World
Taliban Militants, Afghan Security Forces Continue Face-Off
The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan’s embattled northern Kunduz province has worsened as fighting between Taliban militants and Afghan security forces entered its fourth day, a media report said.
According to a provincial council member from Kunduz, Zar Gul Alimi, there is no water, no electricity, shortage of food and the price for a piece of bread has increased.
Insurgents launched a coordinated attack on Monday on the northern city, which they briefly held a year ago before being driven out by Afghan-led forces.
The Afghan government said security forces have cleared large parts of Kunduz from Taliban presence and are fighting the militants in the outskirts of the city.
Mahfozullah Akbari, a spokesperson for the northern police zone, said that over 120 Taliban militants have been killed since the beginning of the fighting.
Akbari added that 14 security force members have been killed and 12 others wounded since the beginning of the fighting.
Police Chief Qasim Jangalbagh had spoken of 50 Talibans killed just a few hours before.
The only hospital operating in the city is barely functioning as doctors fled the facility after mortars went down in the hospital’s yard and parking lot on Wednesday.
Dr Saad Mukhtar, Head of the Public Health Department in Kunduz, also said about 220 civilians have been hospitalised since the fighting started.
The attack on Kunduz started on Sunday, one year after the Taliban took the strategically important city for two weeks in September 2015.
However, the attack was a shock to the Afghan government and to the international community.
World
US States, Cities Scramble For COVID-19 Vaccine Freezers
United State states, cities, and hospitals are scrambling to buy ultra-cold freezers that can safely store Pfizer Inc’s PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine, ignoring advice from the US. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to hold off.
The push reveals a lack of infrastructure to support a super cold vaccine campaign, including equipment to store millions of doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8 degrees Celsius (36-46°F).
Some specialty freezer makers warn of months-long waits for units.
It also marks widespread wariness of the advice from the CDC, which on Aug. 26 urged healthcare providers not to purchase ultra low temperature (ULT) freezers, saying it was working on solutions for Pfizer’s “very complex storage and handling requirements.”
A CDC spokeswoman on Thursday said the agency expects the first vaccine doses will be in limited quantities and rapidly deployed, reducing the need to store them in specialized freezers.
But the news on Monday that initial results from a pivotal trial of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech 22UAy.F showed it to be more than 90% effective has turned attention to eventual shipping and storage logistics.
That has thrown a spotlight on makers of the niche freezers, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N, Luxembourg’s B Medical Systems, Helmer Scientific and Stirling Ultracold, who are adding labour and expanding capacity.
“I would estimate that a third of states are purchasing ultra cold storage equipment,” said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunisation Managers, a nonprofit representing state and local public health officials who handle vaccines.
The specialized freezers required by Pfizer’s vaccine can cost $5,000 to $15,000.
Moderna Inc MRNA.O is close to releasing efficacy results for its similar vaccine, which requires an easier to accommodate storage temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4°F).
At least half a dozen states, including California, Rhode Island and New Mexico, said in published comments to the CDC that they expect to face challenges due to limited supplies of ULT freezers. A similar number told Reuters or said in public filings that they are purchasing units in anticipation of the vaccine rollout.
Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, on Thursday called for federal funding for cold storage and said he hopes other vaccines with less onerous storage requirements get approved.
Earlier this year, due to lack of a coordinated federal response to the pandemic, states were forced to compete against each other for everything from protective N95 masks for healthcare workers to ventilators and testing equipment.
While demand for ULT freezers is climbing, it has not entered the early pandemic’s ventilator panic phase where “we had lead times of 18 months,” said Rebecca Gayden, who oversees sourcing of freezers and other capital equipment at Vizient, a purchasing group used by more than 5,000 not-for-profit health systems and affiliates.
lucky. Its ULT freezer is on “back order” until late December, said public information officer Kim Deti.
Cities and states are searching university labs, hospitals and other facilities for available ULT freezer space.
