental chatter disturb your sleep and make you active during the day, then you need take your mind off and do something to boost your mood. You can also take some herbal infusion of Passion Flower (here in alcohol or glycerite tincture form) to help calm both mind and body. Take Passion Flower or Chamomile Extract during day and night to let your brain (and muscles) relax.

You work too hard.

Excess exercise, overwhelm at work, chaotic travel, and minding the kids can overwhelm and fatigue the body. Pick one exhausting pattern and change it. If you are chronically tired, stop running or other heavy exercise. Nap, rest and get more quiet time. You can and you MUST do this. You cannot regenerate your body while overworking .

Low Adrenal and Thyroid Can Cause Fatigue

Low thyroid function can be due to poor conversion of T4 into the active T3, low Progesterone, or low Iodine. Here’s the correct/useful Thyroid tests to ask your doctor for. They seldom run these without asking… Test for Hashimoto’s antibodies too.

Nutrient deficiencies

The diet I recommend should be rich in free-range meats, seafoods, vegetables, and 40 to 50% of your calories in fats (saturated and unsaturated). Raw foods can be hard to digest and absorb. I steam, bake, grill and Slow Cook all my food except a bit of fruit.

Liver is an important food – the #1 source of real Vitamin A. Try the Liverwurst or

Blood sugar fluctuations cause chronic fatigue.

Stop skipping meals and increase healthy calories with fat and 3 or 4 square meals a day. No sugars, fruit juices or treats! Fat is sustaining (ghee, coconut oil, duck fat, avocado and fatty cuts of pastured meat) but eating Keto does NOT offer adequate proteins, antioxidants, carbs, vitamins or minerals.

Detoxify yourself. Yes this is near the bottom of my list. I am not a believer in miracle detoxes and cleanses as a first step to anything. Handling the reasons for chronic fatigue will enable you to now get rid of the pesticides and herbicides you’re no longer eating, the food additives you’ve given up, the cheap alcohol and lack of exercise that has toxed out your wonderful liver, kidneys and lymph. This Antioxidant and this Detox Pair can now be useful.

Cut down on Your WIFI, screens and other EMF’s that are making you sick…. Cordless phones, mobile phones, WIFI and electronic equipment at close range make one tired. At the very least, turn off your computer’s wifi broadcast search every night and get rid of cordless phones and baby monitors.

You can do this. If it takes a year, it will gain you decades of better, happier life. Have Consults to help you along and stay committed to your self…..