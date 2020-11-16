Health
2.5m Nigerian Children Malnourished, Stunted, FG Admits
More than 2.5 million Nigerian children under the age of 5 years are suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).
This figure places Nigeria as the country with the second highest number of stunted children in the world.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Agba, at flag-off of the 2020 Nigeria nutrition week in Abuja on Monday.
The minister noted that “despite concerted efforts by the government in recent years, particularly in the areas of child nutrition and breastfeeding, malnutrition (and other public health issues) have remained a challenge”.
He stated that this challenge “must be addressed through the implementation of innovative policies and strategies that are appropriately funded, data-driven, sustainable and optimized in terms of transparency and accountability for the efforts to yield the desired results.”
In addition, government he said “must also continue to work collaboratively across all levels of governments and hand-in-hand with the private sector and development partners in this regard.”
He lamented that Nigeria’s food and nutrition situation and the attendant poor global image in terms of economic and development milestones are major concerns to the federal government.
This development he said has forced government to create a platform to mobilize nutrition stakeholders towards addressing the challenge of malnutrition, which has been termed “the silent killer”.
The platform is a week-long “Nutrition Campaign Week.”
Nigeria, he said, has shown a clear commitment to the eradication of malnutrition through the adoption and domestication of policies and costed strategic plans.
This he said emphasizes increased reliance on domestic funding; and a well-coordinated multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholders’ approach backed by sustained high-level political commitment.
Vaccine’ll Not Be Enough To Stop Pandemic —WHO chief
The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic is raging months after it broke out, with infections soaring past 54 million and claiming more than 1.3 million lives.
“A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them,” Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
“A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic.”
The WHO’s figures for Saturday showed that 660,905 coronavirus cases were reported to the UN health agency, setting a new high watermark.
That number, and the 645,410 registered on Friday, surpassed the previous daily record high of 614,013 recorded on November 7.
Tedros said that supplies of the vaccine would initially be restricted, with “health workers, older people and other at-risk populations (to) be prioritized. That will hopefully reduce the number of deaths and enable the health systems to cope.”
But he warned: “That will still leave the virus with a lot of room to move. Surveillance will need to continue, people will still need to be tested, isolated, and cared for, contacts will still need to be traced… and individuals will still need to be cared for.”
Managing Fatigue Naturally
Low energy and fatigue are common complaints and the causes can be complex or simple. People often focus on one extreme or resort to one supplement “should” fix it all, or it must be a serious illness. It will be a combination of things and it’s your job to fix them. Your doctor cannot do these for you!
Nonetheless, self-experimentation and self-observation are key, along with good advice on where to start. Do one thing at a time and watch for changes. If you’re feeling well one day and poorly the next, what did you do differently? Keep track to find your own top causes of fatigue. Below are reasons to check your fatigue level:
You need more sleep and better sleep.
If your sleep is disturbed by snoring, a partner, pets, light, or by a mattress and bedding that are synthetic (and hot), you’ll have poor sleep. Take action now, even if it means banning your pet from the bedroom or sleeping in separate beds from your partner. Consider investing in a latex mattress and natural fiber bedding.
You worry too much.
If anxiety and mental chatter disturb your sleep and make you active during the day, then you need take your mind off and do something to boost your mood. You can also take some herbal infusion of Passion Flower (here in alcohol or glycerite tincture form) to help calm both mind and body. Take Passion Flower or Chamomile Extract during day and night to let your brain (and muscles) relax.
You work too hard.
Excess exercise, overwhelm at work, chaotic travel, and minding the kids can overwhelm and fatigue the body. Pick one exhausting pattern and change it. If you are chronically tired, stop running or other heavy exercise. Nap, rest and get more quiet time. You can and you MUST do this. You cannot regenerate your body while overworking .
Low Adrenal and Thyroid Can Cause Fatigue
Low thyroid function can be due to poor conversion of T4 into the active T3, low Progesterone, or low Iodine. Here’s the correct/useful Thyroid tests to ask your doctor for. They seldom run these without asking… Test for Hashimoto’s antibodies too.