Philadelphia is spending about $19,000 on two B Medical freezers scheduled to be installed later this month, and is working with local healthcare systems to secure additional capacity.
Pfizer’s vaccine could get regulatory approval within weeks with distribution to begin almost immediately.
It will be transported in dry ice-filled, suitcase-sized containers that can only be opened twice a day and last a maximum of two weeks. Dry ice has also been offered as a potential solution for nations without access to ULT storage in vaccination centers.
“Waste is a major concern,” said Soumi Saha, vice president of advocacy at Premier Inc, which coordinates purchases for thousands of U.S. hospitals and health systems. “Do you turn a patient away because you can’t open it a third time that day?”
World
Ethiopia Arrests 14 Al-Shabaab, ISIS Terrorists
Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), says it has arrested 14 Al-shabaab and ISIS terrorist members who were on a mission to carry out attacks on various areas in the country.
The state-owned Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) quoted NISS as saying that Al-Shabaab and ISIS sent their members to the capital, Addis Ababa, and various parts of the country “to carry out terrorist acts that damage human life and property as well as tarnish the image of the country”.
It said communication equipment and other materials prepared to be used for the destructive missions were also seized.
ENA said members of the terrorist group had been recruiting people, plotting terrorist attacks and identifying targets for their attacks.
“One of the Al-Shabaab terrorists, Abdul Abdi Jamal, nicknamed Abdulqadir, entered the country to carry out crime in coordination with Al-Shabaab by establishing direct links with the Al-Shabaab leader, Jafar or Gure, in Somalia,” it said.
ENA added that the coordinator of the ISIS terrorist cell in Ethiopia, Aman Assefa Gedimwork, was arrested by the NISS on suspicion of plotting to carry out terrorist attacks.
NISS said the terrorist groups plotted to attack various parts of the country, seizing the window of opportunity opened by the conflict in Tigray Region, where the federal government has been carrying out a military operation.
In the fighting, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has admitted firing rockets at two cities in a neighbouring state.
ENA quoted the Ethiopia State of Emergency task force as saying that late Friday, rockets were fired towards the cities of Bahir Dar and Gondar in the Amhara Region.
As a result, it said the airport areas were damaged.
Regional and political tensions have risen since 2018 when newly-elected Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, merged several ethnically-based regional parties into a single national force, amid an ambitious reform programme.
Violence erupted at the start of the month in Tigray involving federal and local forces, following the reported takeover of an army base in the Tigrayan capital, Mekelle, which prompted the prime minister to order a military offensive.
Prior to the Tigray escalation, dozens of people in western Oromia region were killed and injured in attacks.
The Ethiopian Federal Government has also declared a six-month state of emergency in the Tigray Region, whose government is controlled by TPLF.
World
Pakistan Holds Elections In Disputed Kashmir Region
Pakistan yesterday held local elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, the northern part of the disputed region of Kashmir bordering China, amid heightened tensions with India.
Voting for the 23 seats of the regional legislative assembly took place weeks after Prime Minister, Imran Khan announced his plan to give provisional provincial status to the region.
Pakistan’s only land route to China runs through Gilgit-Baltistan and the region is at the centre of the multi–billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Pakistan’s foreign minister on Saturday said rival India wanted to sabotage the CPEC and was involved in subversive activities in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Tensions have run high since last year after New Delhi ended the semi-autonomous status of India-administered Kashmir, a predominantly Muslim area in the Himalayan valley controlled in parts by New Delhi and Islamabad but claimed by both in its entirety.
In August, Pakistan approved a new map showing the entire Kashmir region as part of the country and renamed a road in Islamabad Srinagar Highway, after the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir.
The polling took place at a time when Pakistan, according to officials, is in the middle of a second wave of coronavirus infections, much like that seen in many European countries.
Images aired by the local media showed long queues of voters, many of them without face masks.
According to the Health Ministry, 2,443 new COVID-19 infections and 32 related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
The country has so far reported 356,904 infections and a death toll of 7,141.
