… Meets Tompolo, Ateke, Boyloaf, Others

A group under the aegis of Ekpeye Oil and Gas (EOG), has identified with Eze Igbu Akoh II, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidhi as a dependable traditional ruler who champions the course of youths in Ekpeye land.

EOG stated this at a solidarity visit to Eze Ikegbidhi at his palace in Ihugbogo Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, recently.

Addressing newsmen, shortly after the presentation, Ikegbidhi who expressed gratitude at the all important visit said, he was much delighted at any venture that could fetch job opportunity to the unemployed youths.

The two-time former Ahoada East council boss decried the backwardness in Ekpeye nation, attributing it to the lack of love among themselves.

Ikegbidhi admitted the fact that people twisted the formation of EOG for selfish reason said: “but what I can see and hear today is far from what they rumoured, I am not the type of Eze that will go to company to drink tea, but company will find me at my palace.”

The monarch, while advising the group to show maximum support to the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, warned against pipeline vandalism in their operation in Ekpeyeland.

He urged the executive officers not only to carry everybody along in the scheme of things, also to include non oil and gas producing communities; noting that the name EOG cut across the towns and villages in Ekpeye kingdom.

The highly elated monarch donated one goat, five tubers of yam, one bunch of plantain and assorted cartons of drinks among other edibles.

Earlier in his solidarity speech, National Chairman of EOG, Hon Chidi Dogini congratulated Eze Ikegbidhi on his court victory.

Dogini thanked the Ekpeye first class chief for his contribution to his present status, noting that Eze Ikegbidhi has touched the lives of many people, especially when he was council chairman.

“As Ikegbidhi ascends to the throne of Eze Igbu Akoh, Ekpeye kingdom will be better,” Dogini stated.

The chairman told the mammoth crowd that the idea to form the EOG association stemmed from when he was special assistant to Ikegbidhi when he (Ikegbidhi) was the Ahoada East Local Government chairman.

He maintained that EOG was constituted to enable member communities press home their rights from the several multinational oil companies in Ekpeyeland, adding that the body was duly registered; promising that its functions would not overlap with that of the landlords.

Also speaking, EOG Public Relations Officer (PRO), Amb. Ijeoma Austin Okpara said, the visit was predicated on showing support to the revered monarch; noting that all the villages that bear oil and gas were present.

However, in a vote of thanks, Chief Moses Justice thanked EOG for their wisdom, and prayed God for divine guidance.

By: Emenike Benson Agimo