Nutrient deficiencies
The diet I recommend should be rich in free-range meats, seafoods, vegetables, and 40 to 50% of your calories in fats (saturated and unsaturated). Raw foods can be hard to digest and absorb. I steam, bake, grill and Slow Cook all my food except a bit of fruit.
Liver is an important food – the #1 source of real Vitamin A. Try the Liverwurst or
Blood sugar fluctuations cause chronic fatigue.
Stop skipping meals and increase healthy calories with fat and 3 or 4 square meals a day. No sugars, fruit juices or treats! Fat is sustaining (ghee, coconut oil, duck fat, avocado and fatty cuts of pastured meat) but eating Keto does NOT offer adequate proteins, antioxidants, carbs, vitamins or minerals.
Detoxify yourself. Yes this is near the bottom of my list. I am not a believer in miracle detoxes and cleanses as a first step to anything. Handling the reasons for chronic fatigue will enable you to now get rid of the pesticides and herbicides you’re no longer eating, the food additives you’ve given up, the cheap alcohol and lack of exercise that has toxed out your wonderful liver, kidneys and lymph. This Antioxidant and this Detox Pair can now be useful.
Cut down on Your WIFI, screens and other EMF’s that are making you sick…. Cordless phones, mobile phones, WIFI and electronic equipment at close range make one tired. At the very least, turn off your computer’s wifi broadcast search every night and get rid of cordless phones and baby monitors.
You can do this. If it takes a year, it will gain you decades of better, happier life. Have Consults to help you along and stay committed to your self…..
LASG Cautions Against Second Wave Of COVID-19
The Lagos State Government yesterday advised citizens to strictly adhere to precautionary measures against COVID-19 infection to prevent a reoccurence of lockdown of the economy.
The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that resurgence of cases in Lagos might lead to reversal of strategical measures put in place by the state government to open up the economy.
Abayomi warned that continuous flagrant disregard of safety guidelines by citizens portends danger and might lead to a second wave of new infections in Lagos.
He also advised the citizens against unnecessary movement and social gatherings, saying that travelling into and outside the country should be discouraged, except if absolutely necessary.
Abayomi said that many countries and cities were experiencing a second and third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a resultant spike in the number of cases and fatalities.
The commissioner said many of the affected countries around the world have found it necessary to impose a second lockdown and restriction of movements, which have significant socioeconomic and security consequences.
“The first wave of Coronavirus started in December 2019 and swept through an unprepared world.
“The first case of COVID-19 in Nigeria was recorded in Lagos on Feb. 27. Lagos has since become the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria with a record of 21,107 confirmed cases and 212 deaths from the virus till date.
“The containment measures put in place at the time included COVID-19 testing, isolation and treatment, surveillance, total shutdown of the state for about 12 weeks and partial shutdown of social, economic and academic activities for over four months,” Abayomi said.
The commissioner expressed concern that the use of face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene had reduced among citizens.
He called for the reinforcement of the adoption and adherence of various preventive measures put in place by the state government to tackle the disease.
“The erroneous belief that COVID-19 has been conquered and is no more in Nigeria should be discarded.
“Based on our data, this assumption is invalid.
“It creates a false sense of security among the citizens, causing many to abandon the use of face masks and other safety measures and protocols put in place by the government,” he said.
According to him, though, the state has reached its peak as predicted, and a decline in the number of positive cases, citizens should not conclude that it is over.
“COVID-19 is still very much with us as evidenced in the number of cases being recorded in the community daily and occasional deaths from severe complications.
“This is the more reason why citizens should not relent in this regard, if we don’t want to experience a second wave of the disease,” he said.
Abayomi said that the increased COVID-19 testing capacity of the state had been impactful in reducing community transmission.
According to him, any citizen who fall within the case definition of COVID-19 infection should visit any of the dedicated sample collection sites in their local government or public laboratories to get the test done free of charge.
