Politics
‘Igbos Unite Against Criminality’
A peace parley between the Rivers State Government and Ndigbos last Sunday, set the tone for events in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week.
The five state governments in the zone were represented in the meeting by either their Governors or Deputy Governors. President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo and other notable personalities of Igbo ethnic nationality were present in the peace meeting.
According to the Chairman of South-Eastern Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, the meeting was requested by the forum and approved by the Governor of Rivers State to seek for peace over the crisis in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State and rumours that Governor Wike was chasing Ibos out of his state because he hates them.
However, when the Ibos living in the state were called to explain how they were being treated in the state, it was commendations and praises on how Governor Wike- led government had treated them as if they were Rivers people.
Governor Wike said Rivers State is home to the Ibos, because of the enduring relationship it has with them and that such cordial co-existence would continue.
He explained that the outlawed Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) killed six soldiers, four policemen, burnt all police stations and court buildings in Oyigbo and that the crisis that ensued led to imposition of curfew by the state government.
He said that the state had nothing against the Ibos but warned them not to take laws into their hands as was done by IPOB, so as to avoid the wrath of the law.
The forum Chairman, Governor Umahi and the President- General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, decried the criminal activities of IPOB and said they were not representing the Ibos. They praised Governor Wike for taking the Ibos in Rivers as his and urged Ibos to be peaceful and to respect the laws of the state.
Also last week, Gov Wike approved the re-opening of the Ikokwu Spare Parts Market.
He however, ordered that security agencies would remain in the area till future notice.
Within the week under review, more prominent politicians defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
A former Director of Finance and Administration in the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC), Henry Ogiri who led those that defected said they were motivated to return to PDP because of the quality of people- oriented projects embarked upon by Governor Wike.
Another major event last week in Brick House was the signing of Executive Order prohibiting street trading, illegal market and motor park around the newly commissioned Rebisi Flyover Bridge.
The Executive Order is titled: “ Executive Order RVSG- 23 202 Pursuant to Sections 1, 3 and 9 of the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks (Prohibition) Law 2019.
Also last week , Governor Wike declared open the 2020/2021 Legal Year of the Rivers State Judiciary in Port Harcourt.
At a special court session, part of the activities organised to mark the event open, Governor Wike took a swipe at the Chairman of the Port Harcourt branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Prince Nyekwere for alleging that some persons were extrajudicially killed by the military in the aftermath of IPOB killing of six soldiers, four policemen, and destroyed police stations and court buildings.
He wondered why the NBA that was yet to make a former submission to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the State Government to probe the attrocities of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) would without evidence allege extrajudicial killings in Oyigbo.
Governor Wike lauded the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adama Lamikanra for her commitment to the progress of the judiciary in the state.
By: Chris Oluoh
Politics
Secondus Wants PDP To Take Over Anambra
The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said that with consistent strong showing of the party in Anambra State, it only needs a little more effort for the party to take the governorship seat come 2021.
Secondus, who was represented by the national youth leader of PDP, Hon. S. K. E. Ude-Okoye during a grand reception organised by Anambra Central Senatorial district for the state chairman, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu at the weekend in Awka said the party had always won national elections in the state and that showed that Anambra is a PDP State.
He added that what is more is that currently, all other political parties in the country now acknowledged that only PDP can govern Nigeria,
He stated that the party has only one chairman in the state in the person of Chief Ndubisi Nwobu and pleaded with members to rally round him to achieve their aim of installing the next governor of the state.
Earlier, in his welcome address to the massive audience which included chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Alhaji Walid Jubrin, the vice chairman of Anambra Central Senatorial district of the party, Dr. C. C. Okeke, said the reception was organized to appreciate tremendous efforts of Nwobu in giving the party a new look.
Describing Nwobu as “astitute, brilliant, transparent and indefatigable”, Okeke said Nwobu has raised the party to an enviable height and ensured level playing ground for contestants as evidenced in the number of the party’s candidates who attended the reception.
In his speech, Nwobu appealed for “a greater honour and commitment in delivering 2021 race for PDP”.
According to him, the success he recorded so far was as a result of the collective effort of members of the party, noting that it was just the beginning.
Politics
PDP Decries N170 Fuel Price
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse the increase in the pump price of fuel which increased from N159 to N170 per liter.
The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, at the weekend in Abuja, rejected the increase describing it as unbearable to Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan said it was also unacceptable given the prevailing economic crunch already confronting Nigerians.
He said that the PDP insisted that the increase in the pump price would worsen the already “suffocating economic” situation in the country.
He added that such hike would be an additional log tied on the economic neck of Nigerians.
Ologbondiyan said that the government had no justification to increase the cost of fuel to anything above N100 per liter, let alone N170.
He said that there was no such justification when there were practical options to maintain affordable price given Nigeria’s production capacity and potentialities.
Ologbondiyan decried the continuous increase in the pump price of fuel.
He added that government had yet to come clean on the parameters being used for the hike in prices vis-a-vis Nigeria’s production, export and accruing revenue.
He said that energy officials had witheld the facts regarding the status and volume of oil production, sales and accruing revenue.
This, according to Ologbondiyan, was in addition to government’s inability to fix our refineries and end crude oil theft.
He added that fraud in the management of the country’s oil resources was responsible for the high costs and hardship being suffered by millions of Nigerians who could barely afford their meals and basic necessities of life.
He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take steps in fulfilment of his campaign promise to revamp Nigeria refineries, while urging him to get more competent hands to run the oil sector.
Politics
… Hails Ex-Ekiti Gov At 60
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday described Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti State Governor as a courageous statesman.
PDP made the remark while congratulating Fayose on his 60th birthday.
The opposition party stated this in a statesman signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.
According to Ologbondiyan: “Indeed, our party celebrates Chief Fayose who, over the years, has demonstrated an uncommon commitment and zeal towards the unity, stability and development of our dear nation, Nigeria, as well as in fighting for the rights, liberty and welfare of the common man, in line with the manifesto and ideals of our great party.
“Unarguably, Chief Fayose is a fearless and very forthright leader whose outspokenness for justice, equality and fairness, particularly for the downtrodden, clearly demonstrates his belief in putting the good and welfare of others above personal interests; the very reason he is so loved across our nation.
“Indeed, Osokomole’s sense of duty, particularly during his tenure as governor of Ekiti state, where his exceptional transparency, accessibility, humility in service and love for his people propelled him to deliver an unprecedented development of Ekiti state in all sectors of life, during which the state experienced its best and most productive years.”
