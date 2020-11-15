RSUBEB Boss Gets PCRC National Board Appointment

The Federal Government on Saturday in Abuja said that plans are underway to adopt a career path policy for teachers to stem the spate of unqualified teachers in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, said this while monitoring teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria(TRCN).

The Tide reports that the policy was designed to give primary and secondary school teachers a clear vision of what the future holds for them as they start the profession.

According to him, a national implementation committee will be set up soon in that respect.

“We are planning to lead entry for those with First Class or Second Class Upper as minimum, as we are serious about implementing the policy.

“Whether you are in the private sector, government, community or faith-based school, we will enforce this policy to the fullest.

“The first thing that is going to happen is that TRCN and NTI are compiling a database of qualified teachers.

He added that “we are arranging an enhanced remuneration package for such teachers, those teaching sciences and peculiar allowances for teachers taking students with special needs.

“We are currently working on a special teachers salary scale.

“We are working with stakeholders on making a presentation with NUT. We are also considering views of employers like state governments and private school owners.”

In his remarks, the Registrar and Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, stated that the council started PQE with 7.000 and rose to over 40,000 in 2019.

He noted that the 2020 figure dropped to 17, 602 due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

“We have a short period to register teachers for the examination and perhaps that is why there is sharp drop in the number. However, we feel very strongly that we are going to pick up next year